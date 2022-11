Over the past 72 hours, 38 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

*COMM*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

*CAPIAS PRO FINE* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14: 1

*GO OFF BOND* UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE: 1

*GO OFF BOND* ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY: 1

*GO OFF BOND* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*GO OFF BOND* UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT: 1

*J/N*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

*MO* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$100<$750 IAT: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

*RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

*VIOLATION OF PAROLE* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

*VIOLATION OF PAROLE* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*VIOLATION OF PAROLE* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

*VIOLATION OF PAROLE* UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 6

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3

DEFECTIVE TAIL LAMPS: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 2

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X 2: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 5

LAKE-GLASS CONTAINERS AT LAKE: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL: 1

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 3

NO LIABILITY INSURANCE: 1

NO SIGNAL TO INTENT 100′ OF TURN: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 2

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

RADAR DETECTOR IN POSSESSION: 1

SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE: 1

THEFT OF FIREARM: 1

TRESSPASS ON AG LAND: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 2

VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 3

November 7, 2022 MARQUES, CHARLES Booking #: 442305 Booking Date: 11-07-2022 – 3:52 am Charges: 48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: Bond $500.00 48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION WRIGHT, KONTAR Booking #: 442304 Booking Date: 11-07-2022 – 1:17 am Charges: MISC CPF X 2

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond MISC CPF X 2MISC PAROLE VIOLATION CRAWFORD, TIMOTHY Booking #: 442303 Booking Date: 11-06-2022 – 7:00 pm Charges: 24110003 *GOB* UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 24110003 *GOB* UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ LOPEZ, ANDY Booking #: 442302 Booking Date: 11-06-2022 – 6:32 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond No Bond November 6, 2022 ESCOBEDO, MICHAEL Booking #: 442301 Booking Date: 11-06-2022 – 2:18 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond RAMIREZ, JOSE Booking #: 442296 Booking Date: 11-06-2022 – 1:46 am Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO LIABILITY INSURANCE

MISC FTA X 1

MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE

MISC VPTA X 1 Bond: Bond $2388.00 54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE54999999 NO LIABILITY INSURANCEMISC FTA X 1MISC NO DRIVER LICENSEMISC VPTA X 1 GONZALEZ, UBER Booking #: 442300 Booking Date: 11-06-2022 – 1:35 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 HAMNER, JAMES Booking #: 442299 Booking Date: 11-06-2022 – 1:22 am Charges: 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond No Bond 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$75057070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS WESLEY, PAIGE Booking #: 442298 Booking Date: 11-06-2022 – 1:13 am Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: Bond No Bond RODRIGUEZ, ALEJANDRO Booking #: 442297 Booking Date: 11-06-2022 – 1:02 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 SANCHEZ, VICTOR Booking #: 442295 Booking Date: 11-05-2022 – 9:56 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 3 Bond: Bond No Bond DENNIS, NATASHA Booking #: 442294 Booking Date: 11-05-2022 – 9:35 pm Charges: 13150005 *MTR* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA Bond: Bond $662.00 13150005 *MTR* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA JACKSON, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 442293 Booking Date: 11-05-2022 – 9:34 pm Charges: 22990001 *GJI BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

71999999 TRESSPASS ON AG LAND Bond: Bond No Bond 22990001 *GJI BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G71999999 TRESSPASS ON AG LAND RODRIGUEZ, RICARDO Booking #: 442292 Release Date: 11-05-2022 – 11:28 pm Booking Date: 11-05-2022 – 8:39 pm Charges: 35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X 3

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X 2

MISC FTA X 3

MISC VPTA X 6 Bond: Bond $10804.00 35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X 354999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X 2MISC FTA X 3MISC VPTA X 6 HULL, JAKE Booking #: 442291 Booking Date: 11-05-2022 – 8:31 pm Charges: 41999999 MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

52030027 *VOP*UNL CARRYING WEAPON

71999999 LAKE-GLASS CONTAINERS AT LAKE

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE X 2 Bond: Bond $1928.00 41999999 MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL52030027 *VOP*UNL CARRYING WEAPON71999999 LAKE-GLASS CONTAINERS AT LAKEMISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE X 2 PIKE, MYRA Booking #: 442290 Booking Date: 11-05-2022 – 6:47 pm Charges: 13150004 AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ Bond: Bond $100000.00 MILLER, AARON Booking #: 442289 Booking Date: 11-05-2022 – 5:53 pm Charges: 25020015 *MO* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$100<$750 IAT Bond: Bond No Bond GREGORY, DIANE Booking #: 442287 Booking Date: 11-05-2022 – 5:03 pm Charges: 23990191 *VOP* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

35620008 *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990023 *VOP* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G Bond: Bond No Bond 23990191 *VOP* THEFT PROP >= $100<$75035620008 *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990023 *VOP* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G BOWMAN, HUNTER Booking #: 442288 Booking Date: 11-05-2022 – 4:52 pm Charges: 48010020 *COMM*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: Bond No Bond JULIAN, JAMES Booking #: 442286 Booking Date: 11-05-2022 – 2:27 pm Charges: 54040011 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: Bond No Bond FISHER, MONTIE Booking #: 442285 Release Date: 11-05-2022 – 11:58 am Booking Date: 11-05-2022 – 10:48 am Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: Bond $500.00 MUNOZ, MANUEL Booking #: 442284 Booking Date: 11-05-2022 – 7:32 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond BLANCO, JOHNPAUL Booking #: 442283 Release Date: 11-05-2022 – 1:58 pm Booking Date: 11-05-2022 – 6:28 am Charges: 23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: Bond $30500.00 23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON November 5, 2022 COBBS-PRESSWOOD, JAIR Booking #: 442282 Booking Date: 11-05-2022 – 4:22 am Charges: 13990076 *MTR* ASSULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

35620008 *RPR* MARIJ <2OZ

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

MISC CPF X 2 Bond: Bond $500.00 13990076 *MTR* ASSULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT35620008 *RPR* MARIJ <2OZ48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFOMISC CPF X 2 ROMERO, FERMIN Booking #: 442281 Booking Date: 11-05-2022 – 4:08 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

54999999 NO SIGNAL TO INTENT 100′ OF TURN

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $1966.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE54999999 NO SIGNAL TO INTENT 100′ OF TURN55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA COLEMAN, VERNETTA Booking #: 442280 Booking Date: 11-05-2022 – 3:41 am Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

MISC CPF X 4

MISC FTA X 1 Bond: Bond $3250.80 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28GMISC CPF X 4MISC FTA X 1 ESPARZA, LUIS Booking #: 442279 Booking Date: 11-04-2022 – 11:00 pm Charges: 35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond No Bond THOMPSON, DAVID Booking #: 442278 Booking Date: 11-04-2022 – 10:56 pm Charges: 11990012 *GJI*SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14 Bond: Bond No Bond BUSTOS, XAVIER Booking #: 442277 Release Date: 11-05-2022 – 12:13 am Booking Date: 11-04-2022 – 9:46 pm Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

RDP RADAR DETECTOR IN POSSESSION Bond: Bond $580.00 FTA FAILURE TO APPEARRDP RADAR DETECTOR IN POSSESSION RODRIGUEZ, AUDEN Booking #: 442276 Release Date: 11-04-2022 – 11:43 pm Booking Date: 11-04-2022 – 8:45 pm Charges: 54999999 DEFECTIVE TAIL LAMPS

54999999 DWLI

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

MISC VPTA X2 Bond: Bond $2652.00 54999999 DEFECTIVE TAIL LAMPS54999999 DWLI54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATIONMISC VPTA X2 RAY, STEVEN Booking #: 442275 Booking Date: 11-04-2022 – 8:43 pm Charges: 54990067 *J/N*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: Bond No Bond KAYEMBE, JESSE Booking #: 442274 Booking Date: 11-04-2022 – 8:40 pm Charges: 73990714 *GOB*ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY Bond: Bond No Bond ZAPATA, MARISOL Booking #: 442273 Booking Date: 11-04-2022 – 6:48 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond STEWART, SALLY Booking #: 442272 Release Date: 11-04-2022 – 6:13 pm Booking Date: 11-04-2022 – 5:00 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 YOUNG, DANDRAE Booking #: 442271 Release Date: 11-04-2022 – 8:13 pm Booking Date: 11-04-2022 – 4:07 pm Charges: 10990019 *GOB*UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT

48990009 *CPF* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO Bond: Bond $2500.00 10990019 *GOB*UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT48990009 *CPF* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO COLLINS, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 442270 Release Date: 11-04-2022 – 11:13 pm Booking Date: 11-04-2022 – 3:40 pm Charges: 54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE

MISC CPF X 4 Bond: Bond $798.00 54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONEMISC CPF X 4 CARRILLO, KAYLA Booking #: 442269 Booking Date: 11-04-2022 – 3:39 pm Charges: MISC CPF X7 Bond: Bond No Bond PARKER, MARCUS Booking #: 442268 Release Date: 11-04-2022 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 11-04-2022 – 3:36 pm Charges: 23990191 *RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: Bond $1500.00 23990191 *RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$75035620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597