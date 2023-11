SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Friday, November 3, to 7 a.m. Monday, November 6, 2023, 37 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 4

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 4

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 3

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

NO DRIVER LICENSE: 2

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 2

(MOTION TO REVOKE) BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 2

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

REGISTRATION – EXPIRED: 1

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

DRIVING W/O LIGHTS: 1

PUBLIC INTOXCATION: 1

INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

MISC CPF X3: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

MISC ICE HOLD: 1

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

THEFT OF SERV >=$30K<$150K: 1

ORGANIZED RETAIL THEFT >=$100<$750: 1

(GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1

THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1

PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

MISC CPF X1: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY- SUBSEQUENT: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

MISC VPTA X2: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

PEDESTRIAN – WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID ICON: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

FAIL TO SIGNAL: 1

TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

LIGHTS- DEFECTIVE TAIL LIGHTS: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) BURGLARY OF VEHICLE: 1

MISC CPF x 2: 1

SP *CPF* SPEEDING ICON: 1

VPTA *CPF* VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT) ICON: 1

Thomas Flores SO Number: 59649 Booking Number: 448134 Booking Date: 11-06-2023 4:24 am Charges: EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT REGISTRATION – EXPIRED Bond: $332.00 Lena Carson SO Number: 37490 Booking Number: 448133 Booking Date: 11-06-2023 3:59 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE POSS DANGEROUS DRUG POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $2162.00 Monica Flores SO Number: 103998 Booking Number: 448132 Booking Date: 11-06-2023 3:43 am Charges: DRIVING W/O LIGHTS NO DRIVER LICENSE POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1104.00 Gabriel Rocha SO Number: 107304 Booking Number: 448131 Booking Date: 11-06-2023 2:31 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Kashika Jones SO Number: 107303 Booking Number: 448130 Booking Date: 11-05-2023 11:05 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXCATION Bond: $462.00 Dillion Chirico SO Number: 107302 Booking Number: 448129 Booking Date: 11-05-2023 10:54 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE Bond: $500.00 Destiny Holdridge SO Number: 105043 Booking Number: 448128 Booking Date: 11-05-2023 10:04 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Michael Cordell SO Number: 79001 Booking Number: 448127 Booking Date: 11-05-2023 9:44 pm Charges: ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FAMILY VIOLENCE MISC CPF X3 Bond: $612.00 Salvador Alcaraz SO Number: 101851 Booking Number: 448126 Booking Date: 11-05-2023 7:04 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G MISC ICE HOLD Bond: No Bond Edgar Hernandez SO Number: 107301 Booking Number: 448125 Booking Date: 11-05-2023 6:18 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 3 < 28G Bond: $2000.00 Amy Lopez SO Number: 85110 Booking Number: 448124 Booking Date: 11-05-2023 3:39 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Cecilia Alvarado SO Number: 82164 Booking Number: 448123 Booking Date: 11-05-2023 3:37 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Paulina Meza SO Number: 107300 Booking Number: 448122 Booking Date: 11-05-2023 12:10 pm Charges: THEFT OF SERV >=$30K<$150K Bond: No Bond Fabian Arredondo SO Number: 63822 Booking Number: 448121 Booking Date: 11-05-2023 5:31 am Charges: ORGANIZED RETAIL THEFT >=$100<$750 *GOB* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 Bond: $3000.00 Ronald Craver SO Number: 107299 Booking Number: 448120 Booking Date: 11-05-2023 2:25 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Miguel Covarrubias SO Number: 102594 Booking Number: 448119 Booking Date: 11-05-2023 2:06 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Adam Hernandez SO Number: 66282 Booking Number: 448118 Booking Date: 11-05-2023 1:07 am Charges: PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC Bond: $264.00 Devin Oseguera SO Number: 103422 Booking Number: 448117 Booking Date: 11-05-2023 1:00 am Charges: *MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) MISC CPF X1 Bond: No Bond Robert Baze SO Number: 89375 Booking Number: 448116 Booking Date: 11-05-2023 12:21 am Charges: NO DRIVER LICENSE NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY- SUBSEQUENT POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA X1 MISC VPTA X2 Bond: $3968.00 Joseph Kennedy SO Number: 88132 Booking Number: 448115 Booking Date: 11-04-2023 11:20 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G PEDESTRIAN – WALKING WITH TRAFFIC POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $20926.00 Amy Beinhauer SO Number: 31460 Booking Number: 448114 Booking Date: 11-04-2023 11:01 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Emit Martinez SO Number: 94972 Booking Number: 448113 Booking Date: 11-04-2023 6:15 pm Charges: *CPF* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: No Bond Mark Galvan SO Number: 104217 Booking Number: 448112 Booking Date: 11-04-2023 4:20 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond: $35000.00 Eddie Stewart SO Number: 75579 Booking Number: 448111 Booking Date: 11-04-2023 3:18 pm Charges: *MTR* OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION Bond: No Bond Emily Klutts SO Number: 107298 Booking Number: 448110 Booking Date: 11-04-2023 1:40 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $1000.00 Dante Torres SO Number: 60084 Booking Number: 448109 Booking Date: 11-04-2023 11:09 am Charges: 521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID ICON Bond: No Bond Edward Crisp SO Number: 78060 Booking Number: 448108 Booking Date: 11-04-2023 6:58 am Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT EVADING ARREST DETENTION EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH RECKLESS DRIVING FAIL TO SIGNAL MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $36780.00 Ashley Perez SO Number: 75638 Booking Number: 448107 Booking Date: 11-04-2023 5:34 am Charges: *MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond: No Bond Conor Mcenrue SO Number: 102434 Booking Number: 448105 Booking Date: 11-04-2023 3:33 am Charges: TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD Bond: $2500.00 Maximino Rosales SO Number: 88300 Booking Number: 448104 Booking Date: 11-04-2023 3:30 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Gabriel Cuellar SO Number: 100317 Booking Number: 448102 Booking Date: 11-04-2023 3:23 am Charges: FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO LIGHTS- DEFECTIVE TAIL LIGHTS Bond: $874.00 James Bradley SO Number: 95713 Booking Number: 448101 Booking Date: 11-04-2023 3:13 am Charges: *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Eduardo Lopez SO Number: 105929 Booking Number: 448093 Booking Date: 11-03-2023 10:21 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond Eugene Jackson SO Number: 105135 Booking Number: 448092 Booking Date: 11-03-2023 8:51 pm Charges: *VOP* BURGLARY OF VEHICLE POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Ricardo Nieto SO Number: 30703 Booking Number: 448088 Booking Date: 11-03-2023 2:49 pm Charges: MISC CPF x 2 Bond: No Bond Isaac Zemke SO Number: 105480 Booking Number: 448087 Booking Date: 11-03-2023 2:30 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Freddy Cantu SO Number: 14217 Booking Number: 448081 Booking Date: 11-03-2023 10:48 am Charges: SP *CPF* SPEEDING ICON VPTA *CPF* VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT) ICON Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

