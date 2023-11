From 7 a.m. on Friday, November 3, to 7 a.m. Saturday, November 4, 2023, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2

RACING ON HIGHWAY: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

FAIL TO SIGNAL: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

LIGHTS- DEFECTIVE TAIL LIGHTS: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) DISREGARD RED LIGHT-TRAFFIC SIGNAL: 1

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) NO DL WHEN UNLICENSED-NOT CDL (#): 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) BURGLARY OF VEHICLE: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*J/N* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF IMP/INT PUB SERVICE <$30,000: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY: 1

*J/N* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY: 1

MISC CPF x 2: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT: 1

OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION: 1

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

ASSAULT OF HOSPITAL PERSONNEL ON HOSP PROPERTY: 1

ASSAULT BY THREAT- FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

Edward Crisp SO Number: 78060 Booking Number: 448108 Booking Date: 11-04-2023 6:58 am Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT EVADING ARREST DETENTION FAIL TO SIGNAL MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $1280.00 Ashley Perez SO Number: 75638 Booking Number: 448107 Booking Date: 11-04-2023 5:34 am Charges: *MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond: No Bond Johnny Perez SO Number: 77772 Booking Number: 448106 Booking Date: 11-04-2023 3:38 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Conor Mcenrue SO Number: 102434 Booking Number: 448105 Booking Date: 11-04-2023 3:33 am Charges: TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD Bond: $2500.00 Maximino Rosales SO Number: 88300 Booking Number: 448104 Booking Date: 11-04-2023 3:30 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Nathan Martinez SO Number: 83843 Booking Number: 448103 Booking Date: 11-04-2023 3:27 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Gabriel Cuellar SO Number: 100317 Booking Number: 448102 Booking Date: 11-04-2023 3:23 am Charges: FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO LIGHTS- DEFECTIVE TAIL LIGHTS Bond: $874.00 James Bradley SO Number: 95713 Booking Number: 448101 Booking Date: 11-04-2023 3:13 am Charges: *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Jalen Lopez SO Number: 107297 Booking Number: 448100 Booking Date: 11-04-2023 2:56 am Charges: RECKLESS DRIVING Bond: $500.00 Elijha Cardenas SO Number: 107257 Booking Number: 448099 Booking Date: 11-04-2023 2:40 am Charges: POSS DANGEROUS DRUG Bond: $1000.00 Kymie Kurowski SO Number: 107296 Booking Number: 448098 Booking Date: 11-04-2023 2:35 am Charges: CPF*DISREGARD RED LIGHT-TRAFFIC SIGNAL CPF*NO DL WHEN UNLICENSED-NOT CDL (#) Bond: No Bond Charles Nichols SO Number: 95994 Booking Number: 448097 Booking Date: 11-04-2023 12:38 am Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1162.00 Alejandro Valdez SO Number: 87007 Booking Number: 448096 Booking Date: 11-04-2023 12:29 am Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Raul Valenzuela SO Number: 107295 Booking Number: 448095 Booking Date: 11-03-2023 10:52 pm Charges: RACING ON HIGHWAY Bond: $500.00 Tony Urteago SO Number: 107294 Booking Number: 448094 Booking Date: 11-03-2023 10:44 pm Charges: RACING ON HIGHWAY Bond: $500.00 Eduardo Lopez SO Number: 105929 Booking Number: 448093 Booking Date: 11-03-2023 10:21 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond Eugene Jackson SO Number: 105135 Booking Number: 448092 Booking Date: 11-03-2023 8:51 pm Charges: *VOP* BURGLARY OF VEHICLE POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Leonel Talamantes SO Number: 85415 Booking Number: 448091 Booking Date: 11-03-2023 5:51 pm Charges: *RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1162.00 Joel Terrazas SO Number: 107293 Booking Number: 448089 Booking Date: 11-03-2023 5:27 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Deedra Adame SO Number: 47477 Booking Number: 448090 Booking Date: 11-03-2023 5:23 pm Charges: *J/N* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF IMP/INT PUB SERVICE <$30,000 *GJI* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY *J/N* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY Bond: No Bond Ricardo Nieto SO Number: 30703 Booking Number: 448088 Booking Date: 11-03-2023 2:49 pm Charges: MISC CPF x 2 Bond: No Bond Isaac Zemke SO Number: 105480 Booking Number: 448087 Booking Date: 11-03-2023 2:30 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Frank Gandar SO Number: 89069 Booking Number: 448086 Booking Date: 11-03-2023 12:05 pm Charges: HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION Bond: $47500.00 Alicia Mcniel SO Number: 106741 Booking Number: 448085 Booking Date: 11-03-2023 11:57 am Charges: ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT ASSAULT OF HOSPITAL PERSONNEL ON HOSP PROPERTY ASSAULT BY THREAT- FAMILY VIOLENCE MISC FTA X1 Bond: $36114.00 Javarious Smith SO Number: 99906 Booking Number: 448083 Booking Date: 11-03-2023 10:53 am Charges: *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

