Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*FAILURE TO APPEAR*FALSE STMNT TO PO/SP INV/LAW ENF EMPL/CORR OFF: 1

*RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1

CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

CRUELTY TO NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMALS: FAIL TO PROV: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DWLI: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

SPEEDING 15-24MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 88MPH IN 65MPH ZONE: 1

TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

US MARSHAL HOLD: 1

VPTA X2: 1

WILSON, TAYLOR Booking #: 442267 Booking Date: 11-04-2022 – 4:15 am Charges: 22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond: Bond No Bond CARCOT, PAUL Booking #: 442266 Booking Date: 11-04-2022 – 2:41 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: Bond $1500.00 MORRIS, JAMES Booking #: 442265 Booking Date: 11-03-2022 – 11:22 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

48030005 *FTA*FALSE STMNT TO PO/SP INV/LAW ENF EMPL/CORR OFF

54999999 DWLI

54999999 SPEEDING 15-24MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 88MPH IN 65MPH ZONE

48030005 *FTA*FALSE STMNT TO PO/SP INV/LAW ENF EMPL/CORR OFF

54999999 DWLI

54999999 SPEEDING 15-24MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 88MPH IN 65MPH ZONE

MISC VPTA X2 Bond: Bond $12742.00

ARMSTRONG, WILLIAM Booking #: 442264 Booking Date: 11-03-2022 – 10:50 pm Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: Bond $1000.00 REYES, JONATHAN Booking #: 442263 Booking Date: 11-03-2022 – 10:40 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00

RODRIGUEZ, JUAN Booking #: 442262 Booking Date: 11-03-2022 – 9:51 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 CASTILLO, ASHLEY Booking #: 442261 Booking Date: 11-03-2022 – 9:04 pm Charges: 29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500

54990044 *RPR* RECKLESS DRIVING

54990044 *RPR* RECKLESS DRIVING

73990643 CRUELTY TO NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMALS: FAIL TO PROV Bond: Bond No Bond

SOTO, JOSHUA Booking #: 442260 Booking Date: 11-03-2022 – 8:50 pm Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: Bond No Bond CASTILLO, PAUL Booking #: 442259 Booking Date: 11-03-2022 – 8:44 pm Charges: MISC CPFX2 Bond: Bond No Bond DULANEY, KENNETH Booking #: 442258 Booking Date: 11-03-2022 – 8:35 pm Charges: 37040009 POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $31000.00

HART, CARL Booking #: 442257 Booking Date: 11-03-2022 – 8:04 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond: Bond No Bond RODRIQUEZ, MARGARITO Booking #: 442256 Booking Date: 11-03-2022 – 4:47 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: Bond No Bond ZACHARY, MALARIE Booking #: 442255 Booking Date: 11-03-2022 – 12:55 pm Charges: 26050015 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY Bond: Bond No Bond PACHECO, LISA Booking #: 442254 Booking Date: 11-03-2022 – 9:38 am Charges: 35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond No Bond Rodriguez, Michael Booking #: 442253 Booking Date: 11-03-2022 – 9:25 am Charges: 11990004 *COMM* AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond: Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

