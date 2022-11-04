Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
- *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *FAILURE TO APPEAR*FALSE STMNT TO PO/SP INV/LAW ENF EMPL/CORR OFF: 1
- *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1
- CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY: 1
- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- CRUELTY TO NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMALS: FAIL TO PROV: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- DWLI: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- SPEEDING 15-24MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 88MPH IN 65MPH ZONE: 1
- TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1
- THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- US MARSHAL HOLD: 1
- VPTA X2: 1
48030005 *FTA*FALSE STMNT TO PO/SP INV/LAW ENF EMPL/CORR OFF
54999999 DWLI
54999999 SPEEDING 15-24MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 88MPH IN 65MPH ZONE
MISC VPTA X2
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
54990044 *RPR* RECKLESS DRIVING
73990643 CRUELTY TO NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMALS: FAIL TO PROV
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597