SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, November 29, to 7 a.m. Thursday, November 30, 2023, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

ASSAULT CLASS C- FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

(GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

(GO OFF BOND) FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING: 1

(GO OFF BOND) VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1

(GO OFF BOND) HARASSMENT: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) SEXUAL ASSAULT: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) STALKING: 1

Megan Gentry SO Number: 107394 Booking Number: 448494 Booking Date: 11-30-2023 1:26 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Isaiah Jackson SO Number: 107393 Booking Number: 448493 Booking Date: 11-29-2023 11:10 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Jesus Torres SO Number: 93609 Booking Number: 448492 Booking Date: 11-29-2023 2:15 pm Charges: ASSAULT CLASS C- FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $512.00 Rocky Hernandez SO Number: 104494 Booking Number: 448491 Booking Date: 11-29-2023 1:36 pm Charges: *COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Christopher Garvin SO Number: 68701 Booking Number: 448490 Booking Date: 11-29-2023 12:46 pm Charges: *GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 *GOB* FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING *GOB* VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER *GOB* HARASSMENT Bond: No Bond Daniel Hernandez SO Number: 69147 Booking Number: 448489 Booking Date: 11-29-2023 9:55 am Charges: *GJI* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) *GJI* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA Bond: $20000.00 Mario Jio SO Number: 61692 Booking Number: 448488 Booking Date: 11-29-2023 9:26 am Charges: *GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT Bond: No Bond Miguel Covarrubias SO Number: 102594 Booking Number: 448487 Booking Date: 11-29-2023 8:16 am Charges: *MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: $25000.00 John Etier SO Number: 89869 Booking Number: 448486 Booking Date: 11-29-2023 6:54 am Charges: *MTR* STALKING Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597