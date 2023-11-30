SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, November 29, to 7 a.m. Thursday, November 30, 2023, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • ASSAULT CLASS C- FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • *COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) HARASSMENT: 1
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) SEXUAL ASSAULT: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) STALKING: 1
Megan Gentry mug shot

Megan Gentry

SO Number: 107394

Booking Number: 448494

Booking Date: 11-30-2023 1:26 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $1000.00

Isaiah Jackson mug shot

Isaiah Jackson

SO Number: 107393

Booking Number: 448493

Booking Date: 11-29-2023 11:10 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $1000.00

Jesus Torres mug shot

Jesus Torres

SO Number: 93609

Booking Number: 448492

Booking Date: 11-29-2023 2:15 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CLASS C- FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: $512.00

Rocky Hernandez mug shot

Rocky Hernandez

SO Number: 104494

Booking Number: 448491

Booking Date: 11-29-2023 1:36 pm

Charges:

*COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Christopher Garvin mug shot

Christopher Garvin

SO Number: 68701

Booking Number: 448490

Booking Date: 11-29-2023 12:46 pm

Charges:

*GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

*GOB* FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING

*GOB* VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER

*GOB* HARASSMENT

Bond: No Bond

Daniel Hernandez mug shot

Daniel Hernandez

SO Number: 69147

Booking Number: 448489

Booking Date: 11-29-2023 9:55 am

Charges:

*GJI* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

*GJI* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA

Bond: $20000.00

Mario Jio mug shot

Mario Jio

SO Number: 61692

Booking Number: 448488

Booking Date: 11-29-2023 9:26 am

Charges:

*GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT

Bond: No Bond

Miguel Covarrubias mug shot

Miguel Covarrubias

SO Number: 102594

Booking Number: 448487

Booking Date: 11-29-2023 8:16 am

Charges:

*MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

Bond: $25000.00

John Etier mug shot

John Etier

SO Number: 89869

Booking Number: 448486

Booking Date: 11-29-2023 6:54 am

Charges:

*MTR* STALKING

Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
