SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, November 29, to 7 a.m. Thursday, November 30, 2023, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- ASSAULT CLASS C- FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- *COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) HARASSMENT: 1
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) SEXUAL ASSAULT: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) STALKING: 1
Megan Gentry
SO Number: 107394
Booking Number: 448494
Booking Date: 11-30-2023 1:26 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: $1000.00
Isaiah Jackson
SO Number: 107393
Booking Number: 448493
Booking Date: 11-29-2023 11:10 pm
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: $1000.00
Jesus Torres
SO Number: 93609
Booking Number: 448492
Booking Date: 11-29-2023 2:15 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT CLASS C- FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: $512.00
Rocky Hernandez
SO Number: 104494
Booking Number: 448491
Booking Date: 11-29-2023 1:36 pm
Charges:
*COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
Christopher Garvin
SO Number: 68701
Booking Number: 448490
Booking Date: 11-29-2023 12:46 pm
Charges:
*GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
*GOB* FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING
*GOB* VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
*GOB* HARASSMENT
Bond: No Bond
Daniel Hernandez
SO Number: 69147
Booking Number: 448489
Booking Date: 11-29-2023 9:55 am
Charges:
*GJI* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
*GJI* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
Bond: $20000.00
Mario Jio
SO Number: 61692
Booking Number: 448488
Booking Date: 11-29-2023 9:26 am
Charges:
*GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT
Bond: No Bond
Miguel Covarrubias
SO Number: 102594
Booking Number: 448487
Booking Date: 11-29-2023 8:16 am
Charges:
*MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Bond: $25000.00
John Etier
SO Number: 89869
Booking Number: 448486
Booking Date: 11-29-2023 6:54 am
Charges:
*MTR* STALKING
Bond: No Bond
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
