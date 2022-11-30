Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

ASSAULT BY THREAT-FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 3

INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

OPERATE UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

SPEEDING IN A POST SCHOOL ZONE 27MPH: 1

TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD: 1

VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 3

WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

BRICKEN, REBECCA Booking #: 442625 Booking Date: 11-29-2022 – 11:58 pm Charges: MISC FTA X1 Bond: Bond $237.00 HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 442624 Booking Date: 11-29-2022 – 11:54 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 ORNELAS, ERICA Booking #: 442623 Release Date: 11-30-2022 – 4:58 am Booking Date: 11-29-2022 – 11:31 pm Charges: 54999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 SPEEDING IN A POST SCHOOL ZONE 27MPH

MISC FTA X 1

MISC VPTA X 1

MISC VPTA X 2 Bond: Bond $4766.40 54999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY54999999 SPEEDING IN A POST SCHOOL ZONE 27MPHMISC FTA X 1MISC VPTA X 1MISC VPTA X 2 CASAREZ, MARIO Booking #: 442622 Booking Date: 11-29-2022 – 11:14 pm Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE

55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 2

MISC VPTA X 1 Bond: Bond $1934.00 54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPF X 2MISC VPTA X 1 TARANGO, DANIEL Booking #: 442621 Booking Date: 11-29-2022 – 9:11 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $1124.00 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ELLIS, LARANDA Booking #: 442620 Booking Date: 11-29-2022 – 7:09 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD Bond: Bond $500.00 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD Sanchez, Eternity Booking #: 442619 Booking Date: 11-29-2022 – 6:34 pm Charges: 35990002 *COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: Bond No Bond MARTIN, CLIFTON Booking #: 442618 Booking Date: 11-29-2022 – 4:40 pm Charges: 37040009 POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY Bond: Bond No Bond BALL, NATHAN Booking #: 442617 Booking Date: 11-29-2022 – 4:06 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

54999999 OPERATE UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE Bond: Bond $740.00 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES54999999 OPERATE UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE GONZALES, JONATHAN Booking #: 442616 Booking Date: 11-29-2022 – 2:23 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY THREAT-FAMILY VIOLENCE

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE

54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

MISC FTA X3 Bond: Bond $3544.00 13999999 ASSAULT BY THREAT-FAMILY VIOLENCE41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFICMISC FTA X3

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

