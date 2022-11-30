Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- ASSAULT BY THREAT-FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS: 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 3
- INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1
- NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- OPERATE UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
- SPEEDING IN A POST SCHOOL ZONE 27MPH: 1
- TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD: 1
- VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 3
- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SPEEDING IN A POST SCHOOL ZONE 27MPH
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA X 1
MISC VPTA X 2
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 2
MISC VPTA X 1
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD
54999999 OPERATE UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
MISC FTA X3
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597