SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Thursday, November 2, to 7 a.m. Friday, November 3, 2023, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 3

NO DL: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1

MISC VPTAX2: 1

POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

REGISTRATION INSIGNIA-WRONG VEHICLE: 1

REGISTRATION-WRONG VEHICLE: 1

MISC VPTA X3: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DWLI: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

MISC CPF X1: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

MISC USM HOLD: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

THEFT PROP <$100 W/PREV CONVIC: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

*COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G: 1

*COMM* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G: 1

*J/NISI*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

Steven Gomez SO Number: 95270 Booking Number: 448079 Booking Date: 11-03-2023 4:10 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Justin Boothe SO Number: 69005 Booking Number: 448078 Booking Date: 11-03-2023 2:38 am Charges: NO DL NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT MISC VPTAX2 Bond: $2804.00 Nicholas Reeves SO Number: 66348 Booking Number: 448077 Booking Date: 11-03-2023 12:31 am Charges: POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ POSS DANGEROUS DRUG Bond: $2000.00 Cora Hernandez SO Number: 107292 Booking Number: 448076 Booking Date: 11-03-2023 12:06 am Charges: NO DL NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY REGISTRATION INSIGNIA-WRONG VEHICLE REGISTRATION-WRONG VEHICLE MISC VPTA X3 Bond: $4760.00 Walter Joiner SO Number: 72243 Booking Number: 448075 Booking Date: 11-02-2023 11:49 pm Charges: *RPR*DWLI FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON Bond: $1550.00 Eddie Lopez SO Number: 48473 Booking Number: 448074 Booking Date: 11-02-2023 11:32 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond: No Bond Gene Lopez SO Number: 64059 Booking Number: 448073 Booking Date: 11-02-2023 11:10 pm Charges: *RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: No Bond Gabriel Lopez SO Number: 70251 Booking Number: 448072 Booking Date: 11-02-2023 11:00 pm Charges: MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT MISC FTA X1 MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $802.00 Melinda Grigsby SO Number: 100062 Booking Number: 448071 Booking Date: 11-02-2023 10:42 pm Charges: *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ MISC CPF X1 Bond: No Bond Stacy Campbell SO Number: 39736 Booking Number: 448070 Booking Date: 11-02-2023 10:28 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G MISC USM HOLD Bond: $6000.00 Christy Stewart SO Number: 107291 Booking Number: 448069 Booking Date: 11-02-2023 10:07 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Laura Torres SO Number: 107290 Booking Number: 448068 Booking Date: 11-02-2023 9:03 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Cody Gregory SO Number: 106185 Booking Number: 448067 Booking Date: 11-02-2023 7:06 pm Charges: *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Shawn Moerke SO Number: 101997 Booking Number: 448066 Booking Date: 11-02-2023 5:49 pm Charges: THEFT PROP <$100 W/PREV CONVIC CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1000.00 Kimberly Gottschalk SO Number: 107289 Booking Number: 448065 Booking Date: 11-02-2023 4:56 pm Charges: *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Audry Allen SO Number: 72934 Booking Number: 448064 Booking Date: 11-02-2023 4:54 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID Bond: $690.00 Delisa Urenda SO Number: 104660 Booking Number: 448063 Booking Date: 11-02-2023 4:12 pm Charges: *COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G *COMM* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY Bond: No Bond Matthew Porter SO Number: 89007 Booking Number: 448062 Booking Date: 11-02-2023 2:55 pm Charges: MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Joann Camarillo SO Number: 39320 Booking Number: 448061 Booking Date: 11-02-2023 12:17 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Alexis Turner SO Number: 105411 Booking Number: 448060 Booking Date: 11-02-2023 10:38 am Charges: *J/NISI*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $4000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

