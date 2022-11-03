Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*VIOLATION OF PAROLE* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE: 1

BORDER PATROL HOLD: 2

BURGLARY OF A VEHICLE: 1

CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 2

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$1,500<$20K: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3

DISORDERLY CONDUCT INDECENT EXPOSURE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

EVADING ARREST: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2

PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

TOBACCO-POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21: 1

SANCHEZ, JOSE Booking #: 442252 Booking Date: 11-03-2022 – 3:11 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 PORTER, OLIVIA Booking #: 442251 Booking Date: 11-03-2022 – 2:21 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

MISC FTA X 1 Bond: Bond $1564.00 LOPEZ, IVAN Booking #: 442250 Release Date: 11-03-2022 – 3:58 am Booking Date: 11-03-2022 – 2:13 am Charges: 55999999 TOBACCO-POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21

MISC FTA X 1 Bond: Bond $1034.00

FAISON, DANIELLE Booking #: 442249 Booking Date: 11-02-2022 – 9:46 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond REYES, JONATHAN Booking #: 442248 Booking Date: 11-02-2022 – 9:10 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 Aguirre, Christian Booking #: 442247 Booking Date: 11-02-2022 – 6:29 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 18 Bond: Bond No Bond CASTILLEJA, MILTON Booking #: 442246 Booking Date: 11-02-2022 – 5:01 pm Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

55999999 POSS/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond $1162.00

55999999 POSS/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X1

BORREGO, EDWARD Booking #: 442245 Release Date: 11-02-2022 – 3:58 pm Booking Date: 11-02-2022 – 2:30 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: Bond $500.00 ORTEZ-NAVAS, MELZAR Booking #: 442244 Booking Date: 11-02-2022 – 12:30 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD Bond: Bond No Bond GONZALEZ-PEREZ, MELVIN Booking #: 442243 Booking Date: 11-02-2022 – 12:11 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD Bond: Bond No Bond PEREZ, HAYLEE Booking #: 442242 Booking Date: 11-02-2022 – 11:05 am Charges: 54040009 *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond No Bond DUARTE, TONNY Booking #: 442241 Booking Date: 11-02-2022 – 10:53 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT INDECENT EXPOSURE

MISC FTA X3 Bond: Bond $1818.00

53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT INDECENT EXPOSURE

GARCIA, ANDREW Booking #: 442240 Booking Date: 11-02-2022 – 10:34 am Charges: 13990082 ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE

29990038 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$1,500<$20K

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

P13 EVADING ARREST

P53 BURGLARY OF A VEHICLE Bond: Bond $500.00

29990038 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$1,500<$20K

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

P13 EVADING ARREST

CHAVEZ, JOSE Booking #: 442239 Release Date: 11-02-2022 – 11:13 am Booking Date: 11-02-2022 – 10:22 am Charges: 54999999 CONTEMPT OF COURT

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $800.00

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $800.00 54999999 CONTEMPT OF COURT57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597