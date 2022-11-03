Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *VIOLATION OF PAROLE* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE: 1
  • BORDER PATROL HOLD: 2
  • BURGLARY OF A VEHICLE: 1
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 2
  • CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$1,500<$20K: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT INDECENT EXPOSURE: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • EVADING ARREST: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
  • POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • TOBACCO-POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21: 1
SANCHEZ, JOSE
Booking #:
442252
Booking Date:
11-03-2022 – 3:11 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
PORTER, OLIVIA
Booking #:
442251
Booking Date:
11-03-2022 – 2:21 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC FTA X 1
Bond:
Bond
$1564.00
LOPEZ, IVAN
Booking #:
442250
Release Date:
11-03-2022 – 3:58 am
Booking Date:
11-03-2022 – 2:13 am
Charges:
55999999 TOBACCO-POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21
MISC FTA X 1
Bond:
Bond
$1034.00
FAISON, DANIELLE
Booking #:
442249
Booking Date:
11-02-2022 – 9:46 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
REYES, JONATHAN
Booking #:
442248
Booking Date:
11-02-2022 – 9:10 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
Aguirre, Christian
Booking #:
442247
Booking Date:
11-02-2022 – 6:29 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 18
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CASTILLEJA, MILTON
Booking #:
442246
Booking Date:
11-02-2022 – 5:01 pm
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
55999999 POSS/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X1
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
$1162.00
BORREGO, EDWARD
Booking #:
442245
Release Date:
11-02-2022 – 3:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-02-2022 – 2:30 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
ORTEZ-NAVAS, MELZAR
Booking #:
442244
Booking Date:
11-02-2022 – 12:30 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GONZALEZ-PEREZ, MELVIN
Booking #:
442243
Booking Date:
11-02-2022 – 12:11 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
PEREZ, HAYLEE
Booking #:
442242
Booking Date:
11-02-2022 – 11:05 am
Charges:
54040009 *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
DUARTE, TONNY
Booking #:
442241
Booking Date:
11-02-2022 – 10:53 am
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT INDECENT EXPOSURE
MISC FTA X3
Bond:
Bond
$1818.00
GARCIA, ANDREW
Booking #:
442240
Booking Date:
11-02-2022 – 10:34 am
Charges:
13990082 ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE
29990038 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$1,500<$20K
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
P13 EVADING ARREST
P53 BURGLARY OF A VEHICLE
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
CHAVEZ, JOSE
Booking #:
442239
Release Date:
11-02-2022 – 11:13 am
Booking Date:
11-02-2022 – 10:22 am
Charges:
54999999 CONTEMPT OF COURT
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$800.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
