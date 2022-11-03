Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *VIOLATION OF PAROLE* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE: 1
- BORDER PATROL HOLD: 2
- BURGLARY OF A VEHICLE: 1
- CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 2
- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$1,500<$20K: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT INDECENT EXPOSURE: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- EVADING ARREST: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
- POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- TOBACCO-POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21: 1
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC FTA X 1
MISC FTA X 1
55999999 POSS/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X1
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT INDECENT EXPOSURE
MISC FTA X3
29990038 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$1,500<$20K
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
P13 EVADING ARREST
P53 BURGLARY OF A VEHICLE
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597