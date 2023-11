SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, November 28, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

THEFT CLASS C: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

MISC FTA X2: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

DWLI: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1

MISC CPF X5: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

DISORDERLY CONDUCT – INDECENT EXPOSURE: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

*J/N* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

*J/N* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

MISC CPF x 11: 1

MISC CPF X 2: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

David Adair SO Number: 43373 Booking Number: 448485 Booking Date: 11-29-2023 2:22 am Charges: *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G CONTEMPT OF COURT MISC FTA X2 Bond: $1304.00 Richard Hilderbrand SO Number: 107392 Booking Number: 448484 Booking Date: 11-29-2023 1:39 am Charges: THEFT CLASS C UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: $12444.00 Lynn Abbott SO Number: 92593 Booking Number: 448483 Booking Date: 11-29-2023 1:10 am Charges: THEFT CLASS C CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $944.00 Siarrah Limon SO Number: 87016 Booking Number: 448482 Booking Date: 11-29-2023 12:19 am Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond Stormie Young SO Number: 104517 Booking Number: 448481 Booking Date: 11-28-2023 10:07 pm Charges: DWLI Bond: $690.00 Rebecca Bricken SO Number: 67421 Booking Number: 448480 Booking Date: 11-28-2023 10:00 pm Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: $373.10 Alexis Boswell SO Number: 82180 Booking Number: 448479 Booking Date: 11-28-2023 9:54 pm Charges: *MTR* CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY Bond: No Bond Leslie Perez SO Number: 46379 Booking Number: 448478 Booking Date: 11-28-2023 8:11 pm Charges: MISC CPF X5 Bond: No Bond John Meier SO Number: 87537 Booking Number: 448477 Booking Date: 11-28-2023 7:08 pm Charges: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 PUBLIC INTOXICATION CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1462.00 Henry Jones SO Number: 57236 Booking Number: 448476 Booking Date: 11-28-2023 5:47 pm Charges: MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond: No Bond Tyrell Lewis SO Number: 85184 Booking Number: 448475 Booking Date: 11-28-2023 5:42 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Derrick Styles SO Number: 101401 Booking Number: 448474 Booking Date: 11-28-2023 5:30 pm Charges: *GJI* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $550.00 Robert Schmidt SO Number: 74165 Booking Number: 448473 Booking Date: 11-28-2023 4:31 pm Charges: DISORDERLY CONDUCT – INDECENT EXPOSURE Bond: $662.00 Joel Vermillion SO Number: 107391 Booking Number: 448472 Booking Date: 11-28-2023 3:57 pm Charges: *VOP* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: No Bond Lorine Templin SO Number: 78978 Booking Number: 448471 Booking Date: 11-28-2023 2:59 pm Charges: *J/N* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G *J/N* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $5000.00 Eddie Cruz SO Number: 34027 Booking Number: 448470 Booking Date: 11-28-2023 11:37 am Charges: MISC CPF x 11 Bond: No Bond Lisa Rowoldt SO Number: 46128 Booking Number: 448469 Booking Date: 11-28-2023 10:48 am Charges: MISC CPF X 2 Bond: No Bond Michael Martin SO Number: 75340 Booking Number: 448468 Booking Date: 11-28-2023 8:09 am Charges: *GOB* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

