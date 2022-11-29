Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

*COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

*COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

*RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 3

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT: 1

NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE: 1

PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD X 2: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

RIDING BICYCLE ON WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1

GRAY, KIRK Booking #: 442615 Booking Date: 11-29-2022 – 12:55 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G CASTRO, LOUIS Booking #: 442614 Booking Date: 11-28-2022 – 11:41 pm Charges: 54999999 NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE

54999999 RIDING BICYCLE ON WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY

MISC FTA X 1

MISC VPTA X 2 Bond: Bond $2686.00 54999999 NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE54999999 RIDING BICYCLE ON WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAYMISC FTA X 1MISC VPTA X 2 SCHMIDT, ROBERT Booking #: 442613 Booking Date: 11-28-2022 – 10:08 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 DEANDA, JOHN Booking #: 442612 Booking Date: 11-28-2022 – 9:39 pm Charges: 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond $1824.00 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENTMISC PAROLE VIOLATION DIAZ, SAM Booking #: 442611 Booking Date: 11-28-2022 – 9:00 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 2 Bond: Bond $641.00 GONZALES, ANGELIKA Booking #: 442610 Release Date: 11-28-2022 – 9:58 pm Booking Date: 11-28-2022 – 6:27 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

72999999 PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD X 2

73999999 CONTEMPT OF COURT

MISC FTA X 2

MISC FTA X 3 Bond: Bond $7171.80 23999999 THEFT CLASS C55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA72999999 PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD X 273999999 CONTEMPT OF COURTMISC FTA X 2MISC FTA X 3 PIERCE, BRENDAN Booking #: 442609 Release Date: 11-28-2022 – 4:43 pm Booking Date: 11-28-2022 – 3:47 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 PRICE, CHYNNA Booking #: 442608 Booking Date: 11-28-2022 – 3:19 pm Charges: 48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: Bond No Bond JENSEN, CALLI Booking #: 442606 Booking Date: 11-28-2022 – 2:05 pm Charges: 57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond No Bond VASQUEZ-JUAREZ, JESUS Booking #: 442605 Booking Date: 11-28-2022 – 1:02 pm Charges: 23990191 *COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: Bond No Bond MENDEZ, NIEBEZ Booking #: 442604 Booking Date: 11-28-2022 – 11:37 am Charges: 57070020 *COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond No Bond WILSON, TORY Booking #: 442603 Release Date: 11-28-2022 – 11:28 am Booking Date: 11-28-2022 – 8:47 am Charges: 54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: Bond No Bond SEGURA, JOSE Booking #: 442602 Release Date: 11-28-2022 – 11:28 am Booking Date: 11-28-2022 – 8:37 am Charges: 54040010 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597