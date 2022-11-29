Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- *COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- *COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
- EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 3
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT: 1
- NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE: 1
- PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD X 2: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- RIDING BICYCLE ON WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY: 1
- THEFT CLASS C: 1
- VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
54999999 RIDING BICYCLE ON WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA X 2
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
72999999 PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD X 2
73999999 CONTEMPT OF COURT
MISC FTA X 2
MISC FTA X 3
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597