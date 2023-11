SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Monday, November 27, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

MISC FTA X2: 2

ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FAMILY VOILENCE: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

MISC CPF X3: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

MISC CPF X 2: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 3 >= 28G<200G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

SOLICITING FROM ROADWAY: 1

*COMM* TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI: 1

MISC CPF x 3: 1

*J/N* THEFT-MAIL <=10 ADDRESSES: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

REGISTRATION INSIGNIA- WRONG VEHICLE: 1

MISC VPTA X2: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

Jose Bobadilla SO Number: 107390 Booking Number: 448467 Booking Date: 11-28-2023 4:46 am Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Roger Rodriguez SO Number: 62612 Booking Number: 448466 Booking Date: 11-28-2023 1:49 am Charges: ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FAMILY VOILENCE PUBLIC INTOXICATION MISC CPF X3 MISC FTA X2 Bond: $2178.00 Sergio Cruz SO Number: 107389 Booking Number: 448465 Booking Date: 11-28-2023 1:32 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $1500.00 Victoria Alvarado SO Number: 69111 Booking Number: 448464 Booking Date: 11-28-2023 12:16 am Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Stephen Ybarra SO Number: 77190 Booking Number: 448463 Booking Date: 11-28-2023 12:00 am Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $51000.00 Samira Ortega SO Number: 107388 Booking Number: 448462 Booking Date: 11-27-2023 9:57 pm Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA *FTA* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond: $5420.00 Stormie Young SO Number: 104517 Booking Number: 448461 Booking Date: 11-27-2023 7:40 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 2 MISC FTA X1 Bond: $502.00 Juan Pina SO Number: 107387 Booking Number: 448460 Booking Date: 11-27-2023 7:31 pm Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 John Tomek SO Number: 107386 Booking Number: 448459 Booking Date: 11-27-2023 7:27 pm Charges: *MTR*POSS CS PG 3 >= 28G<200G Bond: No Bond Terry Simon SO Number: 107385 Booking Number: 448458 Booking Date: 11-27-2023 6:58 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1420.00 Keith Burpo SO Number: 105817 Booking Number: 448457 Booking Date: 11-27-2023 4:59 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Rayven George SO Number: 103029 Booking Number: 448456 Booking Date: 11-27-2023 3:31 pm Charges: *CPF* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED SOLICITING FROM ROADWAY MISC FTA X2 Bond: $726.00 Kenneth Harvey SO Number: 17946 Booking Number: 448455 Booking Date: 11-27-2023 2:34 pm Charges: *COMM* TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI Bond: No Bond Saul Morales SO Number: 9768 Booking Number: 448454 Booking Date: 11-27-2023 2:11 pm Charges: MISC CPF x 3 Bond: No Bond Spencer Lewis SO Number: 106023 Booking Number: 448453 Booking Date: 11-27-2023 10:48 am Charges: *J/N* THEFT-MAIL <=10 ADDRESSES *RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: No Bond Jordan Champion SO Number: 107384 Booking Number: 448452 Booking Date: 11-27-2023 10:40 am Charges: EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION REGISTRATION INSIGNIA- WRONG VEHICLE MISC VPTA X2 Bond: $2260.00 Margaret Fay SO Number: 107383 Booking Number: 448451 Booking Date: 11-27-2023 8:54 am Charges: *MTR*FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50 Bond: No Bond Tony Guzman SO Number: 76503 Booking Number: 448450 Booking Date: 11-27-2023 8:32 am Charges: *GJI*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ *GJI*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

