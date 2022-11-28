Over the past 72 hours, 26 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1
  • *CAPIAS PRO FINE*FAIL TO DISPLAY IDENTIFICATION: 1
  • *CAPIAS PRO FINE*NO BOATERS EDUCATION: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • *J/NISI* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *J/NISI* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *VIOLATION OF PAROLE* PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR: 1
  • AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 4
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 5
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 2
  • FTA X1: 2
  • INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1
  • MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • MOTION TO REVOKE* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
  • POSS CS NOT IN PG: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • STOP SIGN: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 4

November 28, 2022

RIOS, ASHLEY
Booking #:
442601
Booking Date:
11-28-2022 – 5:27 am
Charges:
24110003 *GOB*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA X1
Bond:
Bond
$1502.00
SCHMIDT, ROBERT
Booking #:
442600
Booking Date:
11-28-2022 – 3:27 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
HOLIK, CLIFF
Booking #:
442599
Booking Date:
11-28-2022 – 2:05 am
Charges:
41990020 *VOP* PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
AYALA, EDUARDO
Booking #:
442598
Booking Date:
11-28-2022 – 12:07 am
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
MISC CPF X 1
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
TREVINO, DANIEL
Booking #:
442597
Booking Date:
11-27-2022 – 10:56 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
SANCHEZ, REBECCA
Booking #:
442596
Booking Date:
11-27-2022 – 10:37 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
ADCOCK, JOHNNY
Booking #:
442595
Booking Date:
11-27-2022 – 7:22 pm
Charges:
24110003 *MTR* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
54040011 *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
54999999 STOP SIGN
Bond:
Bond
$1040.00
MASTERS, WILLIAM
Booking #:
442594
Booking Date:
11-27-2022 – 5:04 pm
Charges:
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
DAVIS, WILEY
Booking #:
442593
Release Date:
11-28-2022 – 12:28 am
Booking Date:
11-27-2022 – 3:42 pm
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY
MISC CPF X 1
Bond:
Bond
$2020.00
AZDAR, SERGIO
Booking #:
442592
Release Date:
11-27-2022 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-27-2022 – 3:32 pm
Charges:
35990032 POSS CS NOT IN PG
Bond:
Bond
No Bond

November 27, 2022

GALVAN, JESSE
Booking #:
442591
Booking Date:
11-27-2022 – 4:05 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
CORTEZ, CESAR
Booking #:
442590
Booking Date:
11-27-2022 – 3:12 am
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
35990002 MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990248 MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
Bond:
Bond
$21500.00
ORTEGA, ANGEL
Booking #:
442589
Booking Date:
11-27-2022 – 2:53 am
Charges:
48999999 *CPF*FAIL TO DISPLAY IDENTIFICATION
54999999 *CPF*NO BOATERS EDUCATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
KENNON, DOMINIQUE
Booking #:
442587
Booking Date:
11-27-2022 – 2:21 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
HOHENSEE, SHAY
Booking #:
442588
Booking Date:
11-27-2022 – 1:51 am
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
GONZALES, ALFREDO
Booking #:
442586
Booking Date:
11-27-2022 – 1:22 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MARTINEZ, CHELSEI
Booking #:
442585
Booking Date:
11-27-2022 – 12:46 am
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$2000.00
IBARRA, ESMERALDA
Booking #:
442584
Booking Date:
11-26-2022 – 4:39 pm
Charges:
35620008 *J/NISI* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010006 *J/NISI* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
MISC CPF X1
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SKELTON, RICHARD
Booking #:
442583
Release Date:
11-26-2022 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-26-2022 – 3:31 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X1
Bond:
Bond
$502.00
TEAGUE, LAWRENCE
Booking #:
442581
Release Date:
11-26-2022 – 10:43 am
Booking Date:
11-26-2022 – 9:35 am
Charges:
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond

November 26, 2022

RIVERA, ALFREDO
Booking #:
442580
Release Date:
11-25-2022 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-25-2022 – 9:58 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ASEVEDO, MARC
Booking #:
442579
Booking Date:
11-25-2022 – 9:54 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CARRILLO, JUAN
Booking #:
442578
Booking Date:
11-25-2022 – 6:16 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
BUCK, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
442577
Booking Date:
11-25-2022 – 4:46 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
Castillo, Jessyka
Booking #:
442576
Booking Date:
11-25-2022 – 3:46 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
GAMEZ, THEODORE
Booking #:
442575
Booking Date:
11-25-2022 – 2:17 pm
Charges:
36010005 *COMM* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
Bond:
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
