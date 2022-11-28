Over the past 72 hours, 26 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1
- *CAPIAS PRO FINE*FAIL TO DISPLAY IDENTIFICATION: 1
- *CAPIAS PRO FINE*NO BOATERS EDUCATION: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- *GO OFF BOND*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *GO OFF BOND*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- *J/NISI* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *J/NISI* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *VIOLATION OF PAROLE* PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR: 1
- AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 4
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 5
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 2
- FTA X1: 2
- INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1
- MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- MOTION TO REVOKE* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
- POSS CS NOT IN PG: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- STOP SIGN: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 4
November 28, 2022
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA X1
MISC CPF X 1
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
54040011 *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
54999999 STOP SIGN
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY
MISC CPF X 1
November 27, 2022
35990002 MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990248 MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
54999999 *CPF*NO BOATERS EDUCATION
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
48010006 *J/NISI* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X1
November 26, 2022
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
