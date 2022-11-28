Over the past 72 hours, 26 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1

*CAPIAS PRO FINE*FAIL TO DISPLAY IDENTIFICATION: 1

*CAPIAS PRO FINE*NO BOATERS EDUCATION: 1

*GO OFF BOND* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

*GO OFF BOND*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*GO OFF BOND*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

*J/NISI* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*J/NISI* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*VIOLATION OF PAROLE* PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 4

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 5

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 2

FTA X1: 2

INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

MOTION TO REVOKE* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

POSS CS NOT IN PG: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

STOP SIGN: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 4

November 28, 2022 RIOS, ASHLEY Booking #: 442601 Booking Date: 11-28-2022 – 5:27 am Charges: 24110003 *GOB*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC CPF X2

MISC FTA X1 Bond: Bond $1502.00 24110003 *GOB*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1GMISC CPF X2MISC FTA X1 SCHMIDT, ROBERT Booking #: 442600 Booking Date: 11-28-2022 – 3:27 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 HOLIK, CLIFF Booking #: 442599 Booking Date: 11-28-2022 – 2:05 am Charges: 41990020 *VOP* PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR Bond: Bond No Bond AYALA, EDUARDO Booking #: 442598 Booking Date: 11-28-2022 – 12:07 am Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

MISC CPF X 1 Bond: Bond No Bond 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200GMISC CPF X 1 TREVINO, DANIEL Booking #: 442597 Booking Date: 11-27-2022 – 10:56 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: Bond $500.00 SANCHEZ, REBECCA Booking #: 442596 Booking Date: 11-27-2022 – 10:37 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: Bond $500.00 ADCOCK, JOHNNY Booking #: 442595 Booking Date: 11-27-2022 – 7:22 pm Charges: 24110003 *MTR* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

54040011 *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

54999999 STOP SIGN Bond: Bond $1040.00 24110003 *MTR* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE54040011 *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE54999999 STOP SIGN MASTERS, WILLIAM Booking #: 442594 Booking Date: 11-27-2022 – 5:04 pm Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: Bond No Bond DAVIS, WILEY Booking #: 442593 Release Date: 11-28-2022 – 12:28 am Booking Date: 11-27-2022 – 3:42 pm Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY

MISC CPF X 1 Bond: Bond $2020.00 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTYMISC CPF X 1 AZDAR, SERGIO Booking #: 442592 Release Date: 11-27-2022 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 11-27-2022 – 3:32 pm Charges: 35990032 POSS CS NOT IN PG Bond: Bond No Bond November 27, 2022 GALVAN, JESSE Booking #: 442591 Booking Date: 11-27-2022 – 4:05 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 CORTEZ, CESAR Booking #: 442590 Booking Date: 11-27-2022 – 3:12 am Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

35990002 MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990248 MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE Bond: Bond $21500.00 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON35990002 MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G35990248 MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE ORTEGA, ANGEL Booking #: 442589 Booking Date: 11-27-2022 – 2:53 am Charges: 48999999 *CPF*FAIL TO DISPLAY IDENTIFICATION

54999999 *CPF*NO BOATERS EDUCATION Bond: Bond No Bond 48999999 *CPF*FAIL TO DISPLAY IDENTIFICATION54999999 *CPF*NO BOATERS EDUCATION KENNON, DOMINIQUE Booking #: 442587 Booking Date: 11-27-2022 – 2:21 am Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: Bond $1000.00 HOHENSEE, SHAY Booking #: 442588 Booking Date: 11-27-2022 – 1:51 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond $1000.00 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICEMISC PAROLE VIOLATION GONZALES, ALFREDO Booking #: 442586 Booking Date: 11-27-2022 – 1:22 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond MARTINEZ, CHELSEI Booking #: 442585 Booking Date: 11-27-2022 – 12:46 am Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $2000.00 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$75035620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS IBARRA, ESMERALDA Booking #: 442584 Booking Date: 11-26-2022 – 4:39 pm Charges: 35620008 *J/NISI* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010006 *J/NISI* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

MISC CPF X1 Bond: Bond No Bond 35620008 *J/NISI* POSS MARIJ <2OZ48010006 *J/NISI* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORTMISC CPF X1 SKELTON, RICHARD Booking #: 442583 Release Date: 11-26-2022 – 4:13 pm Booking Date: 11-26-2022 – 3:31 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1

MISC FTA X1 Bond: Bond $502.00 MISC CPF X1MISC FTA X1 TEAGUE, LAWRENCE Booking #: 442581 Release Date: 11-26-2022 – 10:43 am Booking Date: 11-26-2022 – 9:35 am Charges: 35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: Bond No Bond November 26, 2022 RIVERA, ALFREDO Booking #: 442580 Release Date: 11-25-2022 – 11:58 pm Booking Date: 11-25-2022 – 9:58 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond ASEVEDO, MARC Booking #: 442579 Booking Date: 11-25-2022 – 9:54 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond CARRILLO, JUAN Booking #: 442578 Booking Date: 11-25-2022 – 6:16 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: Bond $500.00 BUCK, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 442577 Booking Date: 11-25-2022 – 4:46 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond Castillo, Jessyka Booking #: 442576 Booking Date: 11-25-2022 – 3:46 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: Bond $500.00 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT GAMEZ, THEODORE Booking #: 442575 Booking Date: 11-25-2022 – 2:17 pm Charges: 36010005 *COMM* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT Bond: Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597