From 7 a.m. on Saturday, November 25, to 7 a.m. Sunday, November 26, 2023, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
- ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- MISC CPF X1: 1
Ashley Fernandez
SO Number: 105220
Booking Number: 448443
Booking Date: 11-26-2023 4:17 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1000.00
David Cathey
SO Number: 107381
Booking Number: 448442
Booking Date: 11-26-2023 3:52 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1000.00
Delano Batie
SO Number: 107380
Booking Number: 448441
Booking Date: 11-26-2023 2:59 am
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond: $1500.00
Genesis Perez
SO Number: 107379
Booking Number: 448440
Booking Date: 11-26-2023 2:23 am
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $462.00
Rocky Ramirez
SO Number: 95009
Booking Number: 448439
Booking Date: 11-26-2023 1:40 am
Charges:
TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI
Bond: $500.00
Albert Olivarez
SO Number: 71056
Booking Number: 448438
Booking Date: 11-26-2023 12:04 am
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
Bond: $1000.00
Michael Sarabia
SO Number: 78269
Booking Number: 448437
Booking Date: 11-25-2023 11:58 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
Bond: No Bond
Willie Acy
SO Number: 107378
Booking Number: 448436
Booking Date: 11-25-2023 10:38 pm
Charges:
*GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $5663.00
Jerrick Stewart
SO Number: 107377
Booking Number: 448434
Booking Date: 11-25-2023 8:00 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
Ross Weatherford
SO Number: 70656
Booking Number: 448435
Booking Date: 11-25-2023 7:49 pm
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: $1000.00
Bert Hopkins
SO Number: 107376
Booking Number: 448433
Booking Date: 11-25-2023 5:18 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
Jessica Moreno
SO Number: 106725
Booking Number: 448432
Booking Date: 11-25-2023 3:44 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
Bond: No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597