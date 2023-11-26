From 7 a.m. on Saturday, November 25, to 7 a.m. Sunday, November 26, 2023, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
  • ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • MISC CPF X1: 1
Ashley Fernandez mug shot

Ashley Fernandez

SO Number: 105220

Booking Number: 448443

Booking Date: 11-26-2023 4:17 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

David Cathey mug shot

David Cathey

SO Number: 107381

Booking Number: 448442

Booking Date: 11-26-2023 3:52 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Delano Batie mug shot

Delano Batie

SO Number: 107380

Booking Number: 448441

Booking Date: 11-26-2023 2:59 am

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

Bond: $1500.00

Genesis Perez mug shot

Genesis Perez

SO Number: 107379

Booking Number: 448440

Booking Date: 11-26-2023 2:23 am

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

Rocky Ramirez mug shot

Rocky Ramirez

SO Number: 95009

Booking Number: 448439

Booking Date: 11-26-2023 1:40 am

Charges:

TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI

Bond: $500.00

Albert Olivarez mug shot

Albert Olivarez

SO Number: 71056

Booking Number: 448438

Booking Date: 11-26-2023 12:04 am

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

Bond: $1000.00

Michael Sarabia mug shot

Michael Sarabia

SO Number: 78269

Booking Number: 448437

Booking Date: 11-25-2023 11:58 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

Bond: No Bond

Willie Acy mug shot

Willie Acy

SO Number: 107378

Booking Number: 448436

Booking Date: 11-25-2023 10:38 pm

Charges:

*GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $5663.00

Jerrick Stewart mug shot

Jerrick Stewart

SO Number: 107377

Booking Number: 448434

Booking Date: 11-25-2023 8:00 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Ross Weatherford mug shot

Ross Weatherford

SO Number: 70656

Booking Number: 448435

Booking Date: 11-25-2023 7:49 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $1000.00

Bert Hopkins mug shot

Bert Hopkins

SO Number: 107376

Booking Number: 448433

Booking Date: 11-25-2023 5:18 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Jessica Moreno mug shot

Jessica Moreno

SO Number: 106725

Booking Number: 448432

Booking Date: 11-25-2023 3:44 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X1

Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
