From 7 a.m. on Saturday, November 25, to 7 a.m. Sunday, November 26, 2023, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

MISC CPF X1: 1

Ashley Fernandez SO Number: 105220 Booking Number: 448443 Booking Date: 11-26-2023 4:17 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 David Cathey SO Number: 107381 Booking Number: 448442 Booking Date: 11-26-2023 3:52 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Delano Batie SO Number: 107380 Booking Number: 448441 Booking Date: 11-26-2023 2:59 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $1500.00 Genesis Perez SO Number: 107379 Booking Number: 448440 Booking Date: 11-26-2023 2:23 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Rocky Ramirez SO Number: 95009 Booking Number: 448439 Booking Date: 11-26-2023 1:40 am Charges: TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI Bond: $500.00 Albert Olivarez SO Number: 71056 Booking Number: 448438 Booking Date: 11-26-2023 12:04 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $1000.00 Michael Sarabia SO Number: 78269 Booking Number: 448437 Booking Date: 11-25-2023 11:58 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Willie Acy SO Number: 107378 Booking Number: 448436 Booking Date: 11-25-2023 10:38 pm Charges: *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $5663.00 Jerrick Stewart SO Number: 107377 Booking Number: 448434 Booking Date: 11-25-2023 8:00 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Ross Weatherford SO Number: 70656 Booking Number: 448435 Booking Date: 11-25-2023 7:49 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Bert Hopkins SO Number: 107376 Booking Number: 448433 Booking Date: 11-25-2023 5:18 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Jessica Moreno SO Number: 106725 Booking Number: 448432 Booking Date: 11-25-2023 3:44 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1 Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

