From 7 a.m. on Friday, November 24, to 7 a.m. Saturday, November 25, 2023, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 4

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 2

NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

MISC CPF X 1: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

MISC CPF X5: 1

MISC CPFX6: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1

Andrew Coffee SO Number: 54617 Booking Number: 448431 Booking Date: 11-25-2023 6:01 am Charges: NO DRIVERS LICENSE Bond: $440.00 Caylee Jernigan SO Number: 107375 Booking Number: 448430 Booking Date: 11-25-2023 4:21 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Justin Gonzales SO Number: 83331 Booking Number: 448429 Booking Date: 11-25-2023 3:58 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G EVADING ARREST DETENTION EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: $500.00 Jessica Gosch SO Number: 107374 Booking Number: 448428 Booking Date: 11-25-2023 3:22 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Jeremiah Sanchez SO Number: 107373 Booking Number: 448427 Booking Date: 11-25-2023 2:01 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $1500.00 Fortunato Martinez SO Number: 24661 Booking Number: 448426 Booking Date: 11-25-2023 12:53 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Devon Manzanares SO Number: 101330 Booking Number: 448425 Booking Date: 11-25-2023 12:41 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ MISC CPF X 1 Bond: $1000.00 Daniel Arispe SO Number: 107372 Booking Number: 448424 Booking Date: 11-24-2023 9:56 pm Charges: *FTA*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $7501.00 Mortain Rodriguez SO Number: 96802 Booking Number: 448423 Booking Date: 11-24-2023 8:33 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Malchiah Placide SO Number: 107371 Booking Number: 448422 Booking Date: 11-24-2023 7:38 pm Charges: ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $512.00 Marcus Talese SO Number: 107370 Booking Number: 448421 Booking Date: 11-24-2023 3:40 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G Bond: $1000.00 Anthony Woodson SO Number: 86340 Booking Number: 448420 Booking Date: 11-24-2023 2:09 pm Charges: EVADING ARREST DETENTION FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO MISC CPF X5 Bond: $1000.00 Jose Hernandez SO Number: 47495 Booking Number: 448419 Booking Date: 11-24-2023 1:02 pm Charges: MISC CPFX6 Bond: No Bond Edgar Torres-laredo SO Number: 107369 Booking Number: 448418 Booking Date: 11-24-2023 11:14 am Charges: *FTA* POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $11000.00 Monique Graham SO Number: 71026 Booking Number: 448417 Booking Date: 11-24-2023 10:25 am Charges: *MTR* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

