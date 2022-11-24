Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *CAPIAS PRO FINE* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 2
  • *GO OFF BOND* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • *MO* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* ASSAULT FAMILY /HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/ PREV CONV: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* SECURE EXECUTION DOC DECEPT >=$1,500<$20K: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 2
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1
  • FLEEING POLICE OFFICER: 1
  • FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$2500K<$30K IAT: 1
  • GO OFF BOND *VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER* 05/17/2022: 1
  • NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1
  • POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • RECKLESS DRIVING: 2
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • THEFT CLASS C: 1
  • TOBACCO- POSS/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21: 2
  • UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
DIENSON, JAMAAL
Booking #:
442567
Booking Date:
11-24-2022 – 5:04 am
Charges:
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
55999999 TOBACCO- POSS/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21
Bond:
Bond
$1326.00
NGUYEN, JIMMY
Booking #:
442566
Booking Date:
11-24-2022 – 4:56 am
Charges:
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
55999999 TOBACCO-POSS/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21
Bond:
Bond
$862.00
MEZA, RAMON
Booking #:
442565
Booking Date:
11-24-2022 – 1:01 am
Charges:
35990248 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$662.00
WALTER, SKYLER
Booking #:
442564
Booking Date:
11-24-2022 – 12:33 am
Charges:
48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 3
Bond:
Bond
$1162.00
ALLBRIGHT, TREVOR
Booking #:
442563
Booking Date:
11-23-2022 – 11:54 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
Bond:
Bond
$942.00
BROWN, CASEY
Booking #:
442562
Booking Date:
11-23-2022 – 11:16 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
GARZA, CELESTE
Booking #:
442561
Booking Date:
11-23-2022 – 9:41 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
GARCIA, MARCUS
Booking #:
442560
Release Date:
11-24-2022 – 12:28 am
Booking Date:
11-23-2022 – 9:26 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
P-6 Criminal Trespass (Habitation),Class A [30.05(a) PC]
Bond:
Bond
$2694.00
ROBLEZ, FREDDRICK
Booking #:
442558
Booking Date:
11-23-2022 – 8:29 pm
Charges:
54040010 *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MARES, LUIS
Booking #:
442559
Booking Date:
11-23-2022 – 8:26 pm
Charges:
13990075 *MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY /HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/ PREV CONV
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MUNOZ, ERNESTO
Booking #:
442557
Release Date:
11-24-2022 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
11-23-2022 – 7:55 pm
Charges:
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON
Bond:
Bond
$550.00
GRANADES, DENNY
Booking #:
442556
Release Date:
11-23-2022 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
11-23-2022 – 5:44 pm
Charges:
11990004 *GJI* AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
36010001 *GJI* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
36010005 *GJI* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
RICHARDSON, WHEELER
Booking #:
442555
Release Date:
11-23-2022 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-23-2022 – 5:26 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
ROGERS, JOHN
Booking #:
442554
Booking Date:
11-23-2022 – 4:50 pm
Charges:
13990031 *CPF* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13990031 *MO*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
WISDOM, KEVIN
Booking #:
442553
Booking Date:
11-23-2022 – 3:13 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
MISC CPF X1
Bond:
Bond
$10000.00
TALAMANTES, TARA
Booking #:
442552
Booking Date:
11-23-2022 – 3:04 pm
Charges:
13990075 *GOB*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
26990037 *MTR*SECURE EXECUTION DOC DECEPT >=$1,500<$20K
99999999 GO OFF BOND *VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER* 05/17/2022
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
RHYMES, ROBERT
Booking #:
442550
Booking Date:
11-23-2022 – 11:26 am
Charges:
25020017 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$2500K<$30K IAT
Bond:
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
