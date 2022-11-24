Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*CAPIAS PRO FINE* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 2

*GO OFF BOND* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

*GO OFF BOND* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

*MO* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* ASSAULT FAMILY /HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/ PREV CONV: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* SECURE EXECUTION DOC DECEPT >=$1,500<$20K: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

FLEEING POLICE OFFICER: 1

FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$2500K<$30K IAT: 1

GO OFF BOND *VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER* 05/17/2022: 1

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

RECKLESS DRIVING: 2

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

TOBACCO- POSS/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21: 2

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

DIENSON, JAMAAL Booking #: 442567 Booking Date: 11-24-2022 – 5:04 am Charges: 35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING

54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE

55999999 TOBACCO- POSS/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21 Bond: Bond $1326.00 35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE55999999 TOBACCO- POSS/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21 NGUYEN, JIMMY Booking #: 442566 Booking Date: 11-24-2022 – 4:56 am Charges: 54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING

55999999 TOBACCO-POSS/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21 Bond: Bond $862.00 54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING55999999 TOBACCO-POSS/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21 MEZA, RAMON Booking #: 442565 Booking Date: 11-24-2022 – 1:01 am Charges: 35990248 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $662.00 35990248 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WALTER, SKYLER Booking #: 442564 Booking Date: 11-24-2022 – 12:33 am Charges: 48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER

55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 3 Bond: Bond $1162.00 48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPF X 3 ALLBRIGHT, TREVOR Booking #: 442563 Booking Date: 11-23-2022 – 11:54 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: Bond $942.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT BROWN, CASEY Booking #: 442562 Booking Date: 11-23-2022 – 11:16 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 GARZA, CELESTE Booking #: 442561 Booking Date: 11-23-2022 – 9:41 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 GARCIA, MARCUS Booking #: 442560 Release Date: 11-24-2022 – 12:28 am Booking Date: 11-23-2022 – 9:26 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

P-6 Criminal Trespass (Habitation),Class A [30.05(a) PC] Bond: Bond $2694.00 23999999 THEFT CLASS C48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASSP-6 Criminal Trespass (Habitation),Class A [30.05(a) PC] ROBLEZ, FREDDRICK Booking #: 442558 Booking Date: 11-23-2022 – 8:29 pm Charges: 54040010 *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: Bond No Bond MARES, LUIS Booking #: 442559 Booking Date: 11-23-2022 – 8:26 pm Charges: 13990075 *MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY /HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/ PREV CONV Bond: Bond No Bond MUNOZ, ERNESTO Booking #: 442557 Release Date: 11-24-2022 – 1:43 am Booking Date: 11-23-2022 – 7:55 pm Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON Bond: Bond $550.00 GRANADES, DENNY Booking #: 442556 Release Date: 11-23-2022 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 11-23-2022 – 5:44 pm Charges: 11990004 *GJI* AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

36010001 *GJI* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT

36010005 *GJI* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT Bond: Bond No Bond 11990004 *GJI* AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD36010001 *GJI* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT36010005 *GJI* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT RICHARDSON, WHEELER Booking #: 442555 Release Date: 11-23-2022 – 6:13 pm Booking Date: 11-23-2022 – 5:26 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 ROGERS, JOHN Booking #: 442554 Booking Date: 11-23-2022 – 4:50 pm Charges: 13990031 *CPF* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

13990031 *MO*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond: Bond No Bond 13990031 *CPF* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE13990031 *MO*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G WISDOM, KEVIN Booking #: 442553 Booking Date: 11-23-2022 – 3:13 pm Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

MISC CPF X1 Bond: Bond $10000.00 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLEMISC CPF X1 TALAMANTES, TARA Booking #: 442552 Booking Date: 11-23-2022 – 3:04 pm Charges: 13990075 *GOB*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

26990037 *MTR*SECURE EXECUTION DOC DECEPT >=$1,500<$20K

99999999 GO OFF BOND *VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER* 05/17/2022 Bond: Bond No Bond 13990075 *GOB*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV26990037 *MTR*SECURE EXECUTION DOC DECEPT >=$1,500<$20K99999999 GO OFF BOND *VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER* 05/17/2022 RHYMES, ROBERT Booking #: 442550 Booking Date: 11-23-2022 – 11:26 am Charges: 25020017 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$2500K<$30K IAT Bond: Bond No Bond

