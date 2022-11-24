Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *CAPIAS PRO FINE* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 2
- *GO OFF BOND* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- *MO* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE* ASSAULT FAMILY /HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/ PREV CONV: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE* SECURE EXECUTION DOC DECEPT >=$1,500<$20K: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 2
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1
- FLEEING POLICE OFFICER: 1
- FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$2500K<$30K IAT: 1
- GO OFF BOND *VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER* 05/17/2022: 1
- NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1
- POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- RECKLESS DRIVING: 2
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- THEFT CLASS C: 1
- TOBACCO- POSS/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21: 2
- UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
55999999 TOBACCO- POSS/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21
55999999 TOBACCO-POSS/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 3
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
P-6 Criminal Trespass (Habitation),Class A [30.05(a) PC]
36010001 *GJI* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
36010005 *GJI* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
13990031 *MO*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
MISC CPF X1
26990037 *MTR*SECURE EXECUTION DOC DECEPT >=$1,500<$20K
99999999 GO OFF BOND *VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER* 05/17/2022
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
