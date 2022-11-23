Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *CAPIAS PRO FINE* MINOR POSSESSES ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE: 1
  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1
  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
  • *VIOLATION OF PAROLE* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • BENCH WARRANT: 1
  • COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • COMM* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • FAILURE TO SIGNAL – INTENT TO TURN: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
  • HARASSMENT: 1
  • MURDER: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • SPEEDING- 10 % OVER 66 MPH: 1
  • SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 46 MPH: 1
  • THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
  • UNSAFE BACKING: 1
  • VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 2
PORTILLO, DAMIEN
Booking #:
442549
Booking Date:
11-23-2022 – 5:30 am
Charges:
54999999 SPEEDING- 10 % OVER 66 MPH
MISC VPTA X1
Bond:
Bond
$1108.00
Terrace, Katie
Booking #:
442548
Booking Date:
11-23-2022 – 4:52 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond:
Bond
$1500.00
MCCLURE, ROBERT
Booking #:
442547
Booking Date:
11-23-2022 – 3:16 am
Charges:
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 46 MPH
MISC VPTA X1
Bond:
Bond
$2310.20
ADAMS, AARON-LEE
Booking #:
442546
Booking Date:
11-23-2022 – 2:59 am
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
53990004 HARASSMENT
54999999 UNSAFE BACKING
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTAX1
Bond:
Bond
$2394.00
REDUS, SERINA
Booking #:
442545
Booking Date:
11-23-2022 – 2:37 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
HARRELL, ASHLEY
Booking #:
442544
Booking Date:
11-23-2022 – 1:39 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GONZALES, BRANDON
Booking #:
442543
Release Date:
11-22-2022 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-22-2022 – 9:53 pm
Charges:
54999999 FAILURE TO SIGNAL – INTENT TO TURN
Bond:
Bond
$420.00
CONLEY, KENDRA
Booking #:
442542
Release Date:
11-23-2022 – 2:28 am
Booking Date:
11-22-2022 – 9:45 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
GONZALES, CHRISTINA
Booking #:
442541
Booking Date:
11-22-2022 – 8:38 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
HASSELL, BONNIE
Booking #:
442540
Booking Date:
11-22-2022 – 6:40 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
WISE, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
442539
Booking Date:
11-22-2022 – 4:57 pm
Charges:
09990030 MURDER
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
Gonzalez, Addison
Booking #:
442538
Booking Date:
11-22-2022 – 4:05 pm
Charges:
35620008 *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ELLINGBURG, KALEB
Booking #:
442537
Release Date:
11-22-2022 – 4:43 pm
Booking Date:
11-22-2022 – 3:39 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
HOGEDA, MONICA
Booking #:
442536
Booking Date:
11-22-2022 – 3:19 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$1162.00
YOUNG, ROBERT
Booking #:
442534
Booking Date:
11-22-2022 – 3:09 pm
Charges:
13990078 *GJI* CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
PRICE, JAMES
Booking #:
442535
Release Date:
11-22-2022 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-22-2022 – 3:08 pm
Charges:
54040011 *GJI*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SALDANA, JAZMYN
Booking #:
442532
Booking Date:
11-22-2022 – 2:34 pm
Charges:
MIP *CPF*MINOR POSSESSES ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CHAPA, ADRIAN
Booking #:
442533
Booking Date:
11-22-2022 – 1:50 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC BENCH WARRANT
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CERVANTES, GERMAN
Booking #:
442531
Booking Date:
11-22-2022 – 10:30 am
Charges:
22990002 *MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MARTINEZ, RYAN
Booking #:
442530
Release Date:
11-22-2022 – 1:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-22-2022 – 9:16 am
Charges:
35990023 COMM*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54040009 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597