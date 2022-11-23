Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*CAPIAS PRO FINE* MINOR POSSESSES ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

*GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

*VIOLATION OF PAROLE* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

BENCH WARRANT: 1

COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

COMM* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

FAILURE TO SIGNAL – INTENT TO TURN: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

HARASSMENT: 1

MURDER: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

SPEEDING- 10 % OVER 66 MPH: 1

SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 46 MPH: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

UNSAFE BACKING: 1

VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 2

PORTILLO, DAMIEN Booking #: 442549 Booking Date: 11-23-2022 – 5:30 am Charges: 54999999 SPEEDING- 10 % OVER 66 MPH

MISC VPTA X1 Bond: Bond $1108.00 54999999 SPEEDING- 10 % OVER 66 MPHMISC VPTA X1 Terrace, Katie Booking #: 442548 Booking Date: 11-23-2022 – 4:52 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: Bond $1500.00 MCCLURE, ROBERT Booking #: 442547 Booking Date: 11-23-2022 – 3:16 am Charges: 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 46 MPH

MISC VPTA X1 Bond: Bond $2310.20 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY54999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 46 MPHMISC VPTA X1 ADAMS, AARON-LEE Booking #: 442546 Booking Date: 11-23-2022 – 2:59 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

53990004 HARASSMENT

54999999 UNSAFE BACKING

55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTAX1 Bond: Bond $2394.00 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G53990004 HARASSMENT54999999 UNSAFE BACKING55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC FTAX1 REDUS, SERINA Booking #: 442545 Booking Date: 11-23-2022 – 2:37 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 HARRELL, ASHLEY Booking #: 442544 Booking Date: 11-23-2022 – 1:39 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond GONZALES, BRANDON Booking #: 442543 Release Date: 11-22-2022 – 11:13 pm Booking Date: 11-22-2022 – 9:53 pm Charges: 54999999 FAILURE TO SIGNAL – INTENT TO TURN Bond: Bond $420.00 CONLEY, KENDRA Booking #: 442542 Release Date: 11-23-2022 – 2:28 am Booking Date: 11-22-2022 – 9:45 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 GONZALES, CHRISTINA Booking #: 442541 Booking Date: 11-22-2022 – 8:38 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: Bond No Bond HASSELL, BONNIE Booking #: 442540 Booking Date: 11-22-2022 – 6:40 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: Bond $500.00 WISE, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 442539 Booking Date: 11-22-2022 – 4:57 pm Charges: 09990030 MURDER Bond: Bond No Bond Gonzalez, Addison Booking #: 442538 Booking Date: 11-22-2022 – 4:05 pm Charges: 35620008 *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond No Bond ELLINGBURG, KALEB Booking #: 442537 Release Date: 11-22-2022 – 4:43 pm Booking Date: 11-22-2022 – 3:39 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 HOGEDA, MONICA Booking #: 442536 Booking Date: 11-22-2022 – 3:19 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $1162.00 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS YOUNG, ROBERT Booking #: 442534 Booking Date: 11-22-2022 – 3:09 pm Charges: 13990078 *GJI* CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY Bond: Bond No Bond PRICE, JAMES Booking #: 442535 Release Date: 11-22-2022 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 11-22-2022 – 3:08 pm Charges: 54040011 *GJI*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: Bond No Bond SALDANA, JAZMYN Booking #: 442532 Booking Date: 11-22-2022 – 2:34 pm Charges: MIP *CPF*MINOR POSSESSES ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE Bond: Bond No Bond CHAPA, ADRIAN Booking #: 442533 Booking Date: 11-22-2022 – 1:50 pm Charges: 35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: Bond No Bond 35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1GMISC BENCH WARRANT CERVANTES, GERMAN Booking #: 442531 Booking Date: 11-22-2022 – 10:30 am Charges: 22990002 *MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K Bond: Bond No Bond 22990002 *MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K MARTINEZ, RYAN Booking #: 442530 Release Date: 11-22-2022 – 1:13 pm Booking Date: 11-22-2022 – 9:16 am Charges: 35990023 COMM*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

54040009 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond No Bond 35990023 COMM*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G54040009 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597