Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *CAPIAS PRO FINE* MINOR POSSESSES ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
- *VIOLATION OF PAROLE* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- BENCH WARRANT: 1
- COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- COMM* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- FAILURE TO SIGNAL – INTENT TO TURN: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
- HARASSMENT: 1
- MURDER: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- SPEEDING- 10 % OVER 66 MPH: 1
- SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 46 MPH: 1
- THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
- UNSAFE BACKING: 1
- VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 2
MISC VPTA X1
54999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 46 MPH
MISC VPTA X1
53990004 HARASSMENT
54999999 UNSAFE BACKING
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTAX1
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC BENCH WARRANT
23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
54040009 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597