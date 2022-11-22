Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- *J/NISI* FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING: 1
- *J/NISI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE* FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD =>5<10: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 3
- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 3
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 2
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 2
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 5
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION X4: 1
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- SEATBELT-DRIVER: 1
- THEFT CLASS C: 1
- THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
- VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
MISC FTA X1
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC CPF X3
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
35990015 *J/NISI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990248 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SEATBELT-DRIVER
MISC FTA X1
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPF X11
MISC VPTA X3
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
MISC FTA X6
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597