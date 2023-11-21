SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Monday, November 20, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- MISC US MARSHAL HOLD: 2
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- DRIVING ON WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY: 1
- REGISTRATION- EXPIRED: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 5<10: 1
- DWLI: 1
- ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- MANSLAUGHTER: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- COMPONENTS OF EXPLOSIVES: 1
- UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) THEFT OF FIREARM: 1
- *J/NISI*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
- (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
Krystal Preston
SO Number: 53347
Booking Number: 448371
Booking Date: 11-21-2023 6:19 am
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond: No Bond
Amanda Fairchild
SO Number: 49490
Booking Number: 448370
Booking Date: 11-21-2023 6:09 am
Charges:
DRIVING ON WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY
REGISTRATION- EXPIRED
Bond: $752.00
Robert Smith
SO Number: 71765
Booking Number: 448369
Booking Date: 11-21-2023 4:19 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond: No Bond
Alexis Torres
SO Number: 107350
Booking Number: 448368
Booking Date: 11-21-2023 1:46 am
Charges:
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON
Bond: $550.00
Randi Hilliard
SO Number: 91009
Booking Number: 448367
Booking Date: 11-21-2023 1:37 am
Charges:
*MTR*FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 5<10
DWLI
Bond: $690.00
Clemente Reed
SO Number: 15025
Booking Number: 448366
Booking Date: 11-21-2023 12:26 am
Charges:
ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: $512.00
Benjamin Ibarra
SO Number: 107349
Booking Number: 448365
Booking Date: 11-20-2023 11:55 pm
Charges:
MANSLAUGHTER
Bond: No Bond
Jose Colunga
SO Number: 107193
Booking Number: 448364
Booking Date: 11-20-2023 7:51 pm
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $462.00
Lupe Chappa
SO Number: 53338
Booking Number: 448363
Booking Date: 11-20-2023 5:47 pm
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
Bond: No Bond
Chelsea Stewart
SO Number: 77660
Booking Number: 448362
Booking Date: 11-20-2023 3:32 pm
Charges:
*GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
Michael Cortez
SO Number: 106390
Booking Number: 448361
Booking Date: 11-20-2023 11:10 am
Charges:
*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond: No Bond
Rene Leija
SO Number: 52482
Booking Number: 448360
Booking Date: 11-20-2023 9:30 am
Charges:
COMPONENTS OF EXPLOSIVES
UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Bond: $175000.00
Leroy Torres
SO Number: 46229
Booking Number: 448359
Booking Date: 11-20-2023 9:29 am
Charges:
*RPR*THEFT OF FIREARM
*J/NISI*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
*RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Bond: No Bond
Rocky Hernandez
SO Number: 104494
Booking Number: 448358
Booking Date: 11-20-2023 7:27 am
Charges:
*VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597