SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Monday, November 20, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • MISC US MARSHAL HOLD: 2
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • DRIVING ON WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY: 1
  • REGISTRATION- EXPIRED: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 5<10: 1
  • DWLI: 1
  • ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • MANSLAUGHTER: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • COMPONENTS OF EXPLOSIVES: 1
  • UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) THEFT OF FIREARM: 1
  • *J/NISI*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
  • (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
Krystal Preston mug shot

Krystal Preston

SO Number: 53347

Booking Number: 448371

Booking Date: 11-21-2023 6:19 am

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

Bond: No Bond

Amanda Fairchild mug shot

Amanda Fairchild

SO Number: 49490

Booking Number: 448370

Booking Date: 11-21-2023 6:09 am

Charges:

DRIVING ON WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY

REGISTRATION- EXPIRED

Bond: $752.00

Robert Smith mug shot

Robert Smith

SO Number: 71765

Booking Number: 448369

Booking Date: 11-21-2023 4:19 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

Bond: No Bond

Alexis Torres mug shot

Alexis Torres

SO Number: 107350

Booking Number: 448368

Booking Date: 11-21-2023 1:46 am

Charges:

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON

Bond: $550.00

Randi Hilliard mug shot

Randi Hilliard

SO Number: 91009

Booking Number: 448367

Booking Date: 11-21-2023 1:37 am

Charges:

*MTR*FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 5<10

DWLI

Bond: $690.00

Clemente Reed mug shot

Clemente Reed

SO Number: 15025

Booking Number: 448366

Booking Date: 11-21-2023 12:26 am

Charges:

ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: $512.00

Benjamin Ibarra mug shot

Benjamin Ibarra

SO Number: 107349

Booking Number: 448365

Booking Date: 11-20-2023 11:55 pm

Charges:

MANSLAUGHTER

Bond: No Bond

Jose Colunga mug shot

Jose Colunga

SO Number: 107193

Booking Number: 448364

Booking Date: 11-20-2023 7:51 pm

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

Lupe Chappa mug shot

Lupe Chappa

SO Number: 53338

Booking Number: 448363

Booking Date: 11-20-2023 5:47 pm

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

Bond: No Bond

Chelsea Stewart mug shot

Chelsea Stewart

SO Number: 77660

Booking Number: 448362

Booking Date: 11-20-2023 3:32 pm

Charges:

*GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Michael Cortez mug shot

Michael Cortez

SO Number: 106390

Booking Number: 448361

Booking Date: 11-20-2023 11:10 am

Charges:

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

Bond: No Bond

Rene Leija mug shot

Rene Leija

SO Number: 52482

Booking Number: 448360

Booking Date: 11-20-2023 9:30 am

Charges:

COMPONENTS OF EXPLOSIVES

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD

Bond: $175000.00

Leroy Torres mug shot

Leroy Torres

SO Number: 46229

Booking Number: 448359

Booking Date: 11-20-2023 9:29 am

Charges:

*RPR*THEFT OF FIREARM

*J/NISI*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

*RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD

Bond: No Bond

Rocky Hernandez mug shot

Rocky Hernandez

SO Number: 104494

Booking Number: 448358

Booking Date: 11-20-2023 7:27 am

Charges:

*VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
