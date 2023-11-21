SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Monday, November 20, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

DRIVING ON WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY: 1

REGISTRATION- EXPIRED: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 5<10: 1

DWLI: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

MANSLAUGHTER: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

COMPONENTS OF EXPLOSIVES: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) THEFT OF FIREARM: 1

*J/NISI*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

Krystal Preston SO Number: 53347 Booking Number: 448371 Booking Date: 11-21-2023 6:19 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Amanda Fairchild SO Number: 49490 Booking Number: 448370 Booking Date: 11-21-2023 6:09 am Charges: DRIVING ON WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY REGISTRATION- EXPIRED Bond: $752.00 Robert Smith SO Number: 71765 Booking Number: 448369 Booking Date: 11-21-2023 4:19 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Alexis Torres SO Number: 107350 Booking Number: 448368 Booking Date: 11-21-2023 1:46 am Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON Bond: $550.00 Randi Hilliard SO Number: 91009 Booking Number: 448367 Booking Date: 11-21-2023 1:37 am Charges: *MTR*FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 5<10 DWLI Bond: $690.00 Clemente Reed SO Number: 15025 Booking Number: 448366 Booking Date: 11-21-2023 12:26 am Charges: ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $512.00 Benjamin Ibarra SO Number: 107349 Booking Number: 448365 Booking Date: 11-20-2023 11:55 pm Charges: MANSLAUGHTER Bond: No Bond Jose Colunga SO Number: 107193 Booking Number: 448364 Booking Date: 11-20-2023 7:51 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Lupe Chappa SO Number: 53338 Booking Number: 448363 Booking Date: 11-20-2023 5:47 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Chelsea Stewart SO Number: 77660 Booking Number: 448362 Booking Date: 11-20-2023 3:32 pm Charges: *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Michael Cortez SO Number: 106390 Booking Number: 448361 Booking Date: 11-20-2023 11:10 am Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Rene Leija SO Number: 52482 Booking Number: 448360 Booking Date: 11-20-2023 9:30 am Charges: COMPONENTS OF EXPLOSIVES UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond: $175000.00 Leroy Torres SO Number: 46229 Booking Number: 448359 Booking Date: 11-20-2023 9:29 am Charges: *RPR*THEFT OF FIREARM *J/NISI*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G *RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond: No Bond Rocky Hernandez SO Number: 104494 Booking Number: 448358 Booking Date: 11-20-2023 7:27 am Charges: *VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

