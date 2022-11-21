Over the past 72 hours, 41 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

*GO OFF BOND* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*GO OFF BOND* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION: 1

ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE: 1

ALCOHOL-MINOR IN CONSUMPTION: 2

ALCOHOL-MISREPRESENTATION OF A MINOR: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 3

CAPITAL MURDER BY TERROR THREAT/OTHER FELONY: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 4

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

DESIGNATE POINT – RED LIGHT: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 2

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 2

FALSE ALARM OR REPORT: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 3

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 4

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 10

POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 4

REGISTRATION EXPIRED: 1

SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 39 MPH: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 3

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1

WRONG COLOR LIGHTS ON REAR: 1

November 21, 2022 GILL, WILLIAM Booking #: 442506 Booking Date: 11-20-2022 – 11:30 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond NUNEZ, NEVAEH Booking #: 442505 Booking Date: 11-20-2022 – 10:00 pm Charges: 24110003 *GJI* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT Bond: Bond No Bond 24110003 *GJI* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT SCARBROUGH, MICHAEL Booking #: 442504 Booking Date: 11-20-2022 – 7:27 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 November 20, 2022 ALLISON, CARSON Booking #: 442503 Release Date: 11-20-2022 – 5:28 am Booking Date: 11-20-2022 – 1:59 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPF X 2 Bond: Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZMISC CPF X 2 ALLEN, LUKE Booking #: 442502 Booking Date: 11-20-2022 – 1:45 am Charges: 41999999 ALCOHOL-MINOR IN CONSUMPTION

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $904.00 41999999 ALCOHOL-MINOR IN CONSUMPTION41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION ANDRADE, DESIREE Booking #: 442501 Booking Date: 11-20-2022 – 1:39 am Charges: 41999999 ALCOHOL-MINOR IN CONSUMPTION

41999999 ALCOHOL-MISREPRESENTATION OF A MINOR Bond: Bond $904.00 41999999 ALCOHOL-MINOR IN CONSUMPTION41999999 ALCOHOL-MISREPRESENTATION OF A MINOR BORHO, WYATT Booking #: 442500 Booking Date: 11-20-2022 – 1:03 am Charges: 35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G Bond: Bond No Bond PETTY, SAMANTHA Booking #: 442499 Booking Date: 11-20-2022 – 1:00 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond ALLBRIGHT, TREVOR Booking #: 442498 Booking Date: 11-19-2022 – 11:47 pm Charges: 35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

48040003 *GJI* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X1 Bond: Bond $3426.00 35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG48040003 *GJI* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC FTA X1 BOYLES, DILLION Booking #: 442497 Booking Date: 11-19-2022 – 9:42 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond: Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G MASSIE, JEFFREY Booking #: 442496 Release Date: 11-19-2022 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 11-19-2022 – 8:58 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C Bond: Bond $444.00 MAULL, DOMINICK Booking #: 442495 Release Date: 11-19-2022 – 8:28 pm Booking Date: 11-19-2022 – 6:48 pm Charges: 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 WRONG COLOR LIGHTS ON REAR

MISC FPTA X2 Bond: Bond $2364.00 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY54999999 WRONG COLOR LIGHTS ON REARMISC FPTA X2 GARCIA, JOE Booking #: 442494 Booking Date: 11-19-2022 – 4:48 pm Charges: 50990041 *MTR* OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION Bond: Bond No Bond TAPIA, CHRISTIAN Booking #: 442492 Booking Date: 11-19-2022 – 2:37 pm Charges: 35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: Bond No Bond BARPO, KEITH Booking #: 442491 Booking Date: 11-19-2022 – 11:43 am Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond No Bond 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G GREGORY, MATIAS Booking #: 442490 Booking Date: 11-19-2022 – 10:33 am Charges: 54040010 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: Bond No Bond SCARBROUGH, MICHAEL Booking #: 442489 Booking Date: 11-19-2022 – 8:32 am Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $1406.00 23999999 THEFT CLASS C41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS November 19, 2022 VALADEZ, CORRINNE Booking #: 442488 Booking Date: 11-19-2022 – 4:33 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ TETAJ, ILIRJANA Booking #: 442487 Booking Date: 11-19-2022 – 3:49 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 PULLEN, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 442486 Booking Date: 11-19-2022 – 3:44 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 YANEZ, ARRON Booking #: 442484 Booking Date: 11-19-2022 – 3:44 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 RODRIGUEZ, NYLA Booking #: 442485 Booking Date: 11-19-2022 – 3:43 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 WRIGHT, AIDEN Booking #: 442483 Booking Date: 11-19-2022 – 3:35 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 GARCIA, ANTHONY Booking #: 442482 Booking Date: 11-19-2022 – 3:05 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT FAMILY VIOLENCE

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond No Bond 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT FAMILY VIOLENCE35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G SMITH, JUSTIN Booking #: 442481 Booking Date: 11-19-2022 – 2:16 am Charges: 48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: Bond $1000.00 48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER KEATING, COREY Booking #: 442480 Booking Date: 11-19-2022 – 1:30 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

54999999 DESIGNATE POINT – RED LIGHT

54999999 REGISTRATION EXPIRED

54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 39 MPH

55999999 POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 6

MISC VPTA X1 Bond: Bond $4458.20 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER54999999 DESIGNATE POINT – RED LIGHT54999999 REGISTRATION EXPIRED54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 39 MPH55999999 POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPF X 6MISC VPTA X1 WALKER, MICHAEL Booking #: 442479 Booking Date: 11-19-2022 – 1:21 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 RAY, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 442478 Booking Date: 11-19-2022 – 12:50 am Charges: 53990020 FALSE ALARM OR REPORT Bond: Bond $500.00 HERNANDEZ, ADAM Booking #: 442477 Booking Date: 11-18-2022 – 11:34 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $944.00 23999999 THEFT CLASS C57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS BEVIS, KENDRA Booking #: 442476 Booking Date: 11-18-2022 – 11:03 pm Charges: 35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

38060021 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE Bond: Bond No Bond 35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G38060021 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE GARCIA, JOSE Booking #: 442475 Booking Date: 11-18-2022 – 10:32 pm Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: Bond $1500.00 MARTINEZ, ISAIAH Booking #: 442474 Booking Date: 11-18-2022 – 5:15 pm Charges: 13990031 *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

13990078 *GJI* CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY

35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $20000.00 13990031 *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE13990078 *GJI* CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ MARTINEZ, CHELSEI Booking #: 442473 Booking Date: 11-18-2022 – 4:54 pm Charges: MISC CPFX 4 Bond: Bond No Bond GRANT, SHAWN Booking #: 442472 Booking Date: 11-18-2022 – 3:51 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond No Bond MANIS, LISA Booking #: 442471 Booking Date: 11-18-2022 – 3:47 pm Charges: 13990031 *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond ANDERSON, ZACHARIAH Booking #: 442470 Booking Date: 11-18-2022 – 2:35 pm Charges: MISC CPF X5

MISC FTA X1 Bond: Bond $502.00 MISC CPF X5MISC FTA X1 TORRES, LEONEL Booking #: 442469 Booking Date: 11-18-2022 – 2:09 pm Charges: 35990247 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond No Bond HUBBLE, KELLI Booking #: 442468 Release Date: 11-18-2022 – 3:13 pm Booking Date: 11-18-2022 – 2:09 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 CROWDER, NOAH Booking #: 442467 Booking Date: 11-18-2022 – 2:00 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond No Bond MORALES, FRANCISCO Booking #: 442466 Booking Date: 11-18-2022 – 12:12 pm Charges: 09990022 CAPITAL MURDER BY TERROR THREAT/OTHER FELONY Bond: Bond No Bond STRUBE, ANTHONY Booking #: 442465 Booking Date: 11-18-2022 – 10:01 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597