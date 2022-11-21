Over the past 72 hours, 41 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- *COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE* OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION: 1
- ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE: 1
- ALCOHOL-MINOR IN CONSUMPTION: 2
- ALCOHOL-MISREPRESENTATION OF A MINOR: 1
- ASSAULT BY CONTACT FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 3
- CAPITAL MURDER BY TERROR THREAT/OTHER FELONY: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 4
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
- DESIGNATE POINT – RED LIGHT: 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 2
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 2
- FALSE ALARM OR REPORT: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 3
- MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 4
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1
- POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 10
- POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 4
- REGISTRATION EXPIRED: 1
- SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 39 MPH: 1
- THEFT CLASS C: 3
- UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1
- WRONG COLOR LIGHTS ON REAR: 1
November 21, 2022
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
November 20, 2022
MISC CPF X 2
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
41999999 ALCOHOL-MISREPRESENTATION OF A MINOR
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
48040003 *GJI* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X1
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
54999999 WRONG COLOR LIGHTS ON REAR
MISC FPTA X2
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
November 19, 2022
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
54999999 DESIGNATE POINT – RED LIGHT
54999999 REGISTRATION EXPIRED
54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 39 MPH
55999999 POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 6
MISC VPTA X1
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
38060021 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE
13990078 *GJI* CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC FTA X1
