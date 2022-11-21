Over the past 72 hours, 41 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • *COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1
  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1
  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION: 1
  • ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE: 1
  • ALCOHOL-MINOR IN CONSUMPTION: 2
  • ALCOHOL-MISREPRESENTATION OF A MINOR: 1
  • ASSAULT BY CONTACT FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 3
  • CAPITAL MURDER BY TERROR THREAT/OTHER FELONY: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 4
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
  • DESIGNATE POINT – RED LIGHT: 1
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 2
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 2
  • FALSE ALARM OR REPORT: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 3
  • MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 4
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1
  • POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 10
  • POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 4
  • REGISTRATION EXPIRED: 1
  • SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 39 MPH: 1
  • THEFT CLASS C: 3
  • UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1
  • WRONG COLOR LIGHTS ON REAR: 1

November 21, 2022

GILL, WILLIAM
Booking #:
442506
Booking Date:
11-20-2022 – 11:30 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
NUNEZ, NEVAEH
Booking #:
442505
Booking Date:
11-20-2022 – 10:00 pm
Charges:
24110003 *GJI* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SCARBROUGH, MICHAEL
Booking #:
442504
Booking Date:
11-20-2022 – 7:27 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00

November 20, 2022

ALLISON, CARSON
Booking #:
442503
Release Date:
11-20-2022 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
11-20-2022 – 1:59 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X 2
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
ALLEN, LUKE
Booking #:
442502
Booking Date:
11-20-2022 – 1:45 am
Charges:
41999999 ALCOHOL-MINOR IN CONSUMPTION
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$904.00
ANDRADE, DESIREE
Booking #:
442501
Booking Date:
11-20-2022 – 1:39 am
Charges:
41999999 ALCOHOL-MINOR IN CONSUMPTION
41999999 ALCOHOL-MISREPRESENTATION OF A MINOR
Bond:
Bond
$904.00
BORHO, WYATT
Booking #:
442500
Booking Date:
11-20-2022 – 1:03 am
Charges:
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
PETTY, SAMANTHA
Booking #:
442499
Booking Date:
11-20-2022 – 1:00 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ALLBRIGHT, TREVOR
Booking #:
442498
Booking Date:
11-19-2022 – 11:47 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
48040003 *GJI* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X1
Bond:
Bond
$3426.00
BOYLES, DILLION
Booking #:
442497
Booking Date:
11-19-2022 – 9:42 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
MASSIE, JEFFREY
Booking #:
442496
Release Date:
11-19-2022 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-19-2022 – 8:58 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
Bond:
Bond
$444.00
MAULL, DOMINICK
Booking #:
442495
Release Date:
11-19-2022 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
11-19-2022 – 6:48 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 WRONG COLOR LIGHTS ON REAR
MISC FPTA X2
Bond:
Bond
$2364.00
GARCIA, JOE
Booking #:
442494
Booking Date:
11-19-2022 – 4:48 pm
Charges:
50990041 *MTR* OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
TAPIA, CHRISTIAN
Booking #:
442492
Booking Date:
11-19-2022 – 2:37 pm
Charges:
35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
BARPO, KEITH
Booking #:
442491
Booking Date:
11-19-2022 – 11:43 am
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GREGORY, MATIAS
Booking #:
442490
Booking Date:
11-19-2022 – 10:33 am
Charges:
54040010 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SCARBROUGH, MICHAEL
Booking #:
442489
Booking Date:
11-19-2022 – 8:32 am
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$1406.00

November 19, 2022

VALADEZ, CORRINNE
Booking #:
442488
Booking Date:
11-19-2022 – 4:33 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
TETAJ, ILIRJANA
Booking #:
442487
Booking Date:
11-19-2022 – 3:49 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
PULLEN, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
442486
Booking Date:
11-19-2022 – 3:44 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
YANEZ, ARRON
Booking #:
442484
Booking Date:
11-19-2022 – 3:44 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
RODRIGUEZ, NYLA
Booking #:
442485
Booking Date:
11-19-2022 – 3:43 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
WRIGHT, AIDEN
Booking #:
442483
Booking Date:
11-19-2022 – 3:35 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
GARCIA, ANTHONY
Booking #:
442482
Booking Date:
11-19-2022 – 3:05 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT FAMILY VIOLENCE
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SMITH, JUSTIN
Booking #:
442481
Booking Date:
11-19-2022 – 2:16 am
Charges:
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
KEATING, COREY
Booking #:
442480
Booking Date:
11-19-2022 – 1:30 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
54999999 DESIGNATE POINT – RED LIGHT
54999999 REGISTRATION EXPIRED
54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 39 MPH
55999999 POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 6
MISC VPTA X1
Bond:
Bond
$4458.20
WALKER, MICHAEL
Booking #:
442479
Booking Date:
11-19-2022 – 1:21 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
RAY, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
442478
Booking Date:
11-19-2022 – 12:50 am
Charges:
53990020 FALSE ALARM OR REPORT
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
HERNANDEZ, ADAM
Booking #:
442477
Booking Date:
11-18-2022 – 11:34 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$944.00
BEVIS, KENDRA
Booking #:
442476
Booking Date:
11-18-2022 – 11:03 pm
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
38060021 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GARCIA, JOSE
Booking #:
442475
Booking Date:
11-18-2022 – 10:32 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond:
Bond
$1500.00
MARTINEZ, ISAIAH
Booking #:
442474
Booking Date:
11-18-2022 – 5:15 pm
Charges:
13990031 *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13990078 *GJI* CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$20000.00
MARTINEZ, CHELSEI
Booking #:
442473
Booking Date:
11-18-2022 – 4:54 pm
Charges:
MISC CPFX 4
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GRANT, SHAWN
Booking #:
442472
Booking Date:
11-18-2022 – 3:51 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MANIS, LISA
Booking #:
442471
Booking Date:
11-18-2022 – 3:47 pm
Charges:
13990031 *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ANDERSON, ZACHARIAH
Booking #:
442470
Booking Date:
11-18-2022 – 2:35 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X5
MISC FTA X1
Bond:
Bond
$502.00
TORRES, LEONEL
Booking #:
442469
Booking Date:
11-18-2022 – 2:09 pm
Charges:
35990247 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
HUBBLE, KELLI
Booking #:
442468
Release Date:
11-18-2022 – 3:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-18-2022 – 2:09 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
CROWDER, NOAH
Booking #:
442467
Booking Date:
11-18-2022 – 2:00 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MORALES, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
442466
Booking Date:
11-18-2022 – 12:12 pm
Charges:
09990022 CAPITAL MURDER BY TERROR THREAT/OTHER FELONY
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
STRUBE, ANTHONY
Booking #:
442465
Booking Date:
11-18-2022 – 10:01 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597