SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Friday, November 17, to 7 a.m. Monday, November 20, 2023, 30 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 4

MISC CPF X1: 4

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 3

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE-CLASS C: 2

MISC CPF X2: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2

FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE: 2

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE- CLASS C: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

BICYCLE-NO/DEFECTIVE BRAKE: 1

NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE: 1

MISC VPTA X2: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

MISC FTA x 1: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

SOLICITING/LOITERING IN MEDIAN: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

(GO OFF BOND) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

MISC VPTA X1: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

OPEN CONTAINER: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*COMM*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1

*COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

Simon Jacobo SO Number: 86373 Booking Number: 448357 Booking Date: 11-20-2023 1:13 am Charges: *GOB* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G *GOB* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: $2500.00 Joe Aguirre SO Number: 21717 Booking Number: 448356 Booking Date: 11-19-2023 10:33 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE-CLASS C Bond: $512.00 Cecilia Guerrero SO Number: 102040 Booking Number: 448355 Booking Date: 11-19-2023 9:37 pm Charges: *MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G *MTR* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY Bond: No Bond Joshua Peacock SO Number: 48873 Booking Number: 448354 Booking Date: 11-19-2023 8:01 pm Charges: *VOP*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G Bond: No Bond Katie Wiggin SO Number: 104980 Booking Number: 448353 Booking Date: 11-19-2023 3:53 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Zachary Clark SO Number: 107348 Booking Number: 448352 Booking Date: 11-19-2023 4:40 am Charges: INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI Bond: $15000.00 Chance Martin SO Number: 97987 Booking Number: 448351 Booking Date: 11-19-2023 4:14 am Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE- CLASS C UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: $5512.00 Jesus Carrasco SO Number: 50377 Booking Number: 448350 Booking Date: 11-19-2023 3:47 am Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $420.00 Tyler Cosper SO Number: 101186 Booking Number: 448349 Booking Date: 11-19-2023 3:01 am Charges: *MTR* FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5 MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond Maria Palacio SO Number: 75967 Booking Number: 448348 Booking Date: 11-19-2023 1:34 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $2000.00 Eric Clark SO Number: 82974 Booking Number: 448347 Booking Date: 11-19-2023 12:10 am Charges: BICYCLE-NO/DEFECTIVE BRAKE NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC VPTA X2 Bond: $2846.00 Jonathan Gonzales SO Number: 70901 Booking Number: 448346 Booking Date: 11-18-2023 11:49 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Sharon Perez SO Number: 107347 Booking Number: 448345 Booking Date: 11-18-2023 10:34 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: $4000.00 Adam Hernandez SO Number: 66282 Booking Number: 448344 Booking Date: 11-18-2023 10:12 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G WALKING WITH TRAFFIC CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC FTA x 1 Bond: $4866.00 Elizabeth Salas SO Number: 36014 Booking Number: 448343 Booking Date: 11-18-2023 9:28 pm Charges: *RPR* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ SOLICITING/LOITERING IN MEDIAN POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC CPF X1 Bond: $1124.00 Julie Garza SO Number: 64866 Booking Number: 448342 Booking Date: 11-18-2023 9:05 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Christopher Torson SO Number: 76465 Booking Number: 448341 Booking Date: 11-18-2023 8:21 pm Charges: MISC FTA X1 Bond: $502.00 Paul Rodriguez SO Number: 51248 Booking Number: 448340 Booking Date: 11-18-2023 5:31 pm Charges: *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC CPF X1 Bond: No Bond Jandie Sanchez SO Number: 68836 Booking Number: 448339 Booking Date: 11-18-2023 4:37 pm Charges: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $2500.00 Ethan Correa SO Number: 87534 Booking Number: 448338 Booking Date: 11-18-2023 4:42 am Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE-CLASS C Bond: $512.00 Marcus Constancio SO Number: 69098 Booking Number: 448337 Booking Date: 11-18-2023 3:17 am Charges: THEFT CLASS C PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $906.00 Timothy Swetish SO Number: 95677 Booking Number: 448336 Booking Date: 11-18-2023 1:42 am Charges: FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE MISC CPF X1 MISC VPTA X1 Bond: $1222.00 Joe Frausto SO Number: 107346 Booking Number: 448335 Booking Date: 11-18-2023 12:21 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $2500.00 Hilario Ramoz SO Number: 102374 Booking Number: 448334 Booking Date: 11-17-2023 9:48 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON OPEN CONTAINER Bond: $15390.00 Roberto Niavez SO Number: 107345 Booking Number: 448332 Booking Date: 11-17-2023 7:56 pm Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC CPF X2 Bond: $662.00 Matthew Soto SO Number: 89159 Booking Number: 448328 Booking Date: 11-17-2023 6:22 pm Charges: *MTR* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: No Bond Darrien Mcclure SO Number: 107344 Booking Number: 448327 Booking Date: 11-17-2023 4:35 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1500.00 Curtis Stevens SO Number: 96328 Booking Number: 448324 Booking Date: 11-17-2023 2:36 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE MISC CPF X1 Bond: $5614.00 Jonathan Hopper SO Number: 93996 Booking Number: 448323 Booking Date: 11-17-2023 2:10 pm Charges: *COMM*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT Bond: No Bond William Haynie SO Number: 67851 Booking Number: 448320 Booking Date: 11-17-2023 9:37 am Charges: *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

