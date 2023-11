SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, November 1, to 7 a.m. Thursday, November 2, 2023, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G: 4

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3

*MO* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

*J/N*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

*J/N*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*J/N*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*J/N*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

(GO OFF BOND) UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

*J/N*UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

*J/N*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

*MTAG*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

*MTAG* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

SB NOT SECURED BY SEATBELT – PASSENGER: 1

VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT): 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

*J/NISI* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*MO* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

Savannah Santiago SO Number: 107288 Booking Number: 448059 Booking Date: 11-02-2023 4:11 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Weldon Harris SO Number: 57938 Booking Number: 448058 Booking Date: 11-02-2023 3:35 am Charges: *J/N*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV *J/N*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond: No Bond Lucy Serrano SO Number: 76674 Booking Number: 448057 Booking Date: 11-02-2023 3:07 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Juan Rosado SO Number: 91322 Booking Number: 448056 Booking Date: 11-02-2023 12:39 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Ivan Lopez SO Number: 104930 Booking Number: 448055 Booking Date: 11-01-2023 11:41 pm Charges: *J/N*POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS MARIJ <2OZ *J/N*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G EVADING ARREST DETENTION *GOB*UNL CARRYING WEAPON *J/N*UNL CARRYING WEAPON UNL CARRYING WEAPON *J/N*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond: $13500.00 Anthony Brown SO Number: 103887 Booking Number: 448054 Booking Date: 11-01-2023 11:08 pm Charges: MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Christina Brown SO Number: 107287 Booking Number: 448053 Booking Date: 11-01-2023 10:58 pm Charges: MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Misty Hernandez SO Number: 69393 Booking Number: 448052 Booking Date: 11-01-2023 10:40 pm Charges: MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Sabrina Cotner SO Number: 105414 Booking Number: 448051 Booking Date: 11-01-2023 10:24 pm Charges: MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Cleophus Williams SO Number: 80030 Booking Number: 448050 Booking Date: 11-01-2023 9:37 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Apolinar Barquera SO Number: 67483 Booking Number: 448049 Booking Date: 11-01-2023 7:23 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Betsy Fudge SO Number: 76908 Booking Number: 448048 Booking Date: 11-01-2023 7:00 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Frank Hutchings SO Number: 105537 Booking Number: 448047 Booking Date: 11-01-2023 6:37 pm Charges: *MTAG*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond: $6000.00 Christopher Gibson SO Number: 107286 Booking Number: 448046 Booking Date: 11-01-2023 5:30 pm Charges: *MTAG* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Cynthia Martinez SO Number: 70672 Booking Number: 448045 Booking Date: 11-01-2023 4:58 pm Charges: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Tina Carson SO Number: 70041 Booking Number: 448043 Booking Date: 11-01-2023 2:54 pm Charges: SB NOT SECURED BY SEATBELT – PASSENGER VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT) Bond: $1054.60 Leland King SO Number: 41575 Booking Number: 448042 Booking Date: 11-01-2023 2:07 pm Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $2500.00 Rhonda Orr SO Number: 107284 Booking Number: 448041 Booking Date: 11-01-2023 1:00 pm Charges: *J/NISI* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1000.00 Aron Quezada SO Number: 96341 Booking Number: 448040 Booking Date: 11-01-2023 12:00 pm Charges: *MO* POSS MARIJ <2OZ *MO* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $3000.00 Monte Ogletree SO Number: 86469 Booking Number: 448039 Booking Date: 11-01-2023 10:48 am Charges: *MO* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $5000.00 Mark Mccarty SO Number: 29508 Booking Number: 448038 Booking Date: 11-01-2023 10:41 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $3000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597