Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1
  • *COMM*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
  • *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 2
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
  • FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 5<10: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
  • THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1
SOLIZ, JESUS
Booking #:
442238
Booking Date:
11-02-2022 – 4:20 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
ESTRADA, JUAN
Booking #:
442236
Booking Date:
11-02-2022 – 2:56 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
SHESLER, JUNIOR
Booking #:
442235
Booking Date:
11-01-2022 – 10:31 pm
Charges:
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CORREA, NORMA
Booking #:
442234
Booking Date:
11-01-2022 – 8:14 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MORALES, MACARENA
Booking #:
442233
Booking Date:
11-01-2022 – 7:27 pm
Charges:
13150004 AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
JIMENEZ, JAVIER
Booking #:
442232
Booking Date:
11-01-2022 – 6:22 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
FLORES, MARIO
Booking #:
442231
Booking Date:
11-01-2022 – 5:45 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48990009 *GOB*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, JAMES
Booking #:
442230
Release Date:
11-01-2022 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
11-01-2022 – 4:09 pm
Charges:
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
LEDBETTER, BRILEY
Booking #:
442229
Booking Date:
11-01-2022 – 3:56 pm
Charges:
26050014 *COMM* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
26050014 *COMM*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
EMLER, JENNIFER
Booking #:
442228
Release Date:
11-01-2022 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-01-2022 – 2:23 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
SCROGUM, NOLAN
Booking #:
442227
Booking Date:
11-01-2022 – 1:06 pm
Charges:
26040043 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 5<10
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
Durham, Susanne
Booking #:
442226
Booking Date:
11-01-2022 – 11:49 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
Bond:
Bond
$2000.00
MARTIN, EMERY
Booking #:
442224
Booking Date:
11-01-2022 – 10:09 am
Charges:
22990001 *MTR* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SCHMIDT, CHELSIE
Booking #:
442225
Release Date:
11-01-2022 – 11:13 am
Booking Date:
11-01-2022 – 10:04 am
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
LIRA, JUAN
Booking #:
442223
Booking Date:
11-01-2022 – 8:00 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
FLORES, RHEANA
Booking #:
442222
Release Date:
11-01-2022 – 1:43 pm
Booking Date:
11-01-2022 – 7:37 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
Bond:
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
