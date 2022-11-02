Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1

*GO OFF BOND* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

*RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 2

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 5<10: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1

SOLIZ, JESUS Booking #: 442238 Booking Date: 11-02-2022 – 4:20 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 ESTRADA, JUAN Booking #: 442236 Booking Date: 11-02-2022 – 2:56 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 SHESLER, JUNIOR Booking #: 442235 Booking Date: 11-01-2022 – 10:31 pm Charges: 57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond No Bond CORREA, NORMA Booking #: 442234 Booking Date: 11-01-2022 – 8:14 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: Bond No Bond MORALES, MACARENA Booking #: 442233 Booking Date: 11-01-2022 – 7:27 pm Charges: 13150004 AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ Bond: Bond No Bond JIMENEZ, JAVIER Booking #: 442232 Booking Date: 11-01-2022 – 6:22 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 FLORES, MARIO Booking #: 442231 Booking Date: 11-01-2022 – 5:45 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

FLORES, MARIO Booking #: 442231 Booking Date: 11-01-2022 – 5:45 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48990009 *GOB*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO Bond: Bond No Bond HERNANDEZ, JAMES Booking #: 442230 Release Date: 11-01-2022 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 11-01-2022 – 4:09 pm Charges: 35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G Bond: Bond No Bond LEDBETTER, BRILEY Booking #: 442229 Booking Date: 11-01-2022 – 3:56 pm Charges: 26050014 *COMM* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

26050014 *COMM*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE Bond: Bond No Bond EMLER, JENNIFER Booking #: 442228 Release Date: 11-01-2022 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 11-01-2022 – 2:23 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 SCROGUM, NOLAN Booking #: 442227 Booking Date: 11-01-2022 – 1:06 pm Charges: 26040043 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 5<10 Bond: Bond No Bond Durham, Susanne Booking #: 442226 Booking Date: 11-01-2022 – 11:49 am Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: Bond $2000.00 MARTIN, EMERY Booking #: 442224 Booking Date: 11-01-2022 – 10:09 am Charges: 22990001 *MTR* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) Bond: Bond No Bond SCHMIDT, CHELSIE Booking #: 442225 Release Date: 11-01-2022 – 11:13 am Booking Date: 11-01-2022 – 10:04 am Charges: 23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 Bond: Bond No Bond LIRA, JUAN Booking #: 442223 Booking Date: 11-01-2022 – 8:00 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond FLORES, RHEANA Booking #: 442222 Release Date: 11-01-2022 – 1:43 pm Booking Date: 11-01-2022 – 7:37 am Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597