SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Friday, November 17, to 7 a.m. Saturday, November 18, 2023, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 3

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2

FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE: 2

MISC CPF X1: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE-CLASS C: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

MISC VPTA X1: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

OPEN CONTAINER: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) THEFT PROP>=$1,500<$20K: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

*COMM*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

*COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

Ethan Correa SO Number: 87534 Booking Number: 448338 Booking Date: 11-18-2023 4:42 am Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE-CLASS C Bond: $512.00 Marcus Constancio SO Number: 69098 Booking Number: 448337 Booking Date: 11-18-2023 3:17 am Charges: THEFT CLASS C PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $906.00 Timothy Swetish SO Number: 95677 Booking Number: 448336 Booking Date: 11-18-2023 1:42 am Charges: FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE MISC CPF X1 MISC VPTA X1 Bond: $1222.00 Joe Frausto SO Number: 107346 Booking Number: 448335 Booking Date: 11-18-2023 12:21 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $2500.00 Hilario Ramoz SO Number: 102374 Booking Number: 448334 Booking Date: 11-17-2023 9:48 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON OPEN CONTAINER Bond: $15390.00 Phuong Tran SO Number: 100134 Booking Number: 448333 Booking Date: 11-17-2023 9:01 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION MISC FTA X1 Bond: $1064.00 Roberto Niavez SO Number: 107345 Booking Number: 448332 Booking Date: 11-17-2023 7:56 pm Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC CPF X2 Bond: $662.00 Dylan Mcclelland SO Number: 103903 Booking Number: 448331 Booking Date: 11-17-2023 7:51 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1162.00 Amber Grooms SO Number: 95650 Booking Number: 448330 Booking Date: 11-17-2023 7:45 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1662.00 David Rainwater SO Number: 49900 Booking Number: 448329 Booking Date: 11-17-2023 7:24 pm Charges: NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY Bond: $574.00 Matthew Soto SO Number: 89159 Booking Number: 448328 Booking Date: 11-17-2023 6:22 pm Charges: *MTR* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: No Bond Darrien Mcclure SO Number: 107344 Booking Number: 448327 Booking Date: 11-17-2023 4:35 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1500.00 Shanae Gigger SO Number: 67179 Booking Number: 448325 Booking Date: 11-17-2023 3:21 pm Charges: *MTR* THEFT PROP>=$1,500<$20K Bond: No Bond Curtis Stevens SO Number: 96328 Booking Number: 448324 Booking Date: 11-17-2023 2:36 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE MISC CPF X1 Bond: $5614.00 Hugo Garcia SO Number: 46926 Booking Number: 448322 Booking Date: 11-17-2023 2:12 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $1600.00 Jonathan Hopper SO Number: 93996 Booking Number: 448323 Booking Date: 11-17-2023 2:10 pm Charges: *COMM*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT Bond: No Bond Dianne Reilly SO Number: 105568 Booking Number: 448321 Booking Date: 11-17-2023 11:25 am Charges: *FTA*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond: $10000.00 William Haynie SO Number: 67851 Booking Number: 448320 Booking Date: 11-17-2023 9:37 am Charges: *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Joshua Felix SO Number: 59100 Booking Number: 448319 Booking Date: 11-17-2023 8:13 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

