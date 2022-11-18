Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • *VIOLATION OF PAROLE* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • *VIOLATION OF PAROLE* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • *VIOLATION OF PAROLE* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1
  • AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 2
  • CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X 2: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 6
  • *GO OFF BOND* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 2
  • POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1
  • POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • THEFT CLASS C: 1
  • THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 2
HENDERSON, AARON
Booking #:
442464
Booking Date:
11-18-2022 – 5:22 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond:
Bond
$1500.00
COVINGTON, DION
Booking #:
442463
Booking Date:
11-18-2022 – 4:37 am
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
TANGUMA, MANUEL
Booking #:
442462
Booking Date:
11-18-2022 – 12:29 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$962.00
YOUNGBLOOD, DAVID
Booking #:
442461
Booking Date:
11-17-2022 – 11:42 pm
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X 2
MISC FTA X 2
MISC VPTA X 2
Bond:
Bond
$3546.60
DURAN, MONICA
Booking #:
442460
Release Date:
11-18-2022 – 12:28 am
Booking Date:
11-17-2022 – 10:03 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
MISC FTA X 3
Bond:
Bond
$1970.00
GARCIA, EMANUEL
Booking #:
442459
Booking Date:
11-17-2022 – 10:02 pm
Charges:
54999999 DWLI
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X5
Bond:
Bond
$1352.00
ZAPATA, THOMAS
Booking #:
442458
Booking Date:
11-17-2022 – 7:21 pm
Charges:
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$662.00
KENNEDY, DYLAN
Booking #:
442457
Booking Date:
11-17-2022 – 6:22 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
GARZA, RODRIGO
Booking #:
442456
Booking Date:
11-17-2022 – 6:22 pm
Charges:
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
STEPHENS, RODNEY
Booking #:
442455
Booking Date:
11-17-2022 – 6:10 pm
Charges:
13150005 MTR* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
13990031 GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
Vizcaino, Paulina
Booking #:
442454
Booking Date:
11-17-2022 – 5:22 pm
Charges:
35990005 *COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GAYLOR, CORY
Booking #:
442453
Booking Date:
11-17-2022 – 3:46 pm
Charges:
11990004 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
EASTERWOOD, CHRISTIAN
Booking #:
442452
Release Date:
11-17-2022 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
11-17-2022 – 3:16 pm
Charges:
35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X1
Bond:
Bond
$1264.00
GENERA-CASTANEDA, KEVIN
Booking #:
442451
Booking Date:
11-17-2022 – 1:51 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
COZAD, JEREMY
Booking #:
442450
Booking Date:
11-17-2022 – 1:40 pm
Charges:
23990191 *VOP* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
23990193 *VOP* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GAITAN, AMY
Booking #:
442449
Booking Date:
11-17-2022 – 1:12 pm
Charges:
13990075 *MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
BOND, MICHAEL
Booking #:
442448
Booking Date:
11-17-2022 – 12:20 pm
Charges:
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
MISC CPF X1
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
FARMER, KRISTOPHER
Booking #:
442447
Release Date:
11-17-2022 – 1:43 pm
Booking Date:
11-17-2022 – 11:29 am
Charges:
13990031 *VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond

