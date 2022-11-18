Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G: 1

*GO OFF BOND* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

*VIOLATION OF PAROLE* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*VIOLATION OF PAROLE* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

*VIOLATION OF PAROLE* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1

AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 2

CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X 2: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 6

*GO OFF BOND* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 2

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 2

HENDERSON, AARON Booking #: 442464 Booking Date: 11-18-2022 – 5:22 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: Bond $1500.00 COVINGTON, DION Booking #: 442463 Booking Date: 11-18-2022 – 4:37 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFTMISC PAROLE VIOLATION TANGUMA, MANUEL Booking #: 442462 Booking Date: 11-18-2022 – 12:29 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $962.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS YOUNGBLOOD, DAVID Booking #: 442461 Booking Date: 11-17-2022 – 11:42 pm Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X 2

MISC FTA X 2

MISC VPTA X 2 Bond: Bond $3546.60 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X 2MISC FTA X 2MISC VPTA X 2 DURAN, MONICA Booking #: 442460 Release Date: 11-18-2022 – 12:28 am Booking Date: 11-17-2022 – 10:03 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

MISC FTA X 3 Bond: Bond $1970.00 23999999 THEFT CLASS CMISC FTA X 3 GARCIA, EMANUEL Booking #: 442459 Booking Date: 11-17-2022 – 10:02 pm Charges: 54999999 DWLI

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X5 Bond: Bond $1352.00 54999999 DWLI55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPF X5 ZAPATA, THOMAS Booking #: 442458 Booking Date: 11-17-2022 – 7:21 pm Charges: 35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $662.00 35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA KENNEDY, DYLAN Booking #: 442457 Booking Date: 11-17-2022 – 6:22 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G Bond: Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G GARZA, RODRIGO Booking #: 442456 Booking Date: 11-17-2022 – 6:22 pm Charges: 35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G Bond: Bond No Bond STEPHENS, RODNEY Booking #: 442455 Booking Date: 11-17-2022 – 6:10 pm Charges: 13150005 MTR* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

13990031 GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond 13150005 MTR* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON13990031 GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Vizcaino, Paulina Booking #: 442454 Booking Date: 11-17-2022 – 5:22 pm Charges: 35990005 *COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G Bond: Bond No Bond GAYLOR, CORY Booking #: 442453 Booking Date: 11-17-2022 – 3:46 pm Charges: 11990004 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond: Bond No Bond EASTERWOOD, CHRISTIAN Booking #: 442452 Release Date: 11-17-2022 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 11-17-2022 – 3:16 pm Charges: 35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X1 Bond: Bond $1264.00 35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC FTA X1 GENERA-CASTANEDA, KEVIN Booking #: 442451 Booking Date: 11-17-2022 – 1:51 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G COZAD, JEREMY Booking #: 442450 Booking Date: 11-17-2022 – 1:40 pm Charges: 23990191 *VOP* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

23990193 *VOP* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond No Bond 23990191 *VOP* THEFT PROP >= $100<$75023990193 *VOP* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,50023990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS GAITAN, AMY Booking #: 442449 Booking Date: 11-17-2022 – 1:12 pm Charges: 13990075 *MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: Bond No Bond BOND, MICHAEL Booking #: 442448 Booking Date: 11-17-2022 – 12:20 pm Charges: 35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

MISC CPF X1 Bond: Bond No Bond 35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUGMISC CPF X1 FARMER, KRISTOPHER Booking #: 442447 Release Date: 11-17-2022 – 1:43 pm Booking Date: 11-17-2022 – 11:29 am Charges: 13990031 *VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond

