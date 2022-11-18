Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- *VIOLATION OF PAROLE* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- *VIOLATION OF PAROLE* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- *VIOLATION OF PAROLE* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1
- AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 2
- CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X 2: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 6
- *GO OFF BOND* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 2
- POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1
- POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- THEFT CLASS C: 1
- THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 2
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X 2
MISC VPTA X 2
MISC FTA X 3
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X5
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
13990031 GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X1
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
23990193 *VOP* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X1
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
