SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Thursday, November 16, to 7 a.m. Friday, November 17, 2023, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM: 1

OPERATING VEHICLE W/O HEADLIGHTS: 1

PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

MISC CPF X4: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

*J/N*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

*J/N*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC FTA: 1

BICYCLE- NO HEADLIGHT: 1

BICYCLE- NO REFLECTOR: 1

SOLICITING/LOITERING IN MEDIAN: 1

MISC FTA X 2: 1

AGG ROBBERY: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

MISC MISC. TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

(GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1-B <1G DFZ HE IAT 481.1123: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

P1B *FTA* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY:FAMILY MEMBER: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

CRIM MISCHIEF FIREARM/WEAPON DEATH LIVESTOCK: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

MISC CPF: 1

Le’andre Hayes SO Number: 92081 Booking Number: 448318 Booking Date: 11-17-2023 4:03 am Charges: DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM Bond: $150000.00 Rondrick Gray SO Number: 69865 Booking Number: 448317 Booking Date: 11-17-2023 3:05 am Charges: OPERATING VEHICLE W/O HEADLIGHTS Bond: $420.00 Eric Soto SO Number: 72807 Booking Number: 448315 Booking Date: 11-17-2023 2:50 am Charges: PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC Bond: $264.00 Autumn Hitchcock SO Number: 80564 Booking Number: 448316 Booking Date: 11-17-2023 2:44 am Charges: MISC CPF X4 Bond: No Bond Jason Esparza SO Number: 101781 Booking Number: 448314 Booking Date: 11-17-2023 12:46 am Charges: *MTR*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G *MTR*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: No Bond Alicia Pequeno SO Number: 107343 Booking Number: 448313 Booking Date: 11-16-2023 11:36 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C Bond: $512.00 Stephen Rodriguez SO Number: 83213 Booking Number: 448312 Booking Date: 11-16-2023 11:12 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1662.00 Kara Dowd SO Number: 53070 Booking Number: 448311 Booking Date: 11-16-2023 10:22 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 *GJI*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV *J/N*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV *J/N*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA Bond: $2164.00 Sonny Carrillo SO Number: 45660 Booking Number: 448310 Booking Date: 11-16-2023 9:07 pm Charges: BICYCLE- NO HEADLIGHT BICYCLE- NO REFLECTOR SOLICITING/LOITERING IN MEDIAN POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA X 2 Bond: $2896.00 Roxanna Andrade SO Number: 107342 Booking Number: 448309 Booking Date: 11-16-2023 7:16 pm Charges: AGG ROBBERY RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: $500.00 Andrew Schermerhorn SO Number: 107341 Booking Number: 448308 Booking Date: 11-16-2023 6:57 pm Charges: MISC MISC. TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond: No Bond Quinton Collins SO Number: 98937 Booking Number: 448307 Booking Date: 11-16-2023 4:49 pm Charges: *FTA* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE MAN DEL CS PG 1-B <1G DFZ HE IAT 481.1123 *GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION P1B *FTA* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY:FAMILY MEMBER Bond: $146000.00 Skylar Anderson SO Number: 87069 Booking Number: 448306 Booking Date: 11-16-2023 4:30 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID MISC FTA X1 Bond: $1754.00 Jason Nitsch SO Number: 99864 Booking Number: 448305 Booking Date: 11-16-2023 4:22 pm Charges: CRIM MISCHIEF FIREARM/WEAPON DEATH LIVESTOCK Bond: $10000.00 Robert Sanchez SO Number: 86387 Booking Number: 448304 Booking Date: 11-16-2023 12:59 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Lindsey Jass SO Number: 107340 Booking Number: 448303 Booking Date: 11-16-2023 12:05 pm Charges: MISC CPF Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597