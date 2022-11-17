Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* INVASIVE VISUAL RECORDING: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1

CRIMINAL NON-SUPPORT: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 2

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 2

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 4

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 3

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

REGISTRATION EXPIRED: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

*VIOLATION OF PAROLE* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1

GARFIAS, MELISSA Booking #: 442445 Booking Date: 11-17-2022 – 3:09 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC VPTA X 3 Bond: Bond $4570.00 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMISC VPTA X 3 CADENA, EFREN Booking #: 442444 Booking Date: 11-16-2022 – 11:51 pm Charges: 35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

FTA CRIMINAL NON – SUPPORT

MISC FTA X 2 Bond: Bond $1004.00 35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200GFTA CRIMINAL NON – SUPPORTMISC FTA X 2 REEL, CASEY Booking #: 442443 Booking Date: 11-16-2022 – 11:51 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond No Bond SANTELLANO, ROBERT Booking #: 442442 Booking Date: 11-16-2022 – 11:32 pm Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC CPF X 4

MISC FTA X 1 Bond: Bond $1002.00 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RESMISC CPF X 4MISC FTA X 1 DAVIS, DELEJANDRO Booking #: 442441 Booking Date: 11-16-2022 – 10:42 pm Charges: 13990031 VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond IBARRA, MIKE Booking #: 442440 Booking Date: 11-16-2022 – 10:12 pm Charges: 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 REGISTRATION EXPIRED

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond $906.00 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY54999999 REGISTRATION EXPIREDMISC PAROLE VIOLATION WALKER, MAKAYLA Booking #: 442439 Release Date: 11-16-2022 – 11:58 pm Booking Date: 11-16-2022 – 9:58 pm Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 1 Bond: Bond $2620.00 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC FTA X 1 CEBALLOS, RAFAL Booking #: 442438 Booking Date: 11-16-2022 – 8:55 pm Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: Bond $237.00 Durham, Susanne Booking #: 442437 Booking Date: 11-16-2022 – 8:36 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 GOMEZ, MIGUEL Booking #: 442436 Booking Date: 11-16-2022 – 7:47 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: Bond No Bond WOOD, JAMES Booking #: 442435 Release Date: 11-16-2022 – 2:58 pm Booking Date: 11-16-2022 – 1:03 pm Charges: 36990028 *GJI* INVASIVE VISUAL RECORDING Bond: Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

