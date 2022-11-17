Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* INVASIVE VISUAL RECORDING: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1
- CRIMINAL NON-SUPPORT: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 2
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 2
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 4
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 3
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
- POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- REGISTRATION EXPIRED: 1
- THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- *VIOLATION OF PAROLE* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA X 3
FTA CRIMINAL NON – SUPPORT
MISC FTA X 2
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X 4
MISC FTA X 1
54999999 REGISTRATION EXPIRED
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 1
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
