SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, November 15, to 7 a.m. Thursday, November 16, 2023, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

MISC CPF X 3: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

BURGLARY OF VEHICLES: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

MISC CPF X8: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) THEFT OF FIREARM: 1

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

DEFECTIVE/IMPAIRED TAIL LIGHTS: 1

MISC FTAX1: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

Maria Govea SO Number: 77723 Booking Number: 448302 Booking Date: 11-16-2023 3:32 am Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Sonji Walker SO Number: 31560 Booking Number: 448301 Booking Date: 11-16-2023 2:37 am Charges: MISC CPF X 3 Bond: No Bond Dwayne Green SO Number: 107339 Booking Number: 448300 Booking Date: 11-16-2023 2:03 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1662.00 Alvaro Tovar-garcia SO Number: 107338 Booking Number: 448299 Booking Date: 11-16-2023 1:41 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Michael Bryan SO Number: 93708 Booking Number: 448298 Booking Date: 11-15-2023 11:51 pm Charges: BURGLARY OF VEHICLES Bond: $10000.00 Fabian Echavarria SO Number: 91972 Booking Number: 448296 Booking Date: 11-15-2023 8:29 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C Bond: $512.00 Tiffany Gibson SO Number: 107336 Booking Number: 448295 Booking Date: 11-15-2023 8:23 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Travis Goetz SO Number: 54231 Booking Number: 448294 Booking Date: 11-15-2023 7:22 pm Charges: *MTR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY Bond: $7500.00 Conchita Bermea SO Number: 72418 Booking Number: 448293 Booking Date: 11-15-2023 5:34 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Leandro Delagarza SO Number: 42153 Booking Number: 448292 Booking Date: 11-15-2023 5:11 pm Charges: MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond: No Bond Erica Zapata SO Number: 87349 Booking Number: 448291 Booking Date: 11-15-2023 4:03 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Isaac Magallan SO Number: 46509 Booking Number: 448290 Booking Date: 11-15-2023 3:22 pm Charges: MISC CPF X8 Bond: No Bond Jesse Regino SO Number: 107335 Booking Number: 448289 Booking Date: 11-15-2023 2:24 pm Charges: *GJI*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Casey Wroblewski SO Number: 98491 Booking Number: 448288 Booking Date: 11-15-2023 2:16 pm Charges: *MTR* THEFT OF FIREARM Bond: No Bond Xavier Watson SO Number: 107334 Booking Number: 448287 Booking Date: 11-15-2023 2:15 pm Charges: MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE Bond: No Bond Mortain Rodriguez SO Number: 96802 Booking Number: 448286 Booking Date: 11-15-2023 1:59 pm Charges: *CPF* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Gabriel Cuellar SO Number: 100317 Booking Number: 448285 Booking Date: 11-15-2023 1:51 pm Charges: DEFECTIVE/IMPAIRED TAIL LIGHTS MISC FTAX1 Bond: $976.00 Sandra Arreosola SO Number: 23861 Booking Number: 448284 Booking Date: 11-15-2023 12:59 pm Charges: *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Christy Jackson SO Number: 60790 Booking Number: 448283 Booking Date: 11-15-2023 11:36 am Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G *COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Carlos Arroyo SO Number: 81308 Booking Number: 448282 Booking Date: 11-15-2023 10:26 am Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

