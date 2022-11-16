Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrestr records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
  • *CAPIAS PRO FINE* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • *GO OFF COND* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
  • *GO OFF COND* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *VIOLATION OF PAROLE* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 2
  • ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
  • BENCH WARRANT: 1
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • THEFT CLASS C: 1
  • VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE: 1
  • VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1
FRANKLIN, DANIEL
Booking #:
442434
Booking Date:
11-15-2022 – 10:57 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
HERNANDEZ, ADAM
Booking #:
442433
Release Date:
11-16-2022 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
11-15-2022 – 10:45 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$1282.00
TORRES, DAVID
Booking #:
442432
Booking Date:
11-15-2022 – 9:46 pm
Charges:
13990043 *COMM* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
TAYLOR, BRIAN
Booking #:
442431
Booking Date:
11-15-2022 – 9:19 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SCARBROUGH, MICHAEL
Booking #:
442430
Booking Date:
11-15-2022 – 8:41 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
GARCIA, ANTONIO
Booking #:
442429
Booking Date:
11-15-2022 – 8:40 pm
Charges:
38990013 VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
JUAREZ, NICOLE
Booking #:
442428
Booking Date:
11-15-2022 – 4:33 pm
Charges:
35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MOCKAITIS, DONALD
Booking #:
442427
Booking Date:
11-15-2022 – 3:53 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
FLORES, AMBER
Booking #:
442426
Booking Date:
11-15-2022 – 2:11 pm
Charges:
13990031 *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
29990042 *GOB* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
38060021 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE
MISC BENCH WARRANT
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CLARK, SHANNON
Booking #:
442425
Release Date:
11-15-2022 – 3:43 pm
Booking Date:
11-15-2022 – 9:33 am
Charges:
48010017 *CPF*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48010017 *VOP*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
DUFFY, DUSTIN
Booking #:
442424
Release Date:
11-15-2022 – 10:28 am
Booking Date:
11-15-2022 – 9:17 am
Charges:
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT X2
MISC FTA X3
Bond:
Bond
$2066.00
DE PAZ, MONDRAGON
Booking #:
442423
Booking Date:
11-15-2022 – 9:14 am
Charges:
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
Bond:
Bond
$8000.00
BARTHELEMY, STEVEN
Booking #:
442422
Booking Date:
11-15-2022 – 8:47 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
JAMES, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
442421
Release Date:
11-15-2022 – 3:43 pm
Booking Date:
11-15-2022 – 7:50 am
Charges:
54999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS
MISC CPF X6
MISC VPTA X1
Bond:
Bond
$962.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597