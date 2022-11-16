Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrestr records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
- *CAPIAS PRO FINE* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- *GO OFF COND* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
- *GO OFF COND* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *VIOLATION OF PAROLE* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 2
- ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
- BENCH WARRANT: 1
- CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- THEFT CLASS C: 1
- VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE: 1
- VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
29990042 *GOB* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
38060021 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE
MISC BENCH WARRANT
48010017 *VOP*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
MISC FTA X3
MISC CPF X6
MISC VPTA X1
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
