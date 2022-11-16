Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrestr records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

*CAPIAS PRO FINE* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

*GO OFF BOND* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*GO OFF COND* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

*GO OFF COND* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*VIOLATION OF PAROLE* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 2

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

BENCH WARRANT: 1

CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE: 1

VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1

FRANKLIN, DANIEL Booking #: 442434 Booking Date: 11-15-2022 – 10:57 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G HERNANDEZ, ADAM Booking #: 442433 Release Date: 11-16-2022 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 11-15-2022 – 10:45 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $1282.00 23999999 THEFT CLASS C48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS TORRES, DAVID Booking #: 442432 Booking Date: 11-15-2022 – 9:46 pm Charges: 13990043 *COMM* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond: Bond No Bond TAYLOR, BRIAN Booking #: 442431 Booking Date: 11-15-2022 – 9:19 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond SCARBROUGH, MICHAEL Booking #: 442430 Booking Date: 11-15-2022 – 8:41 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 GARCIA, ANTONIO Booking #: 442429 Booking Date: 11-15-2022 – 8:40 pm Charges: 38990013 VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE Bond: Bond No Bond JUAREZ, NICOLE Booking #: 442428 Booking Date: 11-15-2022 – 4:33 pm Charges: 35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond No Bond MOCKAITIS, DONALD Booking #: 442427 Booking Date: 11-15-2022 – 3:53 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: Bond No Bond FLORES, AMBER Booking #: 442426 Booking Date: 11-15-2022 – 2:11 pm Charges: 13990031 *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

29990042 *GOB* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

38060021 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE

MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: Bond No Bond 13990031 *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE29990042 *GOB* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$75038060021 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCEMISC BENCH WARRANT CLARK, SHANNON Booking #: 442425 Release Date: 11-15-2022 – 3:43 pm Booking Date: 11-15-2022 – 9:33 am Charges: 48010017 *CPF*EVADING ARREST DETENTION

48010017 *VOP*EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: Bond No Bond 48010017 *CPF*EVADING ARREST DETENTION48010017 *VOP*EVADING ARREST DETENTION DUFFY, DUSTIN Booking #: 442424 Release Date: 11-15-2022 – 10:28 am Booking Date: 11-15-2022 – 9:17 am Charges: MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT X2

MISC FTA X3 Bond: Bond $2066.00 MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT X2MISC FTA X3 DE PAZ, MONDRAGON Booking #: 442423 Booking Date: 11-15-2022 – 9:14 am Charges: 13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond: Bond $8000.00 BARTHELEMY, STEVEN Booking #: 442422 Booking Date: 11-15-2022 – 8:47 am Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: Bond $1000.00 JAMES, TIMOTHY Booking #: 442421 Release Date: 11-15-2022 – 3:43 pm Booking Date: 11-15-2022 – 7:50 am Charges: 54999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS

MISC CPF X6

MISC VPTA X1 Bond: Bond $962.00 54999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTSMISC CPF X6MISC VPTA X1

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597