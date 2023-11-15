SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, November 14, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 2
  • THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
  • MISC US MARSHALL HOLD: 1
  • *J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • MISC COMM X2: 1
  • *COMM* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1
  • *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$2500K<$30K IAT: 1
  • (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
  • (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • *COMM* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1
Jose Gutierrez-rivas mug shot

Jose Gutierrez-rivas

SO Number: 107333

Booking Number: 448281

Booking Date: 11-14-2023 10:59 pm

Charges:

THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

Bond: $20000.00

Sondra Tapia mug shot

Sondra Tapia

SO Number: 57874

Booking Number: 448280

Booking Date: 11-14-2023 4:56 pm

Charges:

MISC US MARSHALL HOLD

Bond: No Bond

Moises Quinonez mug shot

Moises Quinonez

SO Number: 105581

Booking Number: 448279

Booking Date: 11-14-2023 4:34 pm

Charges:

*J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Johnny Alvarez mug shot

Johnny Alvarez

SO Number: 31522

Booking Number: 448278

Booking Date: 11-14-2023 4:14 pm

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: No Bond

Melody Ramirez mug shot

Melody Ramirez

SO Number: 93747

Booking Number: 448277

Booking Date: 11-14-2023 4:02 pm

Charges:

MISC COMM X2

Bond: No Bond

Nicolas Lopez mug shot

Nicolas Lopez

SO Number: 47299

Booking Number: 448276

Booking Date: 11-14-2023 3:07 pm

Charges:

*COMM* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

Bond: No Bond

Christian Velasco mug shot

Christian Velasco

SO Number: 104392

Booking Number: 448275

Booking Date: 11-14-2023 2:59 pm

Charges:

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

Bond: No Bond

Eric Ramirez mug shot

Eric Ramirez

SO Number: 99345

Booking Number: 448274

Booking Date: 11-14-2023 2:53 pm

Charges:

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: No Bond

Russell Anderson mug shot

Russell Anderson

SO Number: 104761

Booking Number: 448273

Booking Date: 11-14-2023 1:50 pm

Charges:

FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$2500K<$30K IAT

Bond: $50000.00

Rene Garcia mug shot

Rene Garcia

SO Number: 93166

Booking Number: 448272

Booking Date: 11-14-2023 1:47 pm

Charges:

*VOP* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

Bond: No Bond

Melissa Pate mug shot

Melissa Pate

SO Number: 69493

Booking Number: 448271

Booking Date: 11-14-2023 11:49 am

Charges:

*MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

*GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: No Bond

Francisco Lopez mug shot

Francisco Lopez

SO Number: 95879

Booking Number: 448270

Booking Date: 11-14-2023 10:54 am

Charges:

*RPR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

*RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

Bond: No Bond

Steven Gallegos mug shot

Steven Gallegos

SO Number: 77942

Booking Number: 448269

Booking Date: 11-14-2023 9:44 am

Charges:

*VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: No Bond

Randall Bilbrey mug shot

Randall Bilbrey

SO Number: 42951

Booking Number: 448268

Booking Date: 11-14-2023 8:49 am

Charges:

*MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

Bond: No Bond

Kaleb Dickey mug shot

Kaleb Dickey

SO Number: 105709

Booking Number: 448267

Booking Date: 11-14-2023 8:31 am

Charges:

*COMM* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
