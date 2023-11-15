SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, November 14, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 2

THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

MISC US MARSHALL HOLD: 1

*J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

MISC COMM X2: 1

*COMM* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$2500K<$30K IAT: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*COMM* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

Jose Gutierrez-rivas SO Number: 107333 Booking Number: 448281 Booking Date: 11-14-2023 10:59 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K Bond: $20000.00 Sondra Tapia SO Number: 57874 Booking Number: 448280 Booking Date: 11-14-2023 4:56 pm Charges: MISC US MARSHALL HOLD Bond: No Bond Moises Quinonez SO Number: 105581 Booking Number: 448279 Booking Date: 11-14-2023 4:34 pm Charges: *J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Johnny Alvarez SO Number: 31522 Booking Number: 448278 Booking Date: 11-14-2023 4:14 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Melody Ramirez SO Number: 93747 Booking Number: 448277 Booking Date: 11-14-2023 4:02 pm Charges: MISC COMM X2 Bond: No Bond Nicolas Lopez SO Number: 47299 Booking Number: 448276 Booking Date: 11-14-2023 3:07 pm Charges: *COMM* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 Bond: No Bond Christian Velasco SO Number: 104392 Booking Number: 448275 Booking Date: 11-14-2023 2:59 pm Charges: *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Eric Ramirez SO Number: 99345 Booking Number: 448274 Booking Date: 11-14-2023 2:53 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Russell Anderson SO Number: 104761 Booking Number: 448273 Booking Date: 11-14-2023 1:50 pm Charges: FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$2500K<$30K IAT Bond: $50000.00 Rene Garcia SO Number: 93166 Booking Number: 448272 Booking Date: 11-14-2023 1:47 pm Charges: *VOP* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: No Bond Melissa Pate SO Number: 69493 Booking Number: 448271 Booking Date: 11-14-2023 11:49 am Charges: *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Francisco Lopez SO Number: 95879 Booking Number: 448270 Booking Date: 11-14-2023 10:54 am Charges: *RPR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G *RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO Bond: No Bond Steven Gallegos SO Number: 77942 Booking Number: 448269 Booking Date: 11-14-2023 9:44 am Charges: *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Randall Bilbrey SO Number: 42951 Booking Number: 448268 Booking Date: 11-14-2023 8:49 am Charges: *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Kaleb Dickey SO Number: 105709 Booking Number: 448267 Booking Date: 11-14-2023 8:31 am Charges: *COMM* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597