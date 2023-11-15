SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, November 14, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 2
- THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
- MISC US MARSHALL HOLD: 1
- *J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- MISC COMM X2: 1
- *COMM* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1
- *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$2500K<$30K IAT: 1
- (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
- (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- *COMM* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1
Jose Gutierrez-rivas
SO Number: 107333
Booking Number: 448281
Booking Date: 11-14-2023 10:59 pm
Charges:
THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
Bond: $20000.00
Sondra Tapia
SO Number: 57874
Booking Number: 448280
Booking Date: 11-14-2023 4:56 pm
Charges:
MISC US MARSHALL HOLD
Bond: No Bond
Moises Quinonez
SO Number: 105581
Booking Number: 448279
Booking Date: 11-14-2023 4:34 pm
Charges:
*J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
Johnny Alvarez
SO Number: 31522
Booking Number: 448278
Booking Date: 11-14-2023 4:14 pm
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond: No Bond
Melody Ramirez
SO Number: 93747
Booking Number: 448277
Booking Date: 11-14-2023 4:02 pm
Charges:
MISC COMM X2
Bond: No Bond
Nicolas Lopez
SO Number: 47299
Booking Number: 448276
Booking Date: 11-14-2023 3:07 pm
Charges:
*COMM* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
Bond: No Bond
Christian Velasco
SO Number: 104392
Booking Number: 448275
Booking Date: 11-14-2023 2:59 pm
Charges:
*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond: No Bond
Eric Ramirez
SO Number: 99345
Booking Number: 448274
Booking Date: 11-14-2023 2:53 pm
Charges:
*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: No Bond
Russell Anderson
SO Number: 104761
Booking Number: 448273
Booking Date: 11-14-2023 1:50 pm
Charges:
FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$2500K<$30K IAT
Bond: $50000.00
Rene Garcia
SO Number: 93166
Booking Number: 448272
Booking Date: 11-14-2023 1:47 pm
Charges:
*VOP* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
Bond: No Bond
Melissa Pate
SO Number: 69493
Booking Number: 448271
Booking Date: 11-14-2023 11:49 am
Charges:
*MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
*GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond: No Bond
Francisco Lopez
SO Number: 95879
Booking Number: 448270
Booking Date: 11-14-2023 10:54 am
Charges:
*RPR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
*RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
Bond: No Bond
Steven Gallegos
SO Number: 77942
Booking Number: 448269
Booking Date: 11-14-2023 9:44 am
Charges:
*VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: No Bond
Randall Bilbrey
SO Number: 42951
Booking Number: 448268
Booking Date: 11-14-2023 8:49 am
Charges:
*MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond: No Bond
Kaleb Dickey
SO Number: 105709
Booking Number: 448267
Booking Date: 11-14-2023 8:31 am
Charges:
*COMM* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
Bond: No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
