Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

*COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*VIOLATION OF PAROLE* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

Durham, Susanne Booking #: 442420 Booking Date: 11-15-2022 – 1:30 am Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C Bond: Bond $444.00 KING, CASEY Booking #: 442419 Booking Date: 11-15-2022 – 12:35 am Charges: 35620008 *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond No Bond MORENO, CRUZ Booking #: 442418 Booking Date: 11-14-2022 – 11:26 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond No Bond RIOS, ASHLEY Booking #: 442417 Booking Date: 11-14-2022 – 11:18 pm Charges: 48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

Bond: Bond $802.00

50130001 *GJI* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY

Bond: Bond $7500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

