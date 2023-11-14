SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Monday, November 13, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

MISC CPF X4: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

MISC COMM X2: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD IMMINENT DANGER BODILY INJ: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

MISC CPF x 4: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

Atron Taylor SO Number: 107332 Booking Number: 448266 Booking Date: 11-14-2023 5:27 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Ruben Lira SO Number: 71530 Booking Number: 448265 Booking Date: 11-13-2023 8:52 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Monica Sims SO Number: 53458 Booking Number: 448264 Booking Date: 11-13-2023 8:29 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC CPF X4 MISC FTA X1 Bond: $1002.00 Justin Albers SO Number: 77495 Booking Number: 448263 Booking Date: 11-13-2023 5:31 pm Charges: *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Santiago Lopez-chavez SO Number: 107331 Booking Number: 448262 Booking Date: 11-13-2023 5:23 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $1000.00 Christopher Griego SO Number: 66229 Booking Number: 448261 Booking Date: 11-13-2023 2:29 pm Charges: *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond James Bills SO Number: 98734 Booking Number: 448260 Booking Date: 11-13-2023 1:12 pm Charges: MISC COMM X2 Bond: No Bond Saul Gutierrez SO Number: 87320 Booking Number: 448259 Booking Date: 11-13-2023 12:12 pm Charges: *MTR* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ *MTR* ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD IMMINENT DANGER BODILY INJ Bond: No Bond Timothy Oshea SO Number: 86544 Booking Number: 448258 Booking Date: 11-13-2023 12:01 pm Charges: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Ricardo Sanchez SO Number: 106608 Booking Number: 448257 Booking Date: 11-13-2023 11:03 am Charges: *RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: No Bond Ramiro Barajas SO Number: 106833 Booking Number: 448256 Booking Date: 11-13-2023 10:44 am Charges: MISC CPF x 4 Bond: No Bond Brittnay Garcia SO Number: 98313 Booking Number: 448255 Booking Date: 11-13-2023 10:06 am Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

