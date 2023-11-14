SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Monday, November 13, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • MISC CPF X4: 1
  • MISC FTA X1: 1
  • *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
  • *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • MISC COMM X2: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD IMMINENT DANGER BODILY INJ: 1
  • THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • MISC CPF x 4: 1
  • *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
Atron Taylor mug shot

Atron Taylor

SO Number: 107332

Booking Number: 448266

Booking Date: 11-14-2023 5:27 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $1000.00

Ruben Lira mug shot

Ruben Lira

SO Number: 71530

Booking Number: 448265

Booking Date: 11-13-2023 8:52 pm

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

Monica Sims mug shot

Monica Sims

SO Number: 53458

Booking Number: 448264

Booking Date: 11-13-2023 8:29 pm

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF X4

MISC FTA X1

Bond: $1002.00

Justin Albers mug shot

Justin Albers

SO Number: 77495

Booking Number: 448263

Booking Date: 11-13-2023 5:31 pm

Charges:

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

POSS CS PG 1 <1G

Bond: No Bond

Santiago Lopez-chavez mug shot

Santiago Lopez-chavez

SO Number: 107331

Booking Number: 448262

Booking Date: 11-13-2023 5:23 pm

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

Bond: $1000.00

Christopher Griego mug shot

Christopher Griego

SO Number: 66229

Booking Number: 448261

Booking Date: 11-13-2023 2:29 pm

Charges:

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

Bond: No Bond

James Bills mug shot

James Bills

SO Number: 98734

Booking Number: 448260

Booking Date: 11-13-2023 1:12 pm

Charges:

MISC COMM X2

Bond: No Bond

Saul Gutierrez mug shot

Saul Gutierrez

SO Number: 87320

Booking Number: 448259

Booking Date: 11-13-2023 12:12 pm

Charges:

*MTR* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ

*MTR* ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD IMMINENT DANGER BODILY INJ

Bond: No Bond

Timothy Oshea mug shot

Timothy Oshea

SO Number: 86544

Booking Number: 448258

Booking Date: 11-13-2023 12:01 pm

Charges:

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

Bond: No Bond

Ricardo Sanchez mug shot

Ricardo Sanchez

SO Number: 106608

Booking Number: 448257

Booking Date: 11-13-2023 11:03 am

Charges:

*RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

Bond: No Bond

Ramiro Barajas mug shot

Ramiro Barajas

SO Number: 106833

Booking Number: 448256

Booking Date: 11-13-2023 10:44 am

Charges:

MISC CPF x 4

Bond: No Bond

Brittnay Garcia mug shot

Brittnay Garcia

SO Number: 98313

Booking Number: 448255

Booking Date: 11-13-2023 10:06 am

Charges:

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597