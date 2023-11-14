SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Monday, November 13, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- MISC CPF X4: 1
- MISC FTA X1: 1
- *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
- *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- MISC COMM X2: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD IMMINENT DANGER BODILY INJ: 1
- THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- MISC CPF x 4: 1
- *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
Atron Taylor
SO Number: 107332
Booking Number: 448266
Booking Date: 11-14-2023 5:27 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: $1000.00
Ruben Lira
SO Number: 71530
Booking Number: 448265
Booking Date: 11-13-2023 8:52 pm
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $500.00
Monica Sims
SO Number: 53458
Booking Number: 448264
Booking Date: 11-13-2023 8:29 pm
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X4
MISC FTA X1
Bond: $1002.00
Justin Albers
SO Number: 77495
Booking Number: 448263
Booking Date: 11-13-2023 5:31 pm
Charges:
*COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond: No Bond
Santiago Lopez-chavez
SO Number: 107331
Booking Number: 448262
Booking Date: 11-13-2023 5:23 pm
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
Bond: $1000.00
Christopher Griego
SO Number: 66229
Booking Number: 448261
Booking Date: 11-13-2023 2:29 pm
Charges:
*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond: No Bond
James Bills
SO Number: 98734
Booking Number: 448260
Booking Date: 11-13-2023 1:12 pm
Charges:
MISC COMM X2
Bond: No Bond
Saul Gutierrez
SO Number: 87320
Booking Number: 448259
Booking Date: 11-13-2023 12:12 pm
Charges:
*MTR* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
*MTR* ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD IMMINENT DANGER BODILY INJ
Bond: No Bond
Timothy Oshea
SO Number: 86544
Booking Number: 448258
Booking Date: 11-13-2023 12:01 pm
Charges:
THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Bond: No Bond
Ricardo Sanchez
SO Number: 106608
Booking Number: 448257
Booking Date: 11-13-2023 11:03 am
Charges:
*RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond: No Bond
Ramiro Barajas
SO Number: 106833
Booking Number: 448256
Booking Date: 11-13-2023 10:44 am
Charges:
MISC CPF x 4
Bond: No Bond
Brittnay Garcia
SO Number: 98313
Booking Number: 448255
Booking Date: 11-13-2023 10:06 am
Charges:
*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond: No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
