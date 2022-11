Over the past 72 hours, 40 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GOB* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

ASSAULT BY THREAT-FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 2

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 4

DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 4

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 4

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2: 1

EXPIRED DRIVER’S LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE- SUBSEQUENT OFFENSE: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 3

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE: 1

NO/DEFECTIVE REFLECTOR ON BICYCLE: 1

POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 5

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 4: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 4

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 3

RIDING BICYCLE ON WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY: 1

SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 50 MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE: 1

TAMPER W/GOVERNMENT RECORD: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE: 1

VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1

VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 2

WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

November 14, 2022 MORALES, JOSE Booking #: 442409 Booking Date: 11-14-2022 – 1:48 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

54999999 NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE

54999999 NO/DEFECTIVE REFLECTOR ON BICYCLE

54999999 RIDING BICYCLE ON WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HAWKINS, AVERY Booking #: 442408 Booking Date: 11-14-2022 – 1:25 am Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: Bond No Bond AYON, JOSE Booking #: 442407 Booking Date: 11-13-2022 – 10:56 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 ESCOBAR, DESIREE Booking #: 442406 Booking Date: 11-13-2022 – 10:50 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 RODRIGUEZ, KOBE Booking #: 442405 Release Date: 11-13-2022 – 8:58 pm Booking Date: 11-13-2022 – 8:05 pm Charges: 54990040 VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE Bond: Bond $500.00 WESLEY, ALONZO Booking #: 442404 Booking Date: 11-13-2022 – 7:49 pm Charges: 35990247 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond $40000.00 GONZALES, JONATHAN Booking #: 442403 Release Date: 11-13-2022 – 6:43 pm Booking Date: 11-13-2022 – 5:31 pm Charges: MISC ASSUALT BY THREAT-FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC FTA X2

MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC WALKING WITH TRAFFIC Bond: Bond $2542.00

MISC FTA X2

MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Gonzales, Joseph Booking #: 442402 Release Date: 11-13-2022 – 8:43 pm Booking Date: 11-13-2022 – 4:59 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: Bond $1500.00

KROGSTAD, MALCOM Booking #: 442401 Booking Date: 11-13-2022 – 3:18 pm Charges: 35990008 *MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G Bond: Bond No Bond November 13, 2022 DAUGHABAUGH, BRITTNY Booking #: 442400 Booking Date: 11-13-2022 – 4:10 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 GONZALES, VANESSA Booking #: 442399 Booking Date: 11-13-2022 – 3:23 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 ARZENO-MEJIA, JULIO Booking #: 442398 Booking Date: 11-13-2022 – 3:03 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: Bond $1500.00 RODARTE, PRISCILLA Booking #: 442397 Booking Date: 11-13-2022 – 1:02 am Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: Bond $1000.00 SMITH, SYDNEY Booking #: 442396 Booking Date: 11-13-2022 – 12:48 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FAMILY VIOLENCE

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: Bond $1190.00

MONTELONGO, PAUL Booking #: 442395 Booking Date: 11-12-2022 – 11:08 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 TANGUMA, JOSHUA Booking #: 442394 Release Date: 11-13-2022 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 11-12-2022 – 8:44 pm Charges: 73990623 TAMPER W/GOVERNMENT RECORD Bond: Bond $500.00 DOTY, MATTHEW Booking #: 442393 Release Date: 11-12-2022 – 9:43 pm Booking Date: 11-12-2022 – 7:55 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 1 Bond: Bond No Bond SCAFF, THOMAS Booking #: 442392 Booking Date: 11-12-2022 – 7:45 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY Bond: Bond No Bond

CRUZ, MEGAN Booking #: 442391 Booking Date: 11-12-2022 – 6:19 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

48040003 *GOB* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR Bond: Bond $15444.00

GARCIA, ASHLEY Booking #: 442390 Release Date: 11-12-2022 – 6:13 pm Booking Date: 11-12-2022 – 5:35 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 LEAL, OSCAR Booking #: 442389 Booking Date: 11-12-2022 – 4:21 pm Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION

54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE- SUBSEQUENT OFFENSE

54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 50 MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE

MISC CPF X4

MISC VPTA X3 Bond: Bond $3388.00

54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE- SUBSEQUENT OFFENSE

54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 50 MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE

MISC CPF X4

VAUGHN, KATELYN Booking #: 442388 Release Date: 11-12-2022 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 11-12-2022 – 3:51 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: Bond $500.00 GUADARRAMA, PAM Booking #: 442387 Release Date: 11-12-2022 – 8:28 pm Booking Date: 11-12-2022 – 3:25 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 BOYLES, DILLION Booking #: 442386 Booking Date: 11-12-2022 – 2:30 pm Charges: 52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: Bond No Bond Carty, Bill Booking #: 442385 Booking Date: 11-12-2022 – 2:23 pm Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

54999999 DEFECTIVE HEAD LIGHTS

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC VPTA X3 Bond: Bond $6320.00

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

54999999 DEFECTIVE HEAD LIGHTS

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

November 12, 2022 OROSCO, JESSE Booking #: 442383 Booking Date: 11-12-2022 – 5:11 am Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: Bond $1500.00

DUGGER, AUSTIN Booking #: 442382 Booking Date: 11-12-2022 – 4:14 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 MATTA, BENJAMIN Booking #: 442381 Booking Date: 11-12-2022 – 3:29 am Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

MISC VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR Bond: Bond $1040.00

HANEY, JAMEY Booking #: 442380 Booking Date: 11-12-2022 – 2:59 am Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $1000.00

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

ALVAREZ, ALAN Booking #: 442379 Booking Date: 11-12-2022 – 2:14 am Charges: 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: Bond $1000.00

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

AGUILAR, MARY Booking #: 442378 Booking Date: 11-11-2022 – 11:45 pm Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: Bond $1500.00 VILLARREAL, RAUL Booking #: 442377 Booking Date: 11-11-2022 – 11:40 pm Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: Bond $1500.00 FLOTT, EDWIN Booking #: 442376 Booking Date: 11-11-2022 – 11:15 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 4

MISC FTA X 5 Bond: Bond $4758.00

MORAN, ANTHONY Booking #: 442375 Booking Date: 11-11-2022 – 10:25 pm Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: Bond $1000.00 CARTER, DUSTIN Booking #: 442374 Booking Date: 11-11-2022 – 9:39 pm Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: Bond $1500.00 BURNEY, CALVIN Booking #: 442373 Booking Date: 11-11-2022 – 6:25 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 HOY, MICHAEL Booking #: 442372 Booking Date: 11-11-2022 – 6:13 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond PLEASANT, ADRIAN Booking #: 442371 Release Date: 11-11-2022 – 2:43 pm Booking Date: 11-11-2022 – 1:32 pm Charges: 13990063 *MTR*ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT Bond: Bond No Bond SANCHEZ, BEATRICE Booking #: 442370 Release Date: 11-11-2022 – 10:28 am Booking Date: 11-11-2022 – 9:37 am Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: Bond $250.00 CHAPMAN, TRUTH Booking #: 442369 Release Date: 11-11-2022 – 12:58 pm Booking Date: 11-11-2022 – 7:37 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

