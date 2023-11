From 7 a.m. on Saturday, November 11, to 7 a.m. Sunday, November 12, 2023, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 5

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 4

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

THEFT OF FIREARM: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

MISC CPF X 1: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC FTA: 1

MISC VPTA: 1

Shawntae Sloan SO Number: 58525 Booking Number: 448242 Booking Date: 11-12-2023 4:27 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: $1500.00 Caleb Crabtree SO Number: 102776 Booking Number: 448241 Booking Date: 11-12-2023 3:53 am Charges: UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: $500.00 Marcos Padilla SO Number: 107324 Booking Number: 448240 Booking Date: 11-12-2023 3:30 am Charges: POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G UNL CARRYING WEAPON DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1500.00 Jasmin Vazquez SO Number: 107231 Booking Number: 448239 Booking Date: 11-12-2023 2:55 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Timothy Oshea SO Number: 86544 Booking Number: 448238 Booking Date: 11-12-2023 2:42 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Tavenn Raynor SO Number: 105915 Booking Number: 448237 Booking Date: 11-12-2023 2:17 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $1500.00 Christopher Hall SO Number: 55539 Booking Number: 448236 Booking Date: 11-12-2023 2:06 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $1000.00 William Wright SO Number: 107323 Booking Number: 448235 Booking Date: 11-11-2023 10:42 pm Charges: THEFT OF FIREARM POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Jacob Wright SO Number: 90803 Booking Number: 448234 Booking Date: 11-11-2023 10:41 pm Charges: POSS DANGEROUS DRUG MISC CPF X 1 Bond: $1000.00 Rajah Keller SO Number: 100240 Booking Number: 448233 Booking Date: 11-11-2023 9:51 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ PUBLIC INTOXICATION POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA X1 Bond: $2726.00 Matthew Gonzalez SO Number: 107322 Booking Number: 448232 Booking Date: 11-11-2023 9:29 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS DANGEROUS DRUG UNL CARRYING WEAPON DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $3500.00 Lena Carson SO Number: 37490 Booking Number: 448231 Booking Date: 11-11-2023 7:35 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $2662.00 Francisco Hernandez SO Number: 51646 Booking Number: 448230 Booking Date: 11-11-2023 2:09 pm Charges: *MTR*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: No Bond Zachary Knox SO Number: 98432 Booking Number: 448229 Booking Date: 11-11-2023 12:51 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $5000.00 Carlos Encinas SO Number: 98412 Booking Number: 448228 Booking Date: 11-11-2023 12:27 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 < 1G POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA MISC VPTA Bond: $4796.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

