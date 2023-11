From 7 a.m. on Friday, November 10, to 7 a.m. Saturday, November 11, 2023, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Breah Scott SO Number: 106569 Booking Number: 448227 Booking Date: 11-11-2023 5:39 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Abraham Lara SO Number: 107321 Booking Number: 448226 Booking Date: 11-11-2023 5:18 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Dustin Riggs SO Number: 42391 Booking Number: 448225 Booking Date: 11-11-2023 4:26 am Charges: *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE MISC CPF X 8 MISC VPTA X 2 Bond: $2262.00 Jennifer Duron SO Number: 72773 Booking Number: 448224 Booking Date: 11-11-2023 3:49 am Charges: MISC CPF X 4 Bond: No Bond Jason Rivera SO Number: 107320 Booking Number: 448223 Booking Date: 11-11-2023 3:30 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Matthew Cortez SO Number: 96034 Booking Number: 448222 Booking Date: 11-11-2023 3:10 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Nathaniel Ramos SO Number: 76215 Booking Number: 448221 Booking Date: 11-11-2023 3:04 am Charges: *GJI*ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond John Lopez SO Number: 37903 Booking Number: 448220 Booking Date: 11-11-2023 1:08 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G PUBLIC INTOXICATION POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA Bond: $1726.00 Susan Bredesen SO Number: 103262 Booking Number: 448218 Booking Date: 11-10-2023 9:20 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1000.00 Ramon Alvarado SO Number: 90356 Booking Number: 448217 Booking Date: 11-10-2023 6:35 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ *GOB*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: $41000.00 Maximo Guerrero SO Number: 21712 Booking Number: 448216 Booking Date: 11-10-2023 5:17 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Armando Castro SO Number: 103779 Booking Number: 448215 Booking Date: 11-10-2023 4:51 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Jessie Viafranco SO Number: 27905 Booking Number: 448214 Booking Date: 11-10-2023 4:38 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Aaron Prieto SO Number: 104982 Booking Number: 448213 Booking Date: 11-10-2023 3:27 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Adren Woods SO Number: 82743 Booking Number: 448211 Booking Date: 11-10-2023 3:19 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Gabriel Lopez SO Number: 99261 Booking Number: 448212 Booking Date: 11-10-2023 3:17 pm Charges: *MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) *J/NISI* BURGLARY OF VEHICLES Bond: No Bond Joel Stouffer SO Number: 107318 Booking Number: 448210 Booking Date: 11-10-2023 2:50 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $962.00 Marcus Brown SO Number: 106224 Booking Number: 448209 Booking Date: 11-10-2023 1:13 pm Charges: *GJI*CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY Bond: No Bond Destiny Holdridge SO Number: 105043 Booking Number: 448208 Booking Date: 11-10-2023 8:48 am Charges: *MTAG* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

