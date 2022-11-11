Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* BURGLARY OF VEHICLES: 1
- *COMM* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- *COMM* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
- *CAPIAS PRO FINE* FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING: 1
- *FAILURE TO APPEAR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD IMMINENT DANGER BODILY INJ: 1
- ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD W/INTENT TO RETURN: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
- ASSAULT CLASS C: 1
- BENCH WARRANT: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1
- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1
- DRIVING W/O LIGHTS: 1
- FAMILY OFFENSES CLASS C: 1
- INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1
- NO DL: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- NO SEAT BELT: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 2
- POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1
- POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- REGISTRATION EXPIRED: 1
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
