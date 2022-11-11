Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* BURGLARY OF VEHICLES: 1

*COMM* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

*CAPIAS PRO FINE* FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING: 1

*FAILURE TO APPEAR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD IMMINENT DANGER BODILY INJ: 1

ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD W/INTENT TO RETURN: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

ASSAULT CLASS C: 1

BENCH WARRANT: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1

DRIVING W/O LIGHTS: 1

FAMILY OFFENSES CLASS C: 1

INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1

NO DL: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

NO SEAT BELT: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 2

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

REGISTRATION EXPIRED: 1

MARTINEZ, ELISA Booking #: 442368 Booking Date: 11-11-2022 – 4:03 am Charges: 35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G Bond: Bond No Bond GARCIA, ABEL Booking #: 442367 Booking Date: 11-11-2022 – 3:05 am Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: Bond No Bond ENCINAS, DANIEL Booking #: 442366 Booking Date: 11-10-2022 – 10:32 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

38999999 FAMILY OFFENSES CLASS C

53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE

54999999 DRIVING W/O LIGHTS

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 REGISTRATION EXPIRED

13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C

29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500

38060001 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD IMMINENT DANGER BODILY INJ

54999999 NO DL

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

