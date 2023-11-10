SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Thursday, November 9, to 7 a.m. Friday, November 10, 2023, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- SEATBELT – CHILD(REN) UNDER 8 & 57: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1831917J4 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID (ICON): 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- MISC CPF X1: 1
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
- MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1
- MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
- MISC COMM X3: 1
- *COMM* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE: 1
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
Caden Thrift
SO Number: 107317
Booking Number: 448207
Booking Date: 11-10-2023 4:52 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1000.00
Tiffany Wilson
SO Number: 82653
Booking Number: 448206
Booking Date: 11-10-2023 2:37 am
Charges:
THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
SEATBELT – CHILD(REN) UNDER 8 & 57
Bond: $10668.00
Raymond Olveda
SO Number: 56576
Booking Number: 448205
Booking Date: 11-10-2023 12:44 am
Charges:
FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
UNL CARRYING WEAPON
*RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1831917J4 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID (ICON)
Bond: $1750.00
Rick Waddell
SO Number: 95213
Booking Number: 448204
Booking Date: 11-09-2023 8:26 pm
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond: $1500.00
Madysen Gully-sellman
SO Number: 107316
Booking Number: 448203
Booking Date: 11-09-2023 7:26 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
Bond: No Bond
Ross Farrell
SO Number: 51540
Booking Number: 448202
Booking Date: 11-09-2023 6:56 pm
Charges:
*GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond: No Bond
Bentley Green
SO Number: 93379
Booking Number: 448200
Booking Date: 11-09-2023 5:11 pm
Charges:
EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
Bond: $15000.00
Justin Baker
SO Number: 107315
Booking Number: 448199
Booking Date: 11-09-2023 4:52 pm
Charges:
MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G
Bond: No Bond
Hannah Turner
SO Number: 107314
Booking Number: 448198
Booking Date: 11-09-2023 4:41 pm
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
Bond: $1000.00
Gregory Bejil
SO Number: 74963
Booking Number: 448197
Booking Date: 11-09-2023 4:27 pm
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
Bond: $1390.00
Anita Gedney
SO Number: 84817
Booking Number: 448196
Booking Date: 11-09-2023 3:07 pm
Charges:
MISC COMM X3
Bond: No Bond
Julia Pedroza
SO Number: 70122
Booking Number: 448195
Booking Date: 11-09-2023 2:30 pm
Charges:
*COMM* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE
Bond: No Bond
Jean Richardson
SO Number: 107313
Booking Number: 448194
Booking Date: 11-09-2023 12:27 pm
Charges:
*GJI* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
Bond: No Bond
Tatum Perez
SO Number: 106165
Booking Number: 448193
Booking Date: 11-09-2023 8:34 am
Charges:
*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597