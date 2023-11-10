SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Thursday, November 9, to 7 a.m. Friday, November 10, 2023, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • SEATBELT – CHILD(REN) UNDER 8 & 57: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1831917J4 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID (ICON): 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • MISC CPF X1: 1
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
  • MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1
  • MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
  • MISC COMM X3: 1
  • *COMM* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE: 1
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
Caden Thrift mug shot

Caden Thrift

SO Number: 107317

Booking Number: 448207

Booking Date: 11-10-2023 4:52 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Tiffany Wilson mug shot

Tiffany Wilson

SO Number: 82653

Booking Number: 448206

Booking Date: 11-10-2023 2:37 am

Charges:

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

SEATBELT – CHILD(REN) UNDER 8 & 57

Bond: $10668.00

Raymond Olveda mug shot

Raymond Olveda

SO Number: 56576

Booking Number: 448205

Booking Date: 11-10-2023 12:44 am

Charges:

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

UNL CARRYING WEAPON

*RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1831917J4 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID (ICON)

Bond: $1750.00

Rick Waddell mug shot

Rick Waddell

SO Number: 95213

Booking Number: 448204

Booking Date: 11-09-2023 8:26 pm

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

Bond: $1500.00

Madysen Gully-sellman mug shot

Madysen Gully-sellman

SO Number: 107316

Booking Number: 448203

Booking Date: 11-09-2023 7:26 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X1

Bond: No Bond

Ross Farrell mug shot

Ross Farrell

SO Number: 51540

Booking Number: 448202

Booking Date: 11-09-2023 6:56 pm

Charges:

*GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

Bond: No Bond

Bentley Green mug shot

Bentley Green

SO Number: 93379

Booking Number: 448200

Booking Date: 11-09-2023 5:11 pm

Charges:

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

Bond: $15000.00

Justin Baker mug shot

Justin Baker

SO Number: 107315

Booking Number: 448199

Booking Date: 11-09-2023 4:52 pm

Charges:

MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G

Bond: No Bond

Hannah Turner mug shot

Hannah Turner

SO Number: 107314

Booking Number: 448198

Booking Date: 11-09-2023 4:41 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

Bond: $1000.00

Gregory Bejil mug shot

Gregory Bejil

SO Number: 74963

Booking Number: 448197

Booking Date: 11-09-2023 4:27 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

Bond: $1390.00

Anita Gedney mug shot

Anita Gedney

SO Number: 84817

Booking Number: 448196

Booking Date: 11-09-2023 3:07 pm

Charges:

MISC COMM X3

Bond: No Bond

Julia Pedroza mug shot

Julia Pedroza

SO Number: 70122

Booking Number: 448195

Booking Date: 11-09-2023 2:30 pm

Charges:

*COMM* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE

Bond: No Bond

Jean Richardson mug shot

Jean Richardson

SO Number: 107313

Booking Number: 448194

Booking Date: 11-09-2023 12:27 pm

Charges:

*GJI* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

Bond: No Bond

Tatum Perez mug shot

Tatum Perez

SO Number: 106165

Booking Number: 448193

Booking Date: 11-09-2023 8:34 am

Charges:

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597