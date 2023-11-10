SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Thursday, November 9, to 7 a.m. Friday, November 10, 2023, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

SEATBELT – CHILD(REN) UNDER 8 & 57: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1831917J4 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID (ICON): 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

MISC CPF X1: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

MISC COMM X3: 1

*COMM* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

Caden Thrift SO Number: 107317 Booking Number: 448207 Booking Date: 11-10-2023 4:52 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Tiffany Wilson SO Number: 82653 Booking Number: 448206 Booking Date: 11-10-2023 2:37 am Charges: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV SEATBELT – CHILD(REN) UNDER 8 & 57 Bond: $10668.00 Raymond Olveda SO Number: 56576 Booking Number: 448205 Booking Date: 11-10-2023 12:44 am Charges: FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE UNL CARRYING WEAPON *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1831917J4 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID (ICON) Bond: $1750.00 Rick Waddell SO Number: 95213 Booking Number: 448204 Booking Date: 11-09-2023 8:26 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $1500.00 Madysen Gully-sellman SO Number: 107316 Booking Number: 448203 Booking Date: 11-09-2023 7:26 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1 Bond: No Bond Ross Farrell SO Number: 51540 Booking Number: 448202 Booking Date: 11-09-2023 6:56 pm Charges: *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Bentley Green SO Number: 93379 Booking Number: 448200 Booking Date: 11-09-2023 5:11 pm Charges: EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: $15000.00 Justin Baker SO Number: 107315 Booking Number: 448199 Booking Date: 11-09-2023 4:52 pm Charges: MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Hannah Turner SO Number: 107314 Booking Number: 448198 Booking Date: 11-09-2023 4:41 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G Bond: $1000.00 Gregory Bejil SO Number: 74963 Booking Number: 448197 Booking Date: 11-09-2023 4:27 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: $1390.00 Anita Gedney SO Number: 84817 Booking Number: 448196 Booking Date: 11-09-2023 3:07 pm Charges: MISC COMM X3 Bond: No Bond Julia Pedroza SO Number: 70122 Booking Number: 448195 Booking Date: 11-09-2023 2:30 pm Charges: *COMM* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE Bond: No Bond Jean Richardson SO Number: 107313 Booking Number: 448194 Booking Date: 11-09-2023 12:27 pm Charges: *GJI* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: No Bond Tatum Perez SO Number: 106165 Booking Number: 448193 Booking Date: 11-09-2023 8:34 am Charges: *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

