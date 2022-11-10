Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *VIOLATION OF PAROLE* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 4
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CERTAIN MUNICIPALITIES: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
  • INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
  • THEFT CLASS C: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2
  • UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
FECK, JASON
Booking #:
442356
Booking Date:
11-10-2022 – 3:49 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
FLORES, MARTIN
Booking #:
442355
Booking Date:
11-10-2022 – 2:03 am
Charges:
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
52130007 DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CERTAIN MUNICIPALITIES
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
AGUILAR, GENEVA
Booking #:
442354
Booking Date:
11-10-2022 – 12:46 am
Charges:
26990177 *VOP* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MARTINEZ, JUSTIN
Booking #:
442353
Booking Date:
11-09-2022 – 11:39 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
ENCINAS, CARLOS
Booking #:
442352
Booking Date:
11-09-2022 – 11:32 pm
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
Bond:
Bond
$690.00
SALINAS, RUDOLPHO
Booking #:
442351
Release Date:
11-10-2022 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
11-09-2022 – 11:29 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
FERNANDEZ, MARIBEL
Booking #:
442350
Booking Date:
11-09-2022 – 11:25 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
MISC CPF X 4
Bond:
Bond
$544.00
Roberts, Evita
Booking #:
442349
Release Date:
11-10-2022 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
11-09-2022 – 11:14 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
BLANEK, COLIN
Booking #:
442348
Booking Date:
11-09-2022 – 5:43 pm
Charges:
11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
LOMBRANA, GABRIEL
Booking #:
442347
Booking Date:
11-09-2022 – 5:01 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
LANDIN, ASHLEY
Booking #:
442346
Booking Date:
11-09-2022 – 4:39 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF x 6
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
HOLT, DALLION
Booking #:
442345
Booking Date:
11-09-2022 – 3:49 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
BILBREY, BRENTON
Booking #:
442344
Release Date:
11-09-2022 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
11-09-2022 – 1:43 pm
Charges:
54040009 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SALINAS, RUDOLFO
Booking #:
442343
Booking Date:
11-09-2022 – 12:11 pm
Charges:
73991084 INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
MEZA, RICHARD
Booking #:
442342
Release Date:
11-09-2022 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
11-09-2022 – 11:00 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
GARCIA, HECTOR
Booking #:
442341
Booking Date:
11-09-2022 – 10:44 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
PEREZ, JOSE
Booking #:
442339
Booking Date:
11-09-2022 – 10:28 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X9
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
ARZATE, KIMBERLY
Booking #:
442340
Booking Date:
11-09-2022 – 10:25 am
Charges:
35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
442338
Release Date:
11-09-2022 – 12:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-09-2022 – 9:12 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
