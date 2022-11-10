Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*VIOLATION OF PAROLE* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 4

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CERTAIN MUNICIPALITIES: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

FECK, JASON Booking #: 442356 Booking Date: 11-10-2022 – 3:49 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 FLORES, MARTIN Booking #: 442355 Booking Date: 11-10-2022 – 2:03 am Charges: 52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

52130007 DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CERTAIN MUNICIPALITIES Bond: Bond $500.00 52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON52130007 DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CERTAIN MUNICIPALITIES AGUILAR, GENEVA Booking #: 442354 Booking Date: 11-10-2022 – 12:46 am Charges: 26990177 *VOP* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond No Bond 26990177 *VOP* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G MARTINEZ, JUSTIN Booking #: 442353 Booking Date: 11-09-2022 – 11:39 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G ENCINAS, CARLOS Booking #: 442352 Booking Date: 11-09-2022 – 11:32 pm Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID Bond: Bond $690.00 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID SALINAS, RUDOLPHO Booking #: 442351 Release Date: 11-10-2022 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 11-09-2022 – 11:29 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: Bond $500.00 FERNANDEZ, MARIBEL Booking #: 442350 Booking Date: 11-09-2022 – 11:25 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

MISC CPF X 4 Bond: Bond $544.00 23999999 THEFT CLASS CMISC CPF X 4 Roberts, Evita Booking #: 442349 Release Date: 11-10-2022 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 11-09-2022 – 11:14 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: Bond $500.00 BLANEK, COLIN Booking #: 442348 Booking Date: 11-09-2022 – 5:43 pm Charges: 11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond No Bond 11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G LOMBRANA, GABRIEL Booking #: 442347 Booking Date: 11-09-2022 – 5:01 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond LANDIN, ASHLEY Booking #: 442346 Booking Date: 11-09-2022 – 4:39 pm Charges: MISC CPF x 6 Bond: Bond No Bond HOLT, DALLION Booking #: 442345 Booking Date: 11-09-2022 – 3:49 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: Bond No Bond BILBREY, BRENTON Booking #: 442344 Release Date: 11-09-2022 – 4:28 pm Booking Date: 11-09-2022 – 1:43 pm Charges: 54040009 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond No Bond SALINAS, RUDOLFO Booking #: 442343 Booking Date: 11-09-2022 – 12:11 pm Charges: 73991084 INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES Bond: Bond $500.00 MEZA, RICHARD Booking #: 442342 Release Date: 11-09-2022 – 3:28 pm Booking Date: 11-09-2022 – 11:00 am Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: Bond $1000.00 GARCIA, HECTOR Booking #: 442341 Booking Date: 11-09-2022 – 10:44 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond PEREZ, JOSE Booking #: 442339 Booking Date: 11-09-2022 – 10:28 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPF X9 Bond: Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZMISC CPF X9 ARZATE, KIMBERLY Booking #: 442340 Booking Date: 11-09-2022 – 10:25 am Charges: 35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: Bond No Bond HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 442338 Release Date: 11-09-2022 – 12:13 pm Booking Date: 11-09-2022 – 9:12 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

