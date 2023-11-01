SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, October 31, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, November 1, 2023, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 2
- EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 2
- VIOLATION OF CONTINUING OBLIGATION TO APPEAR: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- DRIVER’S LICENSE – EXPIRED: 1
- 502.040 CPF*REGISTRATION REQUIRED – MOTOR VEHICLE, TRAILER OR SEMITRAILER: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT: 1
- ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1
- ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- *J/N* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY: 1
- *COMM* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
Mariah Moreno
SO Number: 107283
Booking Number: 448037
Booking Date: 11-01-2023 5:10 am
Charges:
EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
Bond: No Bond
Matthew Mendoza
SO Number: 107282
Booking Number: 448036
Booking Date: 11-01-2023 4:45 am
Charges:
UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Bond: $500.00
Cristian Gonzalez
SO Number: 107281
Booking Number: 448035
Booking Date: 11-01-2023 4:25 am
Charges:
UNL CARRYING WEAPON
VIOLATION OF CONTINUING OBLIGATION TO APPEAR
Bond: $1052.00
Gregory Garivay
SO Number: 104289
Booking Number: 448034
Booking Date: 11-01-2023 3:53 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1000.00
John Lopez
SO Number: 37903
Booking Number: 448032
Booking Date: 11-01-2023 12:36 am
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $462.00
Ariel Gonzalez
SO Number: 107279
Booking Number: 448031
Booking Date: 11-01-2023 12:19 am
Charges:
EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
Bond: No Bond
Ernest Garcia
SO Number: 91168
Booking Number: 448030
Booking Date: 10-31-2023 11:09 pm
Charges:
*GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
DRIVER’S LICENSE – EXPIRED
Bond: $317.00
Jesus Torres
SO Number: 93609
Booking Number: 448029
Booking Date: 10-31-2023 8:50 pm
Charges:
502.040 CPF*REGISTRATION REQUIRED – MOTOR VEHICLE, TRAILER OR SEMITRAILER
Bond: No Bond
Nevaeh Coon
SO Number: 107278
Booking Number: 448028
Booking Date: 10-31-2023 8:25 pm
Charges:
THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond: $500.00
Bill Brown
SO Number: 19448
Booking Number: 448027
Booking Date: 10-31-2023 7:04 pm
Charges:
*RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond: No Bond
George Valdez
SO Number: 81638
Booking Number: 448026
Booking Date: 10-31-2023 5:12 pm
Charges:
UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT
Bond: $500.00
Cameron Mouw
SO Number: 70487
Booking Number: 448025
Booking Date: 10-31-2023 4:38 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500
Bond: $25000.00
Norman Harris
SO Number: 41746
Booking Number: 448024
Booking Date: 10-31-2023 4:00 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
Bond: No Bond
Roland eugene jr Burkes
SO Number: 107277
Booking Number: 448023
Booking Date: 10-31-2023 2:48 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
Annette Ellingburg
SO Number: 69835
Booking Number: 448022
Booking Date: 10-31-2023 1:10 pm
Charges:
*J/N* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
Bond: No Bond
Marci Whitfield
SO Number: 55820
Booking Number: 448020
Booking Date: 10-31-2023 9:43 am
Charges:
*COMM* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond: No Bond
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
