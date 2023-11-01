SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, October 31, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, November 1, 2023, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 2
  • EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 2
  • VIOLATION OF CONTINUING OBLIGATION TO APPEAR: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • DRIVER’S LICENSE – EXPIRED: 1
  • 502.040 CPF*REGISTRATION REQUIRED – MOTOR VEHICLE, TRAILER OR SEMITRAILER: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT: 1
  • ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1
  • ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • *J/N* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY: 1
  • *COMM* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
Mariah Moreno mug shot

Mariah Moreno

SO Number: 107283

Booking Number: 448037

Booking Date: 11-01-2023 5:10 am

Charges:

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

Bond: No Bond

Matthew Mendoza mug shot

Matthew Mendoza

SO Number: 107282

Booking Number: 448036

Booking Date: 11-01-2023 4:45 am

Charges:

UNL CARRYING WEAPON

Bond: $500.00

Cristian Gonzalez mug shot

Cristian Gonzalez

SO Number: 107281

Booking Number: 448035

Booking Date: 11-01-2023 4:25 am

Charges:

UNL CARRYING WEAPON

VIOLATION OF CONTINUING OBLIGATION TO APPEAR

Bond: $1052.00

Gregory Garivay mug shot

Gregory Garivay

SO Number: 104289

Booking Number: 448034

Booking Date: 11-01-2023 3:53 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

John Lopez mug shot

John Lopez

SO Number: 37903

Booking Number: 448032

Booking Date: 11-01-2023 12:36 am

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

Ariel Gonzalez mug shot

Ariel Gonzalez

SO Number: 107279

Booking Number: 448031

Booking Date: 11-01-2023 12:19 am

Charges:

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

Bond: No Bond

Ernest Garcia mug shot

Ernest Garcia

SO Number: 91168

Booking Number: 448030

Booking Date: 10-31-2023 11:09 pm

Charges:

*GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

DRIVER’S LICENSE – EXPIRED

Bond: $317.00

Jesus Torres mug shot

Jesus Torres

SO Number: 93609

Booking Number: 448029

Booking Date: 10-31-2023 8:50 pm

Charges:

502.040 CPF*REGISTRATION REQUIRED – MOTOR VEHICLE, TRAILER OR SEMITRAILER

Bond: No Bond

Nevaeh Coon mug shot

Nevaeh Coon

SO Number: 107278

Booking Number: 448028

Booking Date: 10-31-2023 8:25 pm

Charges:

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

Bond: $500.00

Bill Brown mug shot

Bill Brown

SO Number: 19448

Booking Number: 448027

Booking Date: 10-31-2023 7:04 pm

Charges:

*RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

Bond: No Bond

George Valdez mug shot

George Valdez

SO Number: 81638

Booking Number: 448026

Booking Date: 10-31-2023 5:12 pm

Charges:

UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT

Bond: $500.00

Cameron Mouw mug shot

Cameron Mouw

SO Number: 70487

Booking Number: 448025

Booking Date: 10-31-2023 4:38 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500

Bond: $25000.00

Norman Harris mug shot

Norman Harris

SO Number: 41746

Booking Number: 448024

Booking Date: 10-31-2023 4:00 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

Bond: No Bond

Roland eugene jr Burkes mug shot

Roland eugene jr Burkes

SO Number: 107277

Booking Number: 448023

Booking Date: 10-31-2023 2:48 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Annette Ellingburg mug shot

Annette Ellingburg

SO Number: 69835

Booking Number: 448022

Booking Date: 10-31-2023 1:10 pm

Charges:

*J/N* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

Bond: No Bond

Marci Whitfield mug shot

Marci Whitfield

SO Number: 55820

Booking Number: 448020

Booking Date: 10-31-2023 9:43 am

Charges:

*COMM* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
