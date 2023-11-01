SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, October 31, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, November 1, 2023, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 2

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 2

VIOLATION OF CONTINUING OBLIGATION TO APPEAR: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

DRIVER’S LICENSE – EXPIRED: 1

502.040 CPF*REGISTRATION REQUIRED – MOTOR VEHICLE, TRAILER OR SEMITRAILER: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*J/N* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY: 1

*COMM* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

Mariah Moreno SO Number: 107283 Booking Number: 448037 Booking Date: 11-01-2023 5:10 am Charges: EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: No Bond Matthew Mendoza SO Number: 107282 Booking Number: 448036 Booking Date: 11-01-2023 4:45 am Charges: UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: $500.00 Cristian Gonzalez SO Number: 107281 Booking Number: 448035 Booking Date: 11-01-2023 4:25 am Charges: UNL CARRYING WEAPON VIOLATION OF CONTINUING OBLIGATION TO APPEAR Bond: $1052.00 Gregory Garivay SO Number: 104289 Booking Number: 448034 Booking Date: 11-01-2023 3:53 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 John Lopez SO Number: 37903 Booking Number: 448032 Booking Date: 11-01-2023 12:36 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Ariel Gonzalez SO Number: 107279 Booking Number: 448031 Booking Date: 11-01-2023 12:19 am Charges: EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: No Bond Ernest Garcia SO Number: 91168 Booking Number: 448030 Booking Date: 10-31-2023 11:09 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G DRIVER’S LICENSE – EXPIRED Bond: $317.00 Jesus Torres SO Number: 93609 Booking Number: 448029 Booking Date: 10-31-2023 8:50 pm Charges: 502.040 CPF*REGISTRATION REQUIRED – MOTOR VEHICLE, TRAILER OR SEMITRAILER Bond: No Bond Nevaeh Coon SO Number: 107278 Booking Number: 448028 Booking Date: 10-31-2023 8:25 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Bill Brown SO Number: 19448 Booking Number: 448027 Booking Date: 10-31-2023 7:04 pm Charges: *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: No Bond George Valdez SO Number: 81638 Booking Number: 448026 Booking Date: 10-31-2023 5:12 pm Charges: UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT Bond: $500.00 Cameron Mouw SO Number: 70487 Booking Number: 448025 Booking Date: 10-31-2023 4:38 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500 Bond: $25000.00 Norman Harris SO Number: 41746 Booking Number: 448024 Booking Date: 10-31-2023 4:00 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond: No Bond Roland eugene jr Burkes SO Number: 107277 Booking Number: 448023 Booking Date: 10-31-2023 2:48 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Annette Ellingburg SO Number: 69835 Booking Number: 448022 Booking Date: 10-31-2023 1:10 pm Charges: *J/N* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY Bond: No Bond Marci Whitfield SO Number: 55820 Booking Number: 448020 Booking Date: 10-31-2023 9:43 am Charges: *COMM* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

