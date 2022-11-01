Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

*GJI*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

*GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

*GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

*GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

: 10

CPF X 1: 1

CPF X 2: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/ PERSON OR VEHICLE: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

FTA X 1: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY: 1

POSS W/INT TO PROMOTE CHILD PORNOGRAPHY: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3

SEXUAL PERFORM CHILD EMPLOY INDUCE/AUTHORIZE: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

ANDERSON, ZACHARIAH Booking #: 442221 Booking Date: 11-01-2022 – 5:05 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/ PERSON OR VEHICLE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC CPF X 1

MISC CPF X 1

MISC FTA X 1 Bond: Bond $2908.00 PETERSON, TREY Booking #: 442220 Booking Date: 11-01-2022 – 3:44 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 HARRIS, BATTLE Booking #: 442219 Booking Date: 10-31-2022 – 8:36 pm Charges: 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: Bond $2000.00 WESLEY, PAIGE Booking #: 442218 Booking Date: 10-31-2022 – 6:28 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 MORALES, MILES Booking #: 442217 Booking Date: 10-31-2022 – 5:14 pm Charges: 37040009 POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

37050004 POSS W/INT TO PROMOTE CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

37050004 POSS W/INT TO PROMOTE CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

64050002 SEXUAL PERFORM CHILD EMPLOY INDUCE/AUTHORIZE Bond: Bond No Bond GONZALES, MONIQUE Booking #: 442216 Release Date: 10-31-2022 – 5:43 pm Booking Date: 10-31-2022 – 4:27 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 2 Bond: Bond No Bond CARRASCO, MARK Booking #: 442214 Booking Date: 10-31-2022 – 3:31 pm Charges: 23990196 *COMM* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: Bond No Bond MEDRANO, ROMAN Booking #: 442215 Booking Date: 10-31-2022 – 3:17 pm Charges: 35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: Bond No Bond GUEVARA, MICHAEL Booking #: 442213 Booking Date: 10-31-2022 – 2:48 pm Charges: 35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990003 *GJI*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990247 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

48010017 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: Bond $1000.00 BERMEA, ROBERT Booking #: 442212 Booking Date: 10-31-2022 – 11:54 am Charges: 35990247 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

