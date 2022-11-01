Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- *COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- *GJI*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- *GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- : 10
- CPF X 1: 1
- CPF X 2: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
- FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/ PERSON OR VEHICLE: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
- FTA X 1: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY: 1
- POSS W/INT TO PROMOTE CHILD PORNOGRAPHY: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3
- SEXUAL PERFORM CHILD EMPLOY INDUCE/AUTHORIZE: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/ PERSON OR VEHICLE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FTA X 1
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
37050004 POSS W/INT TO PROMOTE CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
64050002 SEXUAL PERFORM CHILD EMPLOY INDUCE/AUTHORIZE
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990003 *GJI*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990247 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
48010017 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597