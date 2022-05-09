Over the past 72 hours, 46 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- *CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1
- *CPF* NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) ICON: 1
- *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- *J/N*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- *RPR*VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
- ALCOHOL-MINOR IN POSSESSION: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 2
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
- CPF: 4
- CPF*EXPIRED MOTOR VEHICLE INSURANCE: 1
- CPF*FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3
- DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 2
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 3
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 5
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200: 1
- EVADING ARREST DET CAUSE SBI: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 2
- FAIL TO SOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION- ATTENDED PARKED VEHICLE: 1
- FTA: 3
- MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 2
- MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G: 1
- NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 3
- NO PROOF OF FINACIAL RESPOSIBILITY: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 2
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 5
- POSS MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 4
- RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- VOP: 1
May 9, 2022
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPF X 13
MISC CPF*EXPIRED MOTOR VEHICLE INSURANCE
MISC CPF*FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY
MISC FTA X1
MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA X2
May 8, 2022
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 FAIL TO SOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION- ATTENDED PARKED VEHICLE
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC FTA X1
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
41999999 ALCOHOL-MINOR IN POSSESSION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990248 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
57070020 *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
48010018 EVADING ARREST DET CAUSE SBI
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
May 7, 2022
FTA *CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LISCENSE INVALID
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINACIAL RESPOSIBILITY
MISC VOP X 2
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990009 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
