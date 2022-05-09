Over the past 72 hours, 46 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

*CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

*CPF* NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) ICON: 1

*GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

*J/N*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

*RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*RPR*VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE: 1

ALCOHOL-MINOR IN POSSESSION: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 2

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

CPF: 4

CPF*EXPIRED MOTOR VEHICLE INSURANCE: 1

CPF*FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3

DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 3

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 5

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200: 1

EVADING ARREST DET CAUSE SBI: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 2

FAIL TO SOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION- ATTENDED PARKED VEHICLE: 1

FTA: 3

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 2

MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G: 1

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 3

NO PROOF OF FINACIAL RESPOSIBILITY: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 2

PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 5

POSS MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 4

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

VOP: 1

May 9, 2022 WHITEHEAD, WALTER Booking #: 439372 Booking Date: 05-09-2022 – 5:08 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WHITEHEAD, WALTER Booking #: 439372 Booking Date: 05-09-2022 – 5:08 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $562.00
PLUMMER, AMANDA Booking #: 439371 Booking Date: 05-09-2022 – 2:45 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00
KING, NATHANIEL Booking #: 439370 Booking Date: 05-08-2022 – 11:29 pm Charges: 48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT Bond No Bond
MARTINEZ CALDERA, JOSE MANUEL Booking #: 439369 Booking Date: 05-08-2022 – 9:16 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond $1000.00
GREATHOUSE, HUNTER Booking #: 439368 Release Date: 05-08-2022 – 10:43 pm Booking Date: 05-08-2022 – 9:13 pm Charges: 54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY Bond $1074.00

VALENCIA, JAZMINE Booking #: 439367 Booking Date: 05-08-2022 – 8:04 pm Charges: 48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

MISC CPF X 13 Bond $500.00

LUERA MORENO, JOSE Booking #: 439366 Booking Date: 05-08-2022 – 7:44 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00
BAUGH, ZANE Booking #: 439365 Booking Date: 05-08-2022 – 4:53 pm Charges: MISC CPF X7

MISC CPF*EXPIRED MOTOR VEHICLE INSURANCE

MISC CPF*FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY

MISC FTA X1 Bond $1502.00

MISC CPF*EXPIRED MOTOR VEHICLE INSURANCE

MISC CPF*FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY

BOTELLO, KATHERINE Booking #: 439364 Release Date: 05-08-2022 – 6:28 pm Booking Date: 05-08-2022 – 4:36 pm Charges: 54990040 *RPR*VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE Bond No Bond
ESQUIVEL, CHRISELDA Booking #: 439363 Booking Date: 05-08-2022 – 8:58 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF X2

MISC FTA X2 Bond $1540.00

MISC CPF X2

HERNANDEZ, BRANDON Booking #: 439362 Release Date: 05-08-2022 – 2:13 pm Booking Date: 05-08-2022 – 7:24 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00
Ybarra, Adrian Booking #: 439361 Release Date: 05-08-2022 – 12:58 pm Booking Date: 05-08-2022 – 7:18 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00
May 8, 2022
BAZE, ROBERT Booking #: 439360 Booking Date: 05-08-2022 – 4:29 am Charges: 26990178 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE Bond $964.00

BRAVO, NORBERTO Booking #: 439359 Booking Date: 05-08-2022 – 4:16 am Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond No Bond
LIMON, SIARRAH Booking #: 439358 Booking Date: 05-08-2022 – 4:14 am Charges: MISC CPF X 3 Bond No Bond
OLGUIN, EFRAIN Booking #: 439357 Booking Date: 05-08-2022 – 3:56 am Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond $1000.00
LAWLER, REBECCA Booking #: 439356 Booking Date: 05-08-2022 – 3:46 am Charges: 54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200 Bond $3000.00
CALDWELL, JACOB Booking #: 439355 Booking Date: 05-08-2022 – 3:39 am Charges: 48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

54999999 FAIL TO SOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION- ATTENDED PARKED VEHICLE

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC FTA X1 Bond $3008.00

54999999 FAIL TO SOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION- ATTENDED PARKED VEHICLE

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

PITTS, ANDREW Booking #: 439354 Booking Date: 05-08-2022 – 3:16 am Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond $1000.00
ARREOLA, LOUIS Booking #: 439353 Booking Date: 05-08-2022 – 3:12 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $1662.00

CRUZ, JOSEPH Booking #: 439352 Booking Date: 05-08-2022 – 2:53 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

41999999 ALCOHOL-MINOR IN POSSESSION

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $2104.00

41999999 ALCOHOL-MINOR IN POSSESSION

REEVES, SONDRA Booking #: 439351 Booking Date: 05-08-2022 – 2:52 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00
GUTIERREZ, MAURO Booking #: 439350 Booking Date: 05-08-2022 – 2:15 am Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond $1000.00
FERGUSON, OLEN Booking #: 439349 Booking Date: 05-07-2022 – 7:41 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990248 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

57070020 *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $1000.00

35990248 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

MORALES, JUAN Booking #: 439348 Booking Date: 05-07-2022 – 6:52 pm Charges: 13150005 *J/N*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

48010018 EVADING ARREST DET CAUSE SBI

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE Bond $564.00

48010018 EVADING ARREST DET CAUSE SBI

VILLARREAL, REGINO Booking #: 439347 Booking Date: 05-07-2022 – 6:46 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00
MANRIQUEZ, MARK Booking #: 439346 Booking Date: 05-07-2022 – 3:53 pm Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond No Bond
MARTINEZ, LUIS Booking #: 439345 Booking Date: 05-07-2022 – 2:46 pm Charges: 35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond
MULLINS, GREGORY Booking #: 439344 Booking Date: 05-07-2022 – 2:19 pm Charges: 35990016 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond No Bond
GONZALES, MAYRA Booking #: 439343 Release Date: 05-07-2022 – 1:58 pm Booking Date: 05-07-2022 – 6:45 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00
PALAZUELOS, JESUS Booking #: 439342 Release Date: 05-07-2022 – 1:58 pm Booking Date: 05-07-2022 – 6:28 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00
May 7, 2022
GUERRERO, ELIZABETH Booking #: 439341 Booking Date: 05-07-2022 – 4:29 am Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond $1000.00
BORJAS, JOHN Booking #: 439340 Booking Date: 05-07-2022 – 3:06 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00
DURAN, GREG Booking #: 439339 Booking Date: 05-07-2022 – 2:48 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00
ARAMBULA, DESTINY Booking #: 439337 Booking Date: 05-07-2022 – 1:07 am Charges: DL1 *CPF* NO DRIVER'S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) ICON

FTA *CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond

FTA *CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON

LOPEZ, JOE Booking #: 439336 Booking Date: 05-07-2022 – 12:20 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond $1500.00
SAYLOR, BLAKE Booking #: 439335 Booking Date: 05-06-2022 – 11:13 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00
WHITT, JACOB Booking #: 439334 Booking Date: 05-06-2022 – 9:33 pm Charges: 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LISCENSE INVALID

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINACIAL RESPOSIBILITY

MISC VOP X 2 Bond $3680.00

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LISCENSE INVALID

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINACIAL RESPOSIBILITY

RIOJAS, GILTHZEELY Booking #: 439333 Booking Date: 05-06-2022 – 8:59 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond
SHARP, CASEY Booking #: 439332 Booking Date: 05-06-2022 – 8:03 pm Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond No Bond
WARD, MARSHALL Booking #: 439331 Booking Date: 05-06-2022 – 7:32 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond
KAYEMBE, JESSE Booking #: 439330 Booking Date: 05-06-2022 – 4:41 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $7000.00

MARTINEZ, NICHOLAS Booking #: 439329 Booking Date: 05-06-2022 – 4:00 pm Charges: 35620011 POSS MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990009 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond No Bond

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990009 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G

FARMER, ASHLEY Booking #: 439328 Booking Date: 05-06-2022 – 1:20 pm Charges: 54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond No Bond
JIO, MARIO Booking #: 439327 Booking Date: 05-06-2022 – 12:44 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond
NORMAN, JOHN Booking #: 439326 Booking Date: 05-06-2022 – 11:24 am Charges: 54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

