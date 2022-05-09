Over the past 72 hours, 46 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • *CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1
  • *CPF* NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) ICON: 1
  • *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • *J/N*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *RPR*VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
  • ALCOHOL-MINOR IN POSSESSION: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 2
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
  • CPF: 4
  • CPF*EXPIRED MOTOR VEHICLE INSURANCE: 1
  • CPF*FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3
  • DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 3
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 5
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
  • DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DET CAUSE SBI: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 2
  • FAIL TO SOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION- ATTENDED PARKED VEHICLE: 1
  • FTA: 3
  • MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 2
  • MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G: 1
  • NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 3
  • NO PROOF OF FINACIAL RESPOSIBILITY: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 2
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 5
  • POSS MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 4
  • RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
  • VOP: 1

May 9, 2022

WHITEHEAD, WALTER
Booking #:
439372
Booking Date:
05-09-2022 – 5:08 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$562.00
PLUMMER, AMANDA
Booking #:
439371
Booking Date:
05-09-2022 – 2:45 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
KING, NATHANIEL
Booking #:
439370
Booking Date:
05-08-2022 – 11:29 pm
Charges:
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
Bond
No Bond
MARTINEZ CALDERA, JOSE MANUEL
Booking #:
439369
Booking Date:
05-08-2022 – 9:16 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
Bond
$1000.00
GREATHOUSE, HUNTER
Booking #:
439368
Release Date:
05-08-2022 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-08-2022 – 9:13 pm
Charges:
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Bond
$1074.00
VALENCIA, JAZMINE
Booking #:
439367
Booking Date:
05-08-2022 – 8:04 pm
Charges:
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC CPF X 13
Bond
$500.00
LUERA MORENO, JOSE
Booking #:
439366
Booking Date:
05-08-2022 – 7:44 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
BAUGH, ZANE
Booking #:
439365
Booking Date:
05-08-2022 – 4:53 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X7
MISC CPF*EXPIRED MOTOR VEHICLE INSURANCE
MISC CPF*FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY
MISC FTA X1
Bond
$1502.00
BOTELLO, KATHERINE
Booking #:
439364
Release Date:
05-08-2022 – 6:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-08-2022 – 4:36 pm
Charges:
54990040 *RPR*VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE
Bond
No Bond
ESQUIVEL, CHRISELDA
Booking #:
439363
Booking Date:
05-08-2022 – 8:58 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA X2
Bond
$1540.00
HERNANDEZ, BRANDON
Booking #:
439362
Release Date:
05-08-2022 – 2:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-08-2022 – 7:24 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
Ybarra, Adrian
Booking #:
439361
Release Date:
05-08-2022 – 12:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-08-2022 – 7:18 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00

May 8, 2022

BAZE, ROBERT
Booking #:
439360
Booking Date:
05-08-2022 – 4:29 am
Charges:
26990178 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
Bond
$964.00
BRAVO, NORBERTO
Booking #:
439359
Booking Date:
05-08-2022 – 4:16 am
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Bond
No Bond
LIMON, SIARRAH
Booking #:
439358
Booking Date:
05-08-2022 – 4:14 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 3
Bond
No Bond
OLGUIN, EFRAIN
Booking #:
439357
Booking Date:
05-08-2022 – 3:56 am
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
Bond
$1000.00
LAWLER, REBECCA
Booking #:
439356
Booking Date:
05-08-2022 – 3:46 am
Charges:
54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200
Bond
$3000.00
CALDWELL, JACOB
Booking #:
439355
Booking Date:
05-08-2022 – 3:39 am
Charges:
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
54999999 FAIL TO SOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION- ATTENDED PARKED VEHICLE
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC FTA X1
Bond
$3008.00
PITTS, ANDREW
Booking #:
439354
Booking Date:
05-08-2022 – 3:16 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
Bond
$1000.00
ARREOLA, LOUIS
Booking #:
439353
Booking Date:
05-08-2022 – 3:12 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$1662.00
CRUZ, JOSEPH
Booking #:
439352
Booking Date:
05-08-2022 – 2:53 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 ALCOHOL-MINOR IN POSSESSION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$2104.00
REEVES, SONDRA
Booking #:
439351
Booking Date:
05-08-2022 – 2:52 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
GUTIERREZ, MAURO
Booking #:
439350
Booking Date:
05-08-2022 – 2:15 am
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
Bond
$1000.00
FERGUSON, OLEN
Booking #:
439349
Booking Date:
05-07-2022 – 7:41 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990248 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
57070020 *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$1000.00
MORALES, JUAN
Booking #:
439348
Booking Date:
05-07-2022 – 6:52 pm
Charges:
13150005 *J/N*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
48010018 EVADING ARREST DET CAUSE SBI
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
Bond
$564.00
VILLARREAL, REGINO
Booking #:
439347
Booking Date:
05-07-2022 – 6:46 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
MANRIQUEZ, MARK
Booking #:
439346
Booking Date:
05-07-2022 – 3:53 pm
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond
No Bond
MARTINEZ, LUIS
Booking #:
439345
Booking Date:
05-07-2022 – 2:46 pm
Charges:
35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond
MULLINS, GREGORY
Booking #:
439344
Booking Date:
05-07-2022 – 2:19 pm
Charges:
35990016 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Bond
No Bond
GONZALES, MAYRA
Booking #:
439343
Release Date:
05-07-2022 – 1:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-07-2022 – 6:45 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
PALAZUELOS, JESUS
Booking #:
439342
Release Date:
05-07-2022 – 1:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-07-2022 – 6:28 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00

May 7, 2022

GUERRERO, ELIZABETH
Booking #:
439341
Booking Date:
05-07-2022 – 4:29 am
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
Bond
$1000.00
BORJAS, JOHN
Booking #:
439340
Booking Date:
05-07-2022 – 3:06 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
DURAN, GREG
Booking #:
439339
Booking Date:
05-07-2022 – 2:48 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
ARAMBULA, DESTINY
Booking #:
439337
Booking Date:
05-07-2022 – 1:07 am
Charges:
DL1 *CPF* NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) ICON
FTA *CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
LOPEZ, JOE
Booking #:
439336
Booking Date:
05-07-2022 – 12:20 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond
$1500.00
SAYLOR, BLAKE
Booking #:
439335
Booking Date:
05-06-2022 – 11:13 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
WHITT, JACOB
Booking #:
439334
Booking Date:
05-06-2022 – 9:33 pm
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LISCENSE INVALID
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINACIAL RESPOSIBILITY
MISC VOP X 2
Bond
$3680.00
RIOJAS, GILTHZEELY
Booking #:
439333
Booking Date:
05-06-2022 – 8:59 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
SHARP, CASEY
Booking #:
439332
Booking Date:
05-06-2022 – 8:03 pm
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond
No Bond
WARD, MARSHALL
Booking #:
439331
Booking Date:
05-06-2022 – 7:32 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
KAYEMBE, JESSE
Booking #:
439330
Booking Date:
05-06-2022 – 4:41 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$7000.00
MARTINEZ, NICHOLAS
Booking #:
439329
Booking Date:
05-06-2022 – 4:00 pm
Charges:
35620011 POSS MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990009 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
Bond
No Bond
FARMER, ASHLEY
Booking #:
439328
Booking Date:
05-06-2022 – 1:20 pm
Charges:
54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond
No Bond
JIO, MARIO
Booking #:
439327
Booking Date:
05-06-2022 – 12:44 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
NORMAN, JOHN
Booking #:
439326
Booking Date:
05-06-2022 – 11:24 am
Charges:
54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
Bond
No Bond

