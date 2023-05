From 7 a.m. on Friday, May 5, to 7 a.m. Monday, May 8, 2023, 40 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 4

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 4

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 4

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ: 2

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD: 1

INDECENT EXPOSURE: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DWLI X1: 1

MISC FTA X2: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

BICYCLE- NO REFLECTOR: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT- FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

BICYCLE- NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS: 1

BICYCLE- NO/DEFECTIVE REFLECTOR: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT: 1

MISC CPF X3: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

LAKE-ANIMAL IN PROHIBITED AREA: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

*COMM* SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY: 1

ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE: 1

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON: 1

MISC CPF X 2: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1

WRONG COLOR LIGHTS ON REAR: 1

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC CPF X1: 1

MISC FTA X4: 1

MISC VPTA X1: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

Quest Williams SO Number: 106483 Booking Number: 445045 Booking Date: 05-08-2023 5:32 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Jennifer Thompson SO Number: 106482 Booking Number: 445044 Booking Date: 05-08-2023 2:48 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Jennifer Zapata SO Number: 106481 Booking Number: 445043 Booking Date: 05-08-2023 12:27 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Jimmy Leal SO Number: 106480 Booking Number: 445042 Booking Date: 05-08-2023 12:27 am Charges: TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD Bond: No Bond Matthew Bullard SO Number: 98281 Booking Number: 445041 Booking Date: 05-07-2023 11:53 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Isaiah Gonzales SO Number: 103271 Booking Number: 445040 Booking Date: 05-07-2023 8:13 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G Bond: $1000.00 Stephen Ranieri SO Number: 106479 Booking Number: 445039 Booking Date: 05-07-2023 8:08 pm Charges: INDECENT EXPOSURE Bond: $500.00 Christopher Gonzales SO Number: 64881 Booking Number: 445038 Booking Date: 05-07-2023 8:07 pm Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Roberto Rodriguez SO Number: 106478 Booking Number: 445037 Booking Date: 05-07-2023 6:25 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Misty Andrade SO Number: 83357 Booking Number: 445036 Booking Date: 05-07-2023 3:31 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION DWLI X1 MISC FTA X2 Bond: $2828.00 Andrea Sillas SO Number: 106477 Booking Number: 445035 Booking Date: 05-07-2023 7:56 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Salvador Caballero SO Number: 41806 Booking Number: 445034 Booking Date: 05-07-2023 6:05 am Charges: EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION Bond: No Bond Yesica Perez SO Number: 106476 Booking Number: 445033 Booking Date: 05-07-2023 3:15 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Valentino Morales SO Number: 69921 Booking Number: 445031 Booking Date: 05-07-2023 1:06 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ BICYCLE- NO REFLECTOR Bond: $1384.00 Tiffany Bledsoe SO Number: 98309 Booking Number: 445030 Booking Date: 05-07-2023 12:58 am Charges: ASSAULT BY CONTACT- FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $512.00 Gaston Dehoyos SO Number: 79128 Booking Number: 445029 Booking Date: 05-06-2023 11:56 pm Charges: BICYCLE- NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS BICYCLE- NO/DEFECTIVE REFLECTOR Bond: $768.00 Steven Brown SO Number: 67418 Booking Number: 445028 Booking Date: 05-06-2023 11:49 pm Charges: INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC CPF X3 MISC FTA X1 Bond: $27188.00 Clarissa Rodriguez SO Number: 106474 Booking Number: 445027 Booking Date: 05-06-2023 10:34 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: $20000.00 Gabriel Reel SO Number: 91370 Booking Number: 445026 Booking Date: 05-06-2023 10:24 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $2500.00 Angalyn Eivens SO Number: 104817 Booking Number: 445025 Booking Date: 05-06-2023 9:29 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $1000.00 Kristoffer Williams SO Number: 106473 Booking Number: 445024 Booking Date: 05-06-2023 5:05 pm Charges: LAKE-ANIMAL IN PROHIBITED AREA Bond: $312.00 Eric Ramirez SO Number: 99345 Booking Number: 445023 Booking Date: 05-06-2023 4:08 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Jessica Adams SO Number: 106472 Booking Number: 445022 Booking Date: 05-06-2023 3:34 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Jeremiah Mediano SO Number: 54723 Booking Number: 445021 Booking Date: 05-06-2023 2:58 pm Charges: *COMM* SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY Bond: No Bond Michael Scarbrough SO Number: 43265 Booking Number: 445020 Booking Date: 05-06-2023 10:04 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Ariel Villazana SO Number: 106471 Booking Number: 445019 Booking Date: 05-06-2023 8:41 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR Bond: $16000.00 Richard Ybarra SO Number: 52920 Booking Number: 445015 Booking Date: 05-06-2023 2:28 am Charges: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: $30500.00 Blanca Medrano-martinez SO Number: 106467 Booking Number: 445013 Booking Date: 05-06-2023 12:04 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $2500.00 John Valdez SO Number: 50599 Booking Number: 445012 Booking Date: 05-05-2023 11:28 pm Charges: 32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON MISC CPF X 2 Bond: $550.00 Jackie Hill SO Number: 61095 Booking Number: 445011 Booking Date: 05-05-2023 10:48 pm Charges: *RPR* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 Bond: No Bond Gabriel Ramirez SO Number: 98787 Booking Number: 445010 Booking Date: 05-05-2023 9:39 pm Charges: THEFT CLASS C POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $25944.00 Christopher Deanda SO Number: 86880 Booking Number: 445009 Booking Date: 05-05-2023 8:13 pm Charges: INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ Bond: $25000.00 Lonnie Bengham SO Number: 106466 Booking Number: 445008 Booking Date: 05-05-2023 8:13 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $2500.00 Beverly Castaneda SO Number: 78421 Booking Number: 445007 Booking Date: 05-05-2023 7:40 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G NO DRIVER LICENSE WRONG COLOR LIGHTS ON REAR POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC CPF X1 MISC FTA X4 MISC VPTA X1 Bond: $75202.60 Serena Miles SO Number: 102584 Booking Number: 445005 Booking Date: 05-05-2023 6:54 pm Charges: *GJI* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: No Bond Bruce Potts SO Number: 58720 Booking Number: 445004 Booking Date: 05-05-2023 6:14 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: No Bond Noah White SO Number: 92643 Booking Number: 445003 Booking Date: 05-05-2023 5:39 pm Charges: *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Joe ray Vasquez SO Number: 101442 Booking Number: 445002 Booking Date: 05-05-2023 5:35 pm Charges: *MTR* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond: No Bond Christina Gonzales SO Number: 105835 Booking Number: 445001 Booking Date: 05-05-2023 5:34 pm Charges: *RPR*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Noah Carson SO Number: 104279 Booking Number: 444997 Booking Date: 05-05-2023 12:42 pm Charges: UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: $1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597