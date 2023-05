SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, to 7 a.m. Sunday, May 7, 2023, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

BICYCLE- NO REFLECTOR: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT- FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

BICYCLE- NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS: 1

BICYCLE- NO/DEFECTIVE REFLECTOR: 1

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC CPF X3: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

LAKE-ANIMAL IN PROHIBITED AREA: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

*COMM* SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE: 1

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

Salvador Caballero SO Number: 41806 Booking Number: 445034 Booking Date: 05-07-2023 6:05 am Charges: EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION Bond: No Bond Yesica Perez SO Number: 106476 Booking Number: 445033 Booking Date: 05-07-2023 3:15 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Valentino Morales SO Number: 69921 Booking Number: 445031 Booking Date: 05-07-2023 1:06 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ BICYCLE- NO REFLECTOR Bond: $1384.00 Tiffany Bledsoe SO Number: 98309 Booking Number: 445030 Booking Date: 05-07-2023 12:58 am Charges: ASSAULT BY CONTACT- FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $512.00 Gaston Dehoyos SO Number: 79128 Booking Number: 445029 Booking Date: 05-06-2023 11:56 pm Charges: BICYCLE- NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS BICYCLE- NO/DEFECTIVE REFLECTOR Bond: $768.00 Steven Brown SO Number: 67418 Booking Number: 445028 Booking Date: 05-06-2023 11:49 pm Charges: INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC CPF X3 MISC FTA X1 Bond: $27188.00 Clarissa Rodriguez SO Number: 106474 Booking Number: 445027 Booking Date: 05-06-2023 10:34 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: $20000.00 Gabriel Reel SO Number: 91370 Booking Number: 445026 Booking Date: 05-06-2023 10:24 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $2500.00 Angalyn Eivens SO Number: 104817 Booking Number: 445025 Booking Date: 05-06-2023 9:29 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $1000.00 Kristoffer Williams SO Number: 106473 Booking Number: 445024 Booking Date: 05-06-2023 5:05 pm Charges: LAKE-ANIMAL IN PROHIBITED AREA Bond: $312.00 Eric Ramirez SO Number: 99345 Booking Number: 445023 Booking Date: 05-06-2023 4:08 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Jessica Adams SO Number: 106472 Booking Number: 445022 Booking Date: 05-06-2023 3:34 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Jeremiah Mediano SO Number: 54723 Booking Number: 445021 Booking Date: 05-06-2023 2:58 pm Charges: *COMM* SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY Bond: No Bond Michael Scarbrough SO Number: 43265 Booking Number: 445020 Booking Date: 05-06-2023 10:04 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Ariel Villazana SO Number: 106471 Booking Number: 445019 Booking Date: 05-06-2023 8:41 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR Bond: $16000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

