Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

*CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

*CPF* NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) ICON: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3

DRIVING WHILE LISCENSE INVALID: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G: 1

NO PROOF OF FINACIAL RESPOSIBILITY: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

POSS MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

VOP: 1

GUERRERO, ELIZABETH Booking #: 439341 Booking Date: 05-07-2022 – 4:29 am Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond $1000.00 BORJAS, JOHN Booking #: 439340 Booking Date: 05-07-2022 – 3:06 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 DURAN, GREG Booking #: 439339 Booking Date: 05-07-2022 – 2:48 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 ARAMBULA, DESTINY Booking #: 439337 Booking Date: 05-07-2022 – 1:07 am Charges: DL1 *CPF* NO DRIVER'S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) ICON

FTA *CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond

FTA *CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON

LOPEZ, JOE Booking #: 439336 Booking Date: 05-07-2022 – 12:20 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond $1500.00 SAYLOR, BLAKE Booking #: 439335 Booking Date: 05-06-2022 – 11:13 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 WHITT, JACOB Booking #: 439334 Booking Date: 05-06-2022 – 9:33 pm Charges: 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LISCENSE INVALID

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINACIAL RESPOSIBILITY

MISC VOP X 2 Bond $3680.00

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LISCENSE INVALID

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINACIAL RESPOSIBILITY

RIOJAS, GILTHZEELY Booking #: 439333 Booking Date: 05-06-2022 – 8:59 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond SHARP, CASEY Booking #: 439332 Booking Date: 05-06-2022 – 8:03 pm Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond No Bond WARD, MARSHALL Booking #: 439331 Booking Date: 05-06-2022 – 7:32 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond KAYEMBE, JESSE Booking #: 439330 Booking Date: 05-06-2022 – 4:41 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $7000.00

MARTINEZ, NICHOLAS Booking #: 439329 Booking Date: 05-06-2022 – 4:00 pm Charges: 35620011 POSS MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990009 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond No Bond

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990009 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G

FARMER, ASHLEY Booking #: 439328 Booking Date: 05-06-2022 – 1:20 pm Charges: 54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond No Bond JIO, MARIO Booking #: 439327 Booking Date: 05-06-2022 – 12:44 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond NORMAN, JOHN Booking #: 439326 Booking Date: 05-06-2022 – 11:24 am Charges: 54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

