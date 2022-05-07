Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • *CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1
  • *CPF* NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) ICON: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3
  • DRIVING WHILE LISCENSE INVALID: 1
  • MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINACIAL RESPOSIBILITY: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
  • POSS MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
  • VOP: 1
GUERRERO, ELIZABETH
Booking #:
439341
Booking Date:
05-07-2022 – 4:29 am
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
Bond
$1000.00
BORJAS, JOHN
Booking #:
439340
Booking Date:
05-07-2022 – 3:06 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
DURAN, GREG
Booking #:
439339
Booking Date:
05-07-2022 – 2:48 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
ARAMBULA, DESTINY
Booking #:
439337
Booking Date:
05-07-2022 – 1:07 am
Charges:
DL1 *CPF* NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) ICON
FTA *CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
LOPEZ, JOE
Booking #:
439336
Booking Date:
05-07-2022 – 12:20 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond
$1500.00
SAYLOR, BLAKE
Booking #:
439335
Booking Date:
05-06-2022 – 11:13 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
WHITT, JACOB
Booking #:
439334
Booking Date:
05-06-2022 – 9:33 pm
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LISCENSE INVALID
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINACIAL RESPOSIBILITY
MISC VOP X 2
Bond
$3680.00
RIOJAS, GILTHZEELY
Booking #:
439333
Booking Date:
05-06-2022 – 8:59 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
SHARP, CASEY
Booking #:
439332
Booking Date:
05-06-2022 – 8:03 pm
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond
No Bond
WARD, MARSHALL
Booking #:
439331
Booking Date:
05-06-2022 – 7:32 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
KAYEMBE, JESSE
Booking #:
439330
Booking Date:
05-06-2022 – 4:41 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$7000.00
MARTINEZ, NICHOLAS
Booking #:
439329
Booking Date:
05-06-2022 – 4:00 pm
Charges:
35620011 POSS MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990009 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
Bond
No Bond
FARMER, ASHLEY
Booking #:
439328
Booking Date:
05-06-2022 – 1:20 pm
Charges:
54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond
No Bond
JIO, MARIO
Booking #:
439327
Booking Date:
05-06-2022 – 12:44 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
NORMAN, JOHN
Booking #:
439326
Booking Date:
05-06-2022 – 11:24 am
Charges:
54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
Bond
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597