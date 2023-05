SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Friday, May 5, to 7 a.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, 26 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 4

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON: 1

MISC CPF X 2: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1

WRONG COLOR LIGHTS ON REAR: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC CPF X1: 1

MISC FTA X4: 1

MISC VPTA X1: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE: 1

*COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

MISC BENCH WARRANT: 1

THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200: 1

Erika Antu SO Number: 83597 Booking Number: 445018 Booking Date: 05-06-2023 5:24 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Larry Magana SO Number: 106470 Booking Number: 445017 Booking Date: 05-06-2023 4:02 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Walter Kelly SO Number: 106469 Booking Number: 445016 Booking Date: 05-06-2023 3:04 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Richard Ybarra SO Number: 52920 Booking Number: 445015 Booking Date: 05-06-2023 2:28 am Charges: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: $30500.00 Donaven Arellano SO Number: 106468 Booking Number: 445014 Booking Date: 05-06-2023 12:33 am Charges: RECKLESS DRIVING Bond: $500.00 Blanca Medrano-martinez SO Number: 106467 Booking Number: 445013 Booking Date: 05-06-2023 12:04 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $2500.00 John Valdez SO Number: 50599 Booking Number: 445012 Booking Date: 05-05-2023 11:28 pm Charges: 32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON MISC CPF X 2 Bond: $550.00 Jackie Hill SO Number: 61095 Booking Number: 445011 Booking Date: 05-05-2023 10:48 pm Charges: *RPR* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 Bond: No Bond Gabriel Ramirez SO Number: 98787 Booking Number: 445010 Booking Date: 05-05-2023 9:39 pm Charges: THEFT CLASS C POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $25944.00 Christopher Deanda SO Number: 86880 Booking Number: 445009 Booking Date: 05-05-2023 8:13 pm Charges: INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ Bond: $25000.00 Lonnie Bengham SO Number: 106466 Booking Number: 445008 Booking Date: 05-05-2023 8:13 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $2500.00 Beverly Castaneda SO Number: 78421 Booking Number: 445007 Booking Date: 05-05-2023 7:40 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G NO DRIVER LICENSE WRONG COLOR LIGHTS ON REAR POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC CPF X1 MISC FTA X4 MISC VPTA X1 Bond: $75202.60 David Torres SO Number: 72946 Booking Number: 445006 Booking Date: 05-05-2023 7:06 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond Serena Miles SO Number: 102584 Booking Number: 445005 Booking Date: 05-05-2023 6:54 pm Charges: *GJI* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: No Bond Bruce Potts SO Number: 58720 Booking Number: 445004 Booking Date: 05-05-2023 6:14 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: No Bond Noah White SO Number: 92643 Booking Number: 445003 Booking Date: 05-05-2023 5:39 pm Charges: *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Joe ray Vasquez SO Number: 101442 Booking Number: 445002 Booking Date: 05-05-2023 5:35 pm Charges: *MTR* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond: No Bond Christina Gonzales SO Number: 105835 Booking Number: 445001 Booking Date: 05-05-2023 5:34 pm Charges: *RPR*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Joshua Bogue SO Number: 98452 Booking Number: 445000 Booking Date: 05-05-2023 2:40 pm Charges: FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE Bond: $500.00 Jose Aguilar SO Number: 104732 Booking Number: 444999 Booking Date: 05-05-2023 2:35 pm Charges: *COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G *COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Kenneth Harvey SO Number: 17946 Booking Number: 444998 Booking Date: 05-05-2023 1:48 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Noah Carson SO Number: 104279 Booking Number: 444997 Booking Date: 05-05-2023 12:42 pm Charges: UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: $1000.00 Saray Tarango SO Number: 98234 Booking Number: 444996 Booking Date: 05-05-2023 12:32 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: No Bond Ashley Sanders SO Number: 99801 Booking Number: 444995 Booking Date: 05-05-2023 11:31 am Charges: THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K Bond: $30000.00 Bryan Conner SO Number: 98676 Booking Number: 444994 Booking Date: 05-05-2023 9:49 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $26000.00 Anthony Padilla SO Number: 86838 Booking Number: 444993 Booking Date: 05-05-2023 9:04 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200 Bond: $1500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

