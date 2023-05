From 7 a.m. on Thursday, May 4, to 7 a.m. Friday, May 5, 2023, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Elizabeth Luna SO Number: 106464 Booking Number: 444991 Booking Date: 05-05-2023 4:41 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Travis Goetz SO Number: 54231 Booking Number: 444990 Booking Date: 05-05-2023 3:22 am Charges: *RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Jose Valdez SO Number: 69171 Booking Number: 444989 Booking Date: 05-05-2023 3:12 am Charges: DRIVING WITH LICENSE INVALID FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY NO SEATBELT CONTEMPT OF COURT Bond: $1990.00 Lila Cadena SO Number: 94014 Booking Number: 444988 Booking Date: 05-05-2023 2:33 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Cristian Alvarez SO Number: 98359 Booking Number: 444987 Booking Date: 05-05-2023 2:32 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $1500.00 Makenna Walker SO Number: 106463 Booking Number: 444986 Booking Date: 05-05-2023 12:34 am Charges: RACING ON HIGHWAY Bond: $500.00 Caleb Marshall SO Number: 106462 Booking Number: 444985 Booking Date: 05-05-2023 12:26 am Charges: RACING ON HIGHWAY Bond: $500.00 Orlando Baho SO Number: 106461 Booking Number: 444984 Booking Date: 05-04-2023 11:46 pm Charges: NO DRIVERS LICENSE SPEEDING- 10% OR OVER 77MPH IN A 65 MPH ZONE MISC VPTA X 2 Bond: $2292.00 Albert Zapata SO Number: 28797 Booking Number: 444983 Booking Date: 05-04-2023 11:01 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 4 Bond: No Bond James Crowley SO Number: 92835 Booking Number: 444982 Booking Date: 05-04-2023 8:37 pm Charges: CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY Bond: No Bond Jose Vasquez SO Number: 105892 Booking Number: 444981 Booking Date: 05-04-2023 8:01 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond: No Bond Chad Moseley SO Number: 106460 Booking Number: 444980 Booking Date: 05-04-2023 7:50 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Derrick Morris SO Number: 105464 Booking Number: 444979 Booking Date: 05-04-2023 6:56 pm Charges: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1000.00 Levi Zobel SO Number: 85439 Booking Number: 444978 Booking Date: 05-04-2023 6:23 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Roy Orosco SO Number: 61290 Booking Number: 444977 Booking Date: 05-04-2023 5:30 pm Charges: *MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC Bond: $264.00 Teauna Blash SO Number: 103753 Booking Number: 444976 Booking Date: 05-04-2023 4:23 pm Charges: *GOB* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON *GOB* ASSAULT EMS PERSONNEL PROV SERV Bond: No Bond Hugo Vasquez SO Number: 104293 Booking Number: 444975 Booking Date: 05-04-2023 3:34 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION MISC FTA X2 Bond: $1566.00 Thomas Moore SO Number: 69295 Booking Number: 444974 Booking Date: 05-04-2023 3:34 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $7500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

