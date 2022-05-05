Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Fabien Mejia, 21, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on May 4, 2022, and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mejia is currently in custody at the Detention Center with a recommended bond of $100,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

*GJI* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

*GJI*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

*GOB*DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

*JN*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

*MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

*RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*RPR*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1

*VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

*VOP* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 2

CPF: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DUTY ON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE: 1

DWLI: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY- PRIVATE PROPERTY: 1

FAILED TO STOP AND LEAVE INFO-FIXED OBJECT: 1

FTA: 2

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1

NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

GALVAN, ABEL Booking #: 439306 Booking Date: 05-05-2022 – 3:50 am Charges: 24110003 *GJI* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond $1000.00 24110003 *GJI* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G VALERIO, BENJAMIN Booking #: 439305 Booking Date: 05-05-2022 – 1:12 am Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

54999999 DWLI

54999999 FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY- PRIVATE PROPERTY

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL REPONSIBILITY Bond $2504.00 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES54999999 DWLI54999999 FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY- PRIVATE PROPERTY54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL REPONSIBILITY HERNANDEZ, SIMON Booking #: 439304 Booking Date: 05-05-2022 – 12:37 am Charges: 26990178 *GOB*DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION Bond No Bond SANCHEZ, ANGELO Booking #: 439303 Booking Date: 05-05-2022 – 12:03 am Charges: 54040010 *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond $12000.00 BAILEY, DARRYLL Booking #: 439302 Booking Date: 05-04-2022 – 11:52 pm Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

54999999 FAILED TO STOP AND LEAVE INFO-FIXED OBJECT Bond $2168.00 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND54999999 FAILED TO STOP AND LEAVE INFO-FIXED OBJECT VILLARREAL, REGINO Booking #: 439301 Booking Date: 05-04-2022 – 9:36 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X2

MISC FTA X1 Bond $1164.00 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPF X2MISC FTA X1 MHOON, KAREN Booking #: 439300 Release Date: 05-04-2022 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 05-04-2022 – 8:57 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond $500.00 GUZMAN, DONAVAN Booking #: 439299 Booking Date: 05-04-2022 – 8:51 pm Charges: 13150005 *JN*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond $1000.00 13150005 *JN*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION CHAPA, ERIC Booking #: 439298 Booking Date: 05-04-2022 – 8:36 pm Charges: 13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond No Bond FLORES, DANIEL Booking #: 439297 Booking Date: 05-04-2022 – 8:34 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond No Bond LACY, WILLIE Booking #: 439296 Release Date: 05-04-2022 – 10:43 pm Booking Date: 05-04-2022 – 7:38 pm Charges: 73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES Bond $500.00 RINEHART, CODY Booking #: 439295 Booking Date: 05-04-2022 – 6:26 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $1104.00 REYNOLDS, IESHA Booking #: 439294 Booking Date: 05-04-2022 – 4:51 pm Charges: 35990247 *VOP* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond No Bond HERNANDEZ, GILBERT Booking #: 439293 Release Date: 05-04-2022 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 05-04-2022 – 4:43 pm Charges: 23990193 *RPR*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 Bond No Bond SCRIBNER, JONATHAN Booking #: 439292 Release Date: 05-04-2022 – 4:13 pm Booking Date: 05-04-2022 – 2:45 pm Charges: 35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond REYNA, HECTOR Booking #: 439291 Release Date: 05-04-2022 – 3:43 pm Booking Date: 05-04-2022 – 1:32 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1 Bond No Bond REEL, ISREAL Booking #: 439290 Booking Date: 05-04-2022 – 12:19 pm Charges: 22990002 *MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

23990196 *GJI*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond No Bond 22990002 *MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)23990196 *GJI*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Holleman, Brayden Booking #: 439289 Booking Date: 05-04-2022 – 10:56 am Charges: 54990067 *COMM*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond No Bond WALKER, KIMBERLY Booking #: 439288 Release Date: 05-04-2022 – 11:43 am Booking Date: 05-04-2022 – 10:37 am Charges: 54990007 DUTY ON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE Bond No Bond RODRIGUEZ, ERIKA Booking #: 439287 Release Date: 05-04-2022 – 11:43 am Booking Date: 05-04-2022 – 9:49 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 Mejia, Fabian Booking #: 439286 Booking Date: 05-04-2022 – 8:55 am Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond No Bond ARGUELLO, ETHAN Booking #: 439285 Booking Date: 05-04-2022 – 6:15 am Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X1

MISC FTA X3 Bond $28562.20 23999999 THEFT CLASS C35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPF X1MISC FTA X3

