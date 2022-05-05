Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Fabien Mejia, 21, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on May 4, 2022, and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Mejia is currently in custody at the Detention Center with a recommended bond of $100,000.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- *GJI* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- *GJI*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- *GOB*DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- *JN*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- *MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
- *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *RPR*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1
- *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- *VOP* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 2
- CPF: 2
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- DUTY ON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE: 1
- DWLI: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY- PRIVATE PROPERTY: 1
- FAILED TO STOP AND LEAVE INFO-FIXED OBJECT: 1
- FTA: 2
- INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
- INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1
- NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- THEFT CLASS C: 1
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
54999999 DWLI
54999999 FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY- PRIVATE PROPERTY
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL REPONSIBILITY
54999999 FAILED TO STOP AND LEAVE INFO-FIXED OBJECT
MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA X1
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
23990196 *GJI*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X3
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597