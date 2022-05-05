Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Fabien Mejia, 21, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on May 4, 2022, and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Mejia is currently in custody at the Detention Center with a recommended bond of $100,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • *GJI* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • *GJI*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • *GOB*DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • *JN*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • *MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
  • *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *RPR*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1
  • *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • *VOP* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 2
  • CPF: 2
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • DUTY ON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE: 1
  • DWLI: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY- PRIVATE PROPERTY: 1
  • FAILED TO STOP AND LEAVE INFO-FIXED OBJECT: 1
  • FTA: 2
  • INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
  • INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1
  • NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • THEFT CLASS C: 1
GALVAN, ABEL
Booking #:
439306
Booking Date:
05-05-2022 – 3:50 am
Charges:
24110003 *GJI* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
$1000.00
VALERIO, BENJAMIN
Booking #:
439305
Booking Date:
05-05-2022 – 1:12 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 DWLI
54999999 FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY- PRIVATE PROPERTY
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL REPONSIBILITY
Bond
$2504.00
HERNANDEZ, SIMON
Booking #:
439304
Booking Date:
05-05-2022 – 12:37 am
Charges:
26990178 *GOB*DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION
Bond
No Bond
SANCHEZ, ANGELO
Booking #:
439303
Booking Date:
05-05-2022 – 12:03 am
Charges:
54040010 *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond
$12000.00
BAILEY, DARRYLL
Booking #:
439302
Booking Date:
05-04-2022 – 11:52 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
54999999 FAILED TO STOP AND LEAVE INFO-FIXED OBJECT
Bond
$2168.00
VILLARREAL, REGINO
Booking #:
439301
Booking Date:
05-04-2022 – 9:36 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA X1
Bond
$1164.00
MHOON, KAREN
Booking #:
439300
Release Date:
05-04-2022 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-04-2022 – 8:57 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
Bond
$500.00
GUZMAN, DONAVAN
Booking #:
439299
Booking Date:
05-04-2022 – 8:51 pm
Charges:
13150005 *JN*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
Bond
$1000.00
CHAPA, ERIC
Booking #:
439298
Booking Date:
05-04-2022 – 8:36 pm
Charges:
13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
Bond
No Bond
FLORES, DANIEL
Booking #:
439297
Booking Date:
05-04-2022 – 8:34 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
Bond
No Bond
LACY, WILLIE
Booking #:
439296
Release Date:
05-04-2022 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-04-2022 – 7:38 pm
Charges:
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
Bond
$500.00
RINEHART, CODY
Booking #:
439295
Booking Date:
05-04-2022 – 6:26 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$1104.00
REYNOLDS, IESHA
Booking #:
439294
Booking Date:
05-04-2022 – 4:51 pm
Charges:
35990247 *VOP* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, GILBERT
Booking #:
439293
Release Date:
05-04-2022 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-04-2022 – 4:43 pm
Charges:
23990193 *RPR*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
Bond
No Bond
SCRIBNER, JONATHAN
Booking #:
439292
Release Date:
05-04-2022 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-04-2022 – 2:45 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond
REYNA, HECTOR
Booking #:
439291
Release Date:
05-04-2022 – 3:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-04-2022 – 1:32 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
Bond
No Bond
REEL, ISREAL
Booking #:
439290
Booking Date:
05-04-2022 – 12:19 pm
Charges:
22990002 *MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
23990196 *GJI*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Bond
No Bond
Holleman, Brayden
Booking #:
439289
Booking Date:
05-04-2022 – 10:56 am
Charges:
54990067 *COMM*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond
No Bond
WALKER, KIMBERLY
Booking #:
439288
Release Date:
05-04-2022 – 11:43 am
Booking Date:
05-04-2022 – 10:37 am
Charges:
54990007 DUTY ON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE
Bond
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, ERIKA
Booking #:
439287
Release Date:
05-04-2022 – 11:43 am
Booking Date:
05-04-2022 – 9:49 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
Mejia, Fabian
Booking #:
439286
Booking Date:
05-04-2022 – 8:55 am
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
Bond
No Bond
ARGUELLO, ETHAN
Booking #:
439285
Booking Date:
05-04-2022 – 6:15 am
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X3
Bond
$28562.20

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
