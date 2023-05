From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, to 7 a.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: 2

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC CPF X 2: 1

WALKING ON ROAD – WHERE SIDE WALK PROVIDED: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

(GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

(GO OFF BOND) FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

(GO OFF BOND) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

EXHIBITION OF ACC – STOPPED POSITION: 1

ROBBERY: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

MISC FTA X 4: 1

TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) PUBLISH/THREAT TO PUBLISH INTIMATE VISUAL MATR: 1

DC- ABUSIVE LANGUAGE: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

(GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

Rosendo Rodriguez SO Number: 89297 Booking Number: 444973 Booking Date: 05-04-2023 4:15 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G EVADING ARREST DETENTION POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1162.00 Stephanie Costilla SO Number: 56534 Booking Number: 444972 Booking Date: 05-04-2023 1:52 am Charges: MISC CPF X 2 Bond: No Bond Charlene Elliott SO Number: 37628 Booking Number: 444971 Booking Date: 05-04-2023 1:39 am Charges: DISORDERLY CONDUCT Bond: $462.00 Chester Sanders SO Number: 27124 Booking Number: 444970 Booking Date: 05-04-2023 1:28 am Charges: DISORDERLY CONDUCT Bond: $462.00 Sonny Carrillo SO Number: 45660 Booking Number: 444969 Booking Date: 05-03-2023 10:56 pm Charges: WALKING ON ROAD – WHERE SIDE WALK PROVIDED Bond: $264.00 Devin Bowman SO Number: 66648 Booking Number: 444968 Booking Date: 05-03-2023 10:41 pm Charges: *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G *GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: No Bond Ilanzo Counts SO Number: 87629 Booking Number: 444967 Booking Date: 05-03-2023 10:32 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond: No Bond Robert Armstrong SO Number: 101224 Booking Number: 444966 Booking Date: 05-03-2023 10:25 pm Charges: *GOB*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 *RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 *RPR*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV *RPR*EVADING ARREST DETENTION EVADING ARREST DETENTION *GOB*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Pedro Hernandez SO Number: 57579 Booking Number: 444965 Booking Date: 05-03-2023 10:10 pm Charges: EXHIBITION OF ACC – STOPPED POSITION Bond: $314.00 Tristian Prather SO Number: 92663 Booking Number: 444964 Booking Date: 05-03-2023 8:11 pm Charges: ROBBERY POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Christina Baccus SO Number: 87614 Booking Number: 444962 Booking Date: 05-03-2023 7:26 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE THEFT CLASS C MISC FTA X 4 Bond: $2552.00 Richard Martinez SO Number: 27911 Booking Number: 444963 Booking Date: 05-03-2023 7:23 pm Charges: TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI Bond: $500.00 Elliot Wallace SO Number: 70799 Booking Number: 444961 Booking Date: 05-03-2023 6:18 pm Charges: *GJI* PUBLISH/THREAT TO PUBLISH INTIMATE VISUAL MATR Bond: $10000.00 Johnie Sterling SO Number: 81729 Booking Number: 444960 Booking Date: 05-03-2023 5:21 pm Charges: DC- ABUSIVE LANGUAGE Bond: $412.00 Jose Lopez SO Number: 77692 Booking Number: 444959 Booking Date: 05-03-2023 4:17 pm Charges: *GJI* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Dennis Chavez SO Number: 72100 Booking Number: 444958 Booking Date: 05-03-2023 4:04 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Jim Flanagan SO Number: 63680 Booking Number: 444957 Booking Date: 05-03-2023 3:53 pm Charges: *GJI* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) *GOB* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: $10000.00 Jennifer Tarpley SO Number: 104705 Booking Number: 444956 Booking Date: 05-03-2023 1:53 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Marissa Guerrero SO Number: 106459 Booking Number: 444955 Booking Date: 05-03-2023 11:33 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 James michael Suniga-griffin SO Number: 106458 Booking Number: 444954 Booking Date: 05-03-2023 11:03 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

