From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 2

BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC CPF X 3: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K: 1

*COMM* AGG ROBBERY: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

MISC BENCH WARRANT: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

POSS MARJ <2OZ DFZ IAT: 1

MISC CPF X3: 1

Timothy Clark SO Number: 106574 Booking Number: 445422 Booking Date: 05-31-2023 5:52 am Charges: BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) Bond: No Bond Lorena Ramos SO Number: 60521 Booking Number: 445421 Booking Date: 05-31-2023 3:07 am Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC CPF X 3 Bond: $662.00 Justin Johnson SO Number: 106573 Booking Number: 445420 Booking Date: 05-31-2023 3:06 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $1500.00 William Haynie SO Number: 67851 Booking Number: 445419 Booking Date: 05-31-2023 12:24 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Joshua Byars SO Number: 106572 Booking Number: 445418 Booking Date: 05-30-2023 11:41 pm Charges: *MTR* THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K Bond: $5000.00 Cameron Lewis SO Number: 96022 Booking Number: 445417 Booking Date: 05-30-2023 5:40 pm Charges: *COMM* AGG ROBBERY Bond: No Bond Sherry Thomas SO Number: 104874 Booking Number: 445416 Booking Date: 05-30-2023 5:13 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Armando Meza SO Number: 100063 Booking Number: 445415 Booking Date: 05-30-2023 4:01 pm Charges: MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: No Bond Wiley Davis SO Number: 53992 Booking Number: 445414 Booking Date: 05-30-2023 3:38 pm Charges: *GJI*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K Bond: No Bond Joe Rosales SO Number: 96075 Booking Number: 445413 Booking Date: 05-30-2023 3:21 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Otto Sarabia SO Number: 90364 Booking Number: 445412 Booking Date: 05-30-2023 2:36 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Matthew Ojeda SO Number: 90532 Booking Number: 445411 Booking Date: 05-30-2023 2:34 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Guillermo Suarez SO Number: 106571 Booking Number: 445410 Booking Date: 05-30-2023 2:25 pm Charges: ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200 Bond: $2000.00 Thomas Gonzales SO Number: 104612 Booking Number: 445409 Booking Date: 05-30-2023 1:54 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $5000.00 Davian Riojas SO Number: 106570 Booking Number: 445408 Booking Date: 05-30-2023 1:26 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Jaden Turner-simpson SO Number: 101245 Booking Number: 445407 Booking Date: 05-30-2023 1:25 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Breah Scott SO Number: 106569 Booking Number: 445406 Booking Date: 05-30-2023 12:11 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Jacob Starkey SO Number: 106568 Booking Number: 445405 Booking Date: 05-30-2023 11:28 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Ethan Little SO Number: 72474 Booking Number: 445404 Booking Date: 05-30-2023 8:13 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION WALKING WITH TRAFFIC MISC FTA X1 Bond: $1328.00 Taylor Watson SO Number: 106567 Booking Number: 445403 Booking Date: 05-30-2023 8:06 am Charges: POSS MARJ <2OZ DFZ IAT MISC CPF X3 Bond: $1000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597