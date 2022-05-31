Over the past 24 hours, 7 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Guadalupe Armando Sarzosa, 36, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
Sarzosa was arrested by the Sterling County Sheriff’s Office and is charged with resisting arrest, search, or transport, and taking a weapon from an officer.
As of now, Sarzosa is still in custody with a bond of $500.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
- *GOB* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1
- *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- CPF: 2
- CPF* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
- FTA: 1
- MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- NO DL: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- TAKE WEAPON FROM AN OFFICER: 1
- UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- VPTA: 1
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
