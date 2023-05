From 7 a.m. on Monday, May 29, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

MISC CPF X 1: 2

MISC FTA X1: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

MISC FTA X 1: 1

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) FLEEING POLICE OFFICER: 1

DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED): 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

FAIL TO OBTAIN ENTRANCE PERMIT: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

DRIVING AT UNSAFE SPEED IN STATE PARK: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

MISC SOLICITING/LOITERING IN MEDIAN: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

EXPRIED VEHILCE REGISTRATION: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

SPEEDING 15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE: 1

MISC ISSUANCE/BAD CHECK 25.50-50.00: 1

MISC VPTA X4: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1

(GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

Daniel Stockman SO Number: 91944 Booking Number: 445402 Booking Date: 05-30-2023 4:51 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1162.00 Javante Mayberry SO Number: 105190 Booking Number: 445401 Booking Date: 05-30-2023 1:40 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $962.00 Tyquon Black SO Number: 100884 Booking Number: 445400 Booking Date: 05-30-2023 1:27 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Esperanza Delacruz SO Number: 98578 Booking Number: 445399 Booking Date: 05-29-2023 11:15 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Anita Gedney SO Number: 84817 Booking Number: 445398 Booking Date: 05-29-2023 8:59 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 1 MISC FTA X 1 Bond: $502.00 Joe Paske SO Number: 31757 Booking Number: 445397 Booking Date: 05-29-2023 8:24 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Gabriel Castaneda SO Number: 56555 Booking Number: 445396 Booking Date: 05-29-2023 8:05 pm Charges: DISORDERLY CONDUCT Bond: $462.00 Skyler Walter SO Number: 90847 Booking Number: 445395 Booking Date: 05-29-2023 7:41 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE *RPR*FLEEING POLICE OFFICER MISC CPF X 1 Bond: $2000.00 Jesse Hernandez SO Number: 51507 Booking Number: 445394 Booking Date: 05-29-2023 7:27 pm Charges: DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: $640.00 John Wilkinson SO Number: 106566 Booking Number: 445393 Booking Date: 05-29-2023 5:23 pm Charges: FAIL TO OBTAIN ENTRANCE PERMIT RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND RECKLESS DRIVING DRIVING AT UNSAFE SPEED IN STATE PARK Bond: $3078.00 Cipriano Aguilera SO Number: 97978 Booking Number: 445392 Booking Date: 05-29-2023 4:22 pm Charges: *RPR*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Raul Bermea SO Number: 24777 Booking Number: 445391 Booking Date: 05-29-2023 3:56 pm Charges: MISC FTA X1 MISC SOLICITING/LOITERING IN MEDIAN Bond: $964.00 Mark Flores SO Number: 106565 Booking Number: 445390 Booking Date: 05-29-2023 3:38 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID EXPRIED VEHILCE REGISTRATION NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SPEEDING 15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE MISC FTA X1 MISC ISSUANCE/BAD CHECK 25.50-50.00 MISC VPTA X4 Bond: $5096.20 Shelly Roberts SO Number: 99799 Booking Number: 445389 Booking Date: 05-29-2023 2:25 pm Charges: *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA Bond: No Bond Fabian Arredondo SO Number: 63822 Booking Number: 445388 Booking Date: 05-29-2023 2:23 pm Charges: *GOB* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 Bond: $2000.00 Christopher Gil SO Number: 106564 Booking Number: 445387 Booking Date: 05-29-2023 1:06 pm Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

